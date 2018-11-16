POR
Wolves beat Blazers for 3rd straight win since Butler trade

  • Nov 16, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves kept cruising without Jimmy Butler by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-96 on Friday night.

Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 14 points for the Wolves, who are 7-1 at home and 3-0 since trading the disgruntled Butler to Philadelphia on Monday.

The home crowd buzzed on a Prince-themed night with former Minnesota All-Star Kevin Garnett sitting courtside in one of the team's special purple-and-black alternate jerseys. The Wolves kept them cheering with uncharacteristically solid defense, sending Portland to its second straight loss with a season-low in points.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' lineup had a balanced night, with all five starters scoring in double figures.

CJ McCollum had 18 points and Damian Lillard added 16 for Portland, which never led. The Blazers got within six in the third quarter before Minnesota closed the period on a 21-11 run by attacking the basket.

It was a stark difference from the last time the teams met nearly two weeks ago, when the Blazers held Minnesota to 81 points - the lowest point total in the NBA this season. The Wolves were without Butler, Jeff Teague and Rose for that game.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard had five assists to pass Damon Stoudamire (3,018) for third on the team's career list. He has 3,020 for his career. ... G Seth Curry sat out with a bruised right knee from the first quarter of Wednesday night's loss to the Lakers. Curry said Thursday his goal was to return during the team's current six-game road trip.

Timberwolves: F Anthony Tolliver didn't play for the second straight game. He told local media Friday that coach Tom Thibodeau didn't talk to him about not playing in Wednesday night's win against New Orleans. Thibodeau, known for playing with a short bench, defended the decision to not play the usually reliable veteran. ''If you try to play too many then everyone plays poorly. So you try to make a decision, you gather information and it usually works out. You're going to need everyone over the course of the year.''

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Washington on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Memphis on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
K. Towns
32 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
11.9 Reb. Per Game 11.9
44.3 Field Goal % 47.7
44.6 Three Point % 48.2
93.2 Free Throw % 91.5
  Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng 0:08
  Gary Trent Jr. missed driving layup 0:12
  Team rebound 0:23
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
+ 1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
  Anfernee Simons missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Team rebound 0:38
  Shooting foul on Dario Saric 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons 0:44
  Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
+ 3 Zach Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 1:05
Team Stats
Points 96 112
Field Goals 37-88 (42.0%) 46-92 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 58 48
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 37 34
Team 10 5
Assists 16 28
Steals 6 11
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 1
D. Lillard PG 0
16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
A. Wiggins SF 22
23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 10-5 2122242996
home team logo Timberwolves 7-9 29262829112
O/U 225, MIN -1.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 10-5 115.9 PPG 51.8 RPG 20.6 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 7-9 110.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 20.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.6 APG 45.1 FG%
A. Wiggins SF 17.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.2 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 18 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
A. Wiggins SF 23 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
42.0 FG% 50.0
27.6 3PT FG% 42.9
70.0 FT% 72.7
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 30 18 1 2 1 0 3 2 8/16 1/4 1/2 0 1 21 -13
D. Lillard 36 16 6 5 0 0 5 2 5/18 1/7 5/6 2 4 27 -21
J. Nurkic 23 13 11 0 0 1 4 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 4 7 21 -12
A. Aminu 29 5 8 1 2 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 2/2 1 7 16 -22
J. Layman 15 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 2/4 1 0 5 -9
Bench
M. Leonard
N. Stauskas
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Z. Collins
W. Baldwin IV
E. Turner
C. Swanigan
M. Harkless
S. Curry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 13 10 5 0 0 0 0 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 4 15 -5
N. Stauskas 15 8 2 1 0 0 2 1 4/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 10 -19
G. Trent Jr. 5 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 1 9 +8
A. Simons 13 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 0/2 1/2 0 3 12 +9
Z. Collins 23 5 8 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 7 12 -1
W. Baldwin IV 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 +8
E. Turner 21 0 1 4 2 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 9 -11
C. Swanigan 5 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 +8
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 96 48 16 6 1 18 14 37/88 8/29 14/20 11 37 165 -80
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
K. Towns
J. Teague
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 37 23 5 4 2 1 2 1 9/21 3/8 2/2 0 5 37 +17
R. Covington 23 14 5 0 3 0 1 5 5/7 4/6 0/0 1 4 21 +4
K. Towns 33 14 9 1 1 1 3 2 6/15 2/4 0/0 3 6 24 +8
J. Teague 37 13 2 7 2 1 1 1 5/10 2/3 1/2 0 2 31 +16
T. Gibson 20 12 4 5 0 0 0 2 6/10 0/0 0/0 3 1 26 +10
Bench
D. Rose
D. Saric
G. Dieng
T. Jones
J. Nunnally
J. Okogie
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 33 17 7 6 0 0 2 0 7/13 0/1 3/4 0 7 34 +11
D. Saric 27 9 7 2 1 1 3 4 3/9 1/5 2/2 1 6 19 +6
G. Dieng 14 6 3 1 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 2 12 +8
T. Jones 11 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 10 0
J. Nunnally 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Okogie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 112 43 28 11 4 12 16 46/92 12/28 8/11 9 34 214 +80
NBA Scores