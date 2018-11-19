LAC
ATL

Harrell, Williams rally surging Clippers past Hawks 127-119

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Montrezl Harrell had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Lou Williams added 16 points and a season-high 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied past the struggling Atlanta Hawks 127-119 on Monday night to win their fifth straight game.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Mike Scott had a season-high 18 on six 3-pointers for the Clippers, who erased a 15-point deficit in the second half for the second consecutive game.

The Clippers, playing without second-leading scorer Danilo Gallinari, improved to 11-5. At this point last season after winning in Atlanta they were 5-11.

Trae Young scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, and Taurean Prince had 21 points for the rebuilding Hawks, who dropped to 3-14 and have lost eight in a row.

Los Angeles trailed 87-72 in the third quarter, but went on a 20-4 run to take a 97-96 lead early in the fourth. Young lost the ball on the Atlanta end, and Williams whipped a pass across the baseline to Scott for a 3 that prompted the Hawks to call a timeout.

Atlanta quickly regrouped, taking the lead back when Prince, who missed the previous two games with an Achilles injury, dunked on the ensuing possession. A 3-pointer by Alex Len put the Hawks up by five.

It was all Los Angeles from there. Scott hit a 3 off an assist from Williams to give the Clippers the lead for good with 4:08 remaining. Williams fed Harrell for a strong reverse layup and a three-point play, and Harrell followed by knocking away Young's pass before Scott hit another 3 to make it 117-110.

Gallinari was sick and unable to play for the first time this season. Avery Bradley started in his spot after missing the last six games with a left ankle sprain, finishing with five points in 20 minutes.

The Clippers have won seven of eight. Atlanta has dropped 12 of 13.

Harris scored 12 points in the first period, but the Hawks were ahead by five entering the second. Young gave Atlanta its biggest lead at eight with a fast-break layup.

Los Angeles went on a 15-3 run to take a 50-44 lead on Patrick Beverley's fast-break layup before the Hawks' 14-3 run put them up by seven on DeAndre' Bembry's free throws. Harris ended the first half with a long 3 that made it 64-61.

SOLID RETURN

John Collins, in his second game back for Atlanta after missing the first 15 this season with a left ankle injury, had 18 points, six assists, three rebounds and five fouls in 21 minutes. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce had Collins on a limit of playing in bursts of 3-4 minutes before coming out.

HURTING

Hawks forward Omari Spellman started but left after four minutes with a bruised right hip.

POOR TIMING

Beverley was called for a technical in the third after disputing a foul call with official Courtney Kirkland, and Atlanta scored the next 11 points to take an 87-72 lead. Early in the fourth while he was on the bench, Beverley and coach Doc Rivers made gestures of disbelief that Kirkland called a foul on Scott even though Len had his arms around him. Beverley did not return to the game.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Washington on Tuesday.

Hawks: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
T. Young
11 PG
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
51.4 Field Goal % 39.1
51.2 Three Point % 39.0
82.1 Free Throw % 81.9
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:21
  DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:35
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 0:35
  Personal foul on Kent Bazemore 0:35
+ 3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 0:37
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
  Lou Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Personal foul on John Collins 0:42
+ 2 John Collins made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 0:50
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made alley-oop shot, assist by Lou Williams 0:59
Team Stats
Points 127 119
Field Goals 40-93 (43.0%) 45-101 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 12-38 (31.6%)
Free Throws 37-47 (78.7%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 64 57
Offensive 15 16
Defensive 37 35
Team 12 6
Assists 24 29
Steals 9 6
Blocks 8 6
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 22 38
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
25 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
25 PTS, 3 REB, 17 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 11-5 29322838127
home team logo Hawks 3-14 34303223119
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 11-5 117.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 3-14 106.6 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
M. Harrell PF 14.6 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.5 APG 68.0 FG%
T. Young PG 16.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 7.8 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harrell PF 25 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
T. Young PG 25 PTS 3 REB 17 AST
43.0 FG% 44.6
30.3 3PT FG% 31.6
78.7 FT% 89.5
Clippers
Bench
M. Harrell
M. Scott
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 31 25 11 1 5 2 1 1 5/10 0/0 15/18 5 6 44 +13
M. Scott 28 18 7 1 1 1 1 1 6/14 6/12 0/0 1 6 28 +22
L. Williams 30 16 7 11 0 0 3 0 4/15 0/3 8/9 1 6 42 +18
B. Marjanovic 9 12 1 0 0 1 0 1 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 0 14 +8
T. Wallace 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 2 4 -2
S. Thornwell 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -5
M. Teodosic 9 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 +11
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 127 52 24 9 8 15 22 40/93 10/33 37/47 15 37 229 +40
Hawks
Bench
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
J. Lin
V. Carter
D. Bembry
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 20 18 3 6 0 0 0 5 7/10 2/3 2/2 2 1 33 -2
D. Dedmon 24 13 12 0 1 2 3 4 5/13 1/4 2/2 4 8 25 -3
K. Huerter 13 8 1 0 0 0 1 5 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 1 8 +9
J. Lin 12 7 0 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 9 -4
V. Carter 13 2 3 1 1 0 0 5 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 3 8 +2
D. Bembry 19 2 4 3 1 0 0 3 0/4 0/2 2/2 1 3 13 -2
J. Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 119 51 29 6 6 14 38 45/101 12/38 17/19 16 35 226 -40
NBA Scores