Hornets beat Bucks 110-107 after nearly squandering big lead

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 21 points, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Monday night after nearly squandering a 25-point, third-quarter lead.

Marvin Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Tony Parker had 15 points off the bench for the Hornets, who bounced back from a loss at Atlanta on Sunday night and ended a two-game skid.

The Bucks nearly came all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 17 seconds left on a layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Walker made two free throws with 7.1 seconds left and the Bucks failed to get off a good shot after a side inbounds, with Eric Bledsoe forced to launch an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit off the glass and the rim and bounced away as time expired.

Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Bledsoe scored 17 points.

The Hornets got a huge emotional lift from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who returned after missing six games with an ankle injury. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds, but his defense was big, including an impressive block on Khris Middleton's fast-break layup.

The Bucks looked sloppy and disorganized on offense for most of the game, finishing with 16 turnovers.

After spotting the Bucks a 28-14 lead in the first quarter, the Hornets took control and outscored the Bucks 57-24 over the next 22 minutes behind a 3-point barrage led by Lamb and Williams.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Were 7-of-9 on 3-pointers in the game's first 5 1/2 minutes to build a 28-14 lead.

Hornets: Lamb has scored at least 18 points in six of his last seven games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Bulls on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Host Hawks on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
28.2 Pts. Per Game 28.2
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
57.2 Field Goal % 44.9
57.4 Three Point % 45.3
68.3 Free Throw % 85.9
  Team rebound 0:00
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:07
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:18
  Tony Parker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  Tony Parker missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Team rebound 0:21
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:21
Team Stats
Points 107 110
Field Goals 37-90 (41.1%) 38-81 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 16-46 (34.8%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 54
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 38 39
Team 7 10
Assists 25 21
Steals 7 9
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
20 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
J. Lamb SG 3
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 14-6 35172827107
home team logo Hornets 10-10 32332817110
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 14-6 121.7 PPG 50.7 RPG 27.4 APG
home team logo Hornets 10-10 115.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.2 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.7 APG 57.7 FG%
J. Lamb SG 14.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.8 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 20 PTS 13 REB 9 AST
J. Lamb SG 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
41.1 FG% 46.9
34.8 3PT FG% 44.8
81.0 FT% 70.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
M. Brogdon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 39 20 13 9 1 3 1 4 7/15 1/3 5/7 2 11 54 +6
E. Bledsoe 35 17 1 4 2 0 4 3 6/13 4/9 1/1 0 1 24 -7
B. Lopez 26 15 8 0 0 1 0 2 6/10 1/4 2/2 0 8 24 +12
K. Middleton 38 14 9 2 2 0 5 2 4/18 3/12 3/3 0 9 24 -2
M. Brogdon 36 11 8 6 2 0 2 2 4/16 1/6 2/2 1 7 31 +4
Bench
P. Connaughton
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
S. Brown
M. Dellavedova
T. Maker
J. Henson
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
E. Ilyasova
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Connaughton 26 15 5 2 0 0 1 3 4/10 3/7 4/5 4 1 23 -11
D. DiVincenzo 10 8 2 1 0 0 0 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 2 0 12 +11
T. Snell 7 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 -1
S. Brown 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 0 2 -12
M. Dellavedova 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -2
T. Maker 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -13
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 107 48 25 7 5 14 22 37/90 16/46 17/21 10 38 203 -15
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
C. Zeller
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 37 21 6 5 2 0 2 2 3/12 2/6 13/16 0 6 37 +6
J. Lamb 36 21 8 4 2 0 1 4 8/15 2/4 3/4 0 8 38 +13
M. Williams 37 16 8 0 1 0 2 4 6/11 4/6 0/0 0 8 23 +4
C. Zeller 19 8 7 1 0 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/2 1 6 16 -6
N. Batum 34 7 3 2 1 0 1 3 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 1 14 -15
Bench
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 21 15 1 6 1 0 1 0 7/14 1/3 0/2 0 1 28 -1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 17 7 7 1 1 2 1 4 3/6 1/1 0/0 2 5 18 +18
M. Monk 20 7 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/7 1/2 2/2 0 1 11 -1
M. Bridges 11 5 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/5 0/3 3/4 0 1 8 -11
F. Kaminsky 4 3 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 6 +8
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 44 21 9 5 11 22 38/81 13/29 21/30 5 39 199 +15
