LeBron scores 42 as Lakers surge past Spurs late, 121-113

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 06, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes of the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth straight victory, 121-113 over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who lost Brandon Ingram to a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Los Angeles still beat the Spurs for the first time in three tries this season, but only after James dramatically took control of another fourth quarter during his third 40-point game since joining the Lakers.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Rudy Gay had a season-high 31 before fouling out for the Spurs in the first of back-to-back games in three days to wrap up the season series between these longtime West rivals. They'll meet again in San Antonio on Friday night.

San Antonio held an eight-point lead in the fourth before James started a rally by scoring nine consecutive points. James hit an extra-long 3-pointer moments later, but the Spurs surged back ahead again.

Hart hit a tying 3 with 3:04 left, followed by a go-ahead 3 from James on the next possession. Hart and James hit consecutive clutch 3-pointers moments later, and James added a layup with 41 seconds left.

James scored all 20 of his fourth-quarter points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, going 7 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

Gay poured in 16 points during the third quarter of his highest-scoring performance for the Spurs and a personal best for the injury-plagued scorer since Jan. 5, 2016. But he had just one basket in the final 10 1/2 minutes before fouling out with 27 seconds left.

San Antonio made a 24-10 run out of halftime to take its biggest lead at 69-60, with Gay scoring 16 points in the third quarter and DeRozan adding 12.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Longtime Lakers big man Pau Gasol didn't get to play against his old team. He is out with a stress fracture in his left foot.

Lakers: Ingram had played at least 25 minutes in every game since he returned from a four-game suspension for fighting in Los Angeles' home opener.

INGRAM OUT

Ingram left midway through the opening quarter after getting hurt while Aldridge committed a flagrant foul against him. The Lakers' third-leading scorer had X-rays that came back negative, but the team decided to rest him for the night. Ingram scored five points before leaving. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has been a key component of the Lakers' starting lineup around James, providing length on the perimeter and improving his drives to the hoop.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Lakers on Friday.

Lakers: Visit the Spurs on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
L. James
23 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
48.1 Field Goal % 52.5
48.2 Three Point % 51.9
86.3 Free Throw % 71.0
  Derrick White missed jump shot 0:14
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  LAL team rebound 0:20
  Personal foul on Davis Bertans 0:20
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 0:22
+ 1 Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  LAL team rebound 0:27
  Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Rudy Gay 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball 0:27
Team Stats
Points 113 121
Field Goals 43-96 (44.8%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 14-39 (35.9%)
Free Throws 20-20 (100.0%) 23-33 (69.7%)
Total Rebounds 55 54
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 38 36
Team 6 12
Assists 18 21
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 1 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
32 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
L. James SF 23
42 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 11-14 23223731113
home team logo Lakers 15-9 31192843121
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Spurs 11-14 109.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Lakers 15-9 112.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.9 APG
D. DeRozan SG 24.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 6.0 APG 48.3 FG%
L. James SF 27.8 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.7 APG 52.0 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 32 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
L. James SF 42 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
44.8 FG% 47.7
25.9 3PT FG% 35.9
100.0 FT% 69.7
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
L. Aldridge
D. Cunningham
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 41 32 7 3 2 0 2 0 12/27 0/1 8/8 1 6 45 -14
R. Gay 35 31 7 2 2 0 3 6 12/21 2/5 5/5 2 5 41 +1
L. Aldridge 32 21 9 1 1 1 2 4 7/14 0/0 7/7 3 6 32 -5
D. Cunningham 33 2 8 1 2 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 5 14 -11
B. Forbes 21 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/7 0/5 0/0 0 3 4 +3
Bench
D. Bertans
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
D. White
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bertans 13 9 1 1 1 0 0 4 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 13 -2
P. Mills 20 6 1 4 0 1 1 0 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 1 15 -10
J. Poeltl 15 6 8 0 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 6 14 -1
M. Belinelli 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -5
D. White 18 2 4 5 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 4 15 +4
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 49 18 8 2 10 25 43/96 7/27 20/20 11 38 198 -40
Lakers
Starters
L. James
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
J. McGee
B. Ingram
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 39 42 5 6 2 0 2 1 15/24 3/7 9/13 0 5 59 +19
K. Kuzma 38 22 9 5 0 0 1 2 7/19 3/9 5/7 1 8 40 +10
L. Ball 39 14 4 9 2 0 1 1 5/12 3/6 1/2 2 2 37 +18
J. McGee 19 8 4 0 0 1 4 4 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 9 -21
B. Ingram 5 5 0 0 0 1 0 1 2/2 0/0 1/3 0 0 6 +4
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 28 12 7 0 1 0 0 2 3/7 2/5 4/4 1 6 20 +2
J. Hart 13 6 1 0 0 0 1 5 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 1 6 +7
L. Stephenson 12 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 -2
S. Mykhailiuk 11 4 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/7 1/5 1/2 1 0 3 -16
M. Beasley 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -8
T. Chandler 28 2 9 1 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 9 14 +27
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 121 42 21 6 3 12 18 42/88 14/39 23/33 6 36 202 +40
NBA Scores