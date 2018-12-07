LAL
SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan finished with 36 points and nine assists and the San Antonio Spurs had eight players score in double figures in a 133-120 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

LeBron James finished with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

San Antonio got 14 points each from Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl off the bench, and Davis Bertans added 13 points. The Spurs' bench outscored the Lakers' 52-26 in winning the season series 3-1.

Kyle Kuzma added 27 points and Lonzo Ball had 13 points and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles led by as many as 15 points but was outscored 32-13 early in the fourth quarter and fell behind 121-114.

DeRozan had 11 points in the fourth quarter and San Antonio was 4 for 7 from beyond the arc in its comeback.

The Spurs opened the fourth quarter on an 18-6 run and pulled within 108-107 with 7:43 remaining. Mills punctuated the run with a layup after drawing a foul on James near the Spurs' bench that led to his teammates encircling and celebrating with him on the sidelines.

James scored the game's opening basket on a fadeaway jumper on Dante Cunningham and then assisted on the Lakers' next two field goals as they raced to a 9-2 lead.

Los Angeles hit three straight 3-pointers in extending their biggest lead to 15 points at 69-54 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Los Angeles build the 15-point lead with defense and hustle as JaVale McGee and James teamed up to stuff Rudy Gay at the rim and McGee tapped a missed shot back for a 3-pointer by James.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James was listed as rookie in the game notes. . Rajon Rondo missed his 10th straight game following right hand surgery, but is nearing a return. Rondo worked out on the court prior to the game with teammates Isaac Bonga, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Ivica Zubac.

Spurs: Belinelli became the first player in league history with at least 50 3-pointers for nine different teams. . Pau Gasol, who missed his 17th straight game with left foot soreness, was walking without a boot. There is not timetable for his return. . Bertans has made 200 career 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Utah on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 120 133
Field Goals 46-100 (46.0%) 46-91 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 11-36 (30.6%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 28-33 (84.8%)
Total Rebounds 52 56
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 33 39
Team 9 8
Assists 24 27
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
L. James SF 23
35 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
D. DeRozan SG 10
36 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 15-10 36362721120
home team logo Spurs 12-14 32362144133
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
L. Stephenson
I. Bonga
R. Rondo
J. Williams
B. Ingram
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 26 12 0 0 2 0 0 2 4/11 2/6 2/2 0 0 14 -15
S. Mykhailiuk 11 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 0 7 +2
M. Beasley 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -6
T. Chandler 18 4 4 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 8 -3
L. Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
I. Bonga 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 120 43 24 8 1 8 24 46/100 11/36 17/21 10 33 212 -65
Bench
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. Bertans
M. Belinelli
D. White
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 29 14 1 5 0 0 1 3 4/9 2/5 4/5 0 1 24 +16
J. Poeltl 23 14 8 2 0 3 3 5 5/6 0/0 4/4 2 6 26 +17
D. Bertans 20 13 3 1 0 0 0 3 4/7 4/7 1/1 0 3 18 +11
M. Belinelli 27 11 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 3 16 +20
D. White 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -9
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
C. Metu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 133 48 27 4 7 10 18 46/91 13/31 28/33 9 39 236 +65
