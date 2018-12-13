ATL
Mavs extend home streak, end skid vs. Hawks in 114-107 win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic can call himself even with Trae Young for now.

The Dallas Mavericks can finally say their puzzling losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks is over.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, Doncic added 24 and the Mavericks extended their home winning streak to 11 games while ending a 10-game skid against Atlanta in a 114-107 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

J.J. Barea had 18 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle as the Mavericks finally beat the Hawks after blowing a 26-point lead in October, when Young had a strong fourth quarter in his home debut to help the Hawks rally to a 111-104 win.

Young matched Doncic with 24 points and added 10 assists in the second meeting between players traded for each other on draft night. Doncic went third overall to the Hawks, who sent him to Dallas while the Mavericks picked Young at No. 5 for Atlanta.

''He's a really good player and we can only hope to contain him,'' Young said of Doncic, who was just 5 of 14 from the field but had his second career double-double with 10 rebounds while adding a team-high six assists. ''He didn't get too many good looks.''

Instead of wilting in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks took control with a 7-0 opening run for a 10-point lead and eventually went up by as many as 15 before the Hawks made it closer with an 11-1 run late.

The home winning streak is the longest for the Mavericks since a 12-game run in 2007-08, and their most recent win over Atlanta was on Oct. 30, 2013. Dallas had won 21 of the previous 29 meetings with the Hawks before the 10-game skid.

The rematch reiterated the opposite directions both teams are headed after ending the first meeting at 2-2. The Mavericks are 13-9 since then and among the current playoff teams in the rough Western Conference. The Hawks have gone 4-19.

The Mavericks played most of the second half without coach Rick Carlisle, who was ejected on two quick technicals when he thought Barnes got fouled without a call. Dallas went on a 16-5 run right after the ejection.

''He got them going,'' said assistant Stephen Silas, who took over for Carlisle. ''His energy got them going, and I tried to continue that energy with the group. They did a really good job after Rick got thrown out of the game.''

Kent Bazemore scored 22 for Atlanta, and John Collins had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Role players got the fourth moving for Dallas, starting with Maxi Kleber on a dunk as he went on to score all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith's free throw gave Dallas its first 10-point lead, and he finished with 11 points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Vince Carter, Nowitzki's former teammate also in his 21st season, got a nice ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter. The 41-year-old scored his only points on a 3 in the first quarter. ... Collins had nine offensive rebounds, most by a Dallas opponent this season, in his sixth double-double.

Mavericks: PG Dennis Smith Jr. missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Doncic was 12 of 15 from the line as Dallas attempted a season-high 43 free throws. ... DeAndre Jordan had his 16th double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NO DIRK YET

Dirk Nowitzki was inactive after being listed as questionable for the first time as the longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery delays him from officially becoming the first NBA player with 21 seasons for one franchise. Carlisle said the designation meant the 40-year-old Nowitzki was getting closer to returning, but didn't want to discuss his status further before the game.

GETTING CHIPPY

Doncic stared down Bazemore after the Atlanta guard blocked his shot before and after the first-half buzzer, ultimately sending the 19-year-old crashing to the floor. Players from both benches mingled as they headed to their locker rooms, with coaches and officials trying to keep them separated. There weren't any scuffles, and officials looked at a replay before ruling there were no fouls.

There were two double-technicals late in the fourth quarter. The first pair was called on Young and Jordan, with both appearing to plead with officials that they were having a friendly exchange. Doncic and former Maverick Justin Anderson got double techs 16 seconds later.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Boston on Friday.

Mavericks: At Phoenix on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
59.9 Field Goal % 42.5
60.9 Three Point % 42.7
75.0 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:00
  Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
  DAL team rebound 0:10
  Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:20
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
  Jalen Brunson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  DAL team rebound 0:28
Team Stats
Points 107 114
Field Goals 43-94 (45.7%) 35-75 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 32-43 (74.4%)
Total Rebounds 53 53
Offensive 16 4
Defensive 28 32
Team 9 17
Assists 21 22
Steals 7 13
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 21 14
Fouls 30 16
Technicals 3 6
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
24 PTS, 10 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
24 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 6-21 26262629107
home team logo Mavericks 15-11 28233033114
DAL -9.5, O/U 226.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL -9.5, O/U 226.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 6-21 107.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Mavericks 15-11 110.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 15.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 7.3 APG 38.2 FG%
H. Barnes SF 18.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.2 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 24 PTS 0 REB 10 AST
H. Barnes SF 25 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
45.7 FG% 46.7
33.3 3PT FG% 35.3
71.4 FT% 74.4
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
K. Bazemore
J. Collins
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 35 24 0 10 2 0 2 3 11/20 2/6 0/0 0 0 44 +1
K. Bazemore 32 22 5 1 2 0 3 5 8/14 3/5 3/5 0 5 28 -7
J. Collins 35 20 17 1 0 1 5 5 10/22 0/3 0/1 9 8 35 +5
K. Huerter 36 19 1 1 1 1 4 4 6/11 4/6 3/4 0 1 20 0
D. Dedmon 31 9 6 0 0 0 1 4 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 3 14 -8
Bench
A. Len
T. Dorsey
V. Carter
J. Anderson
D. Bembry
J. Adams
J. Lin
M. Plumlee
T. Waller-Prince
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 13 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -1
T. Dorsey 11 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 3 1 11 +3
V. Carter 14 3 3 2 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 3 11 -9
J. Anderson 7 2 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1 4 -3
D. Bembry 17 0 5 3 0 0 4 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 5 7 -9
J. Adams 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -7
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 107 44 21 7 2 21 30 43/94 11/33 10/14 16 28 181 -35
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
J. Brunson
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 31 25 3 0 1 0 0 2 8/16 5/8 4/4 0 3 29 -4
L. Doncic 34 24 10 6 1 1 4 2 5/14 2/6 12/15 1 9 44 +4
D. Jordan 33 11 11 2 0 0 2 1 4/7 0/0 3/4 1 10 24 +2
J. Brunson 22 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 3/4 0 0 10 -4
W. Matthews 27 4 0 3 3 1 3 3 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 0 11 +6
Bench
J. Barea
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Powell
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 15 18 1 3 0 0 3 0 7/11 3/5 1/1 0 1 22 +5
D. Finney-Smith 26 11 6 1 3 1 0 2 4/7 1/4 2/4 2 4 23 +10
M. Kleber 16 7 3 2 1 3 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 3 18 +11
D. Powell 14 5 1 0 0 0 1 5 2/4 0/1 1/3 0 1 5 +5
D. Harris 16 4 1 3 3 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 4/6 0 1 13 0
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 114 36 22 13 6 14 16 35/75 12/34 32/43 4 32 199 +35
