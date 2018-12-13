TOR
GS

No Text

Raptors rout Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi to complete sweep

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Toronto offense while leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and the Raptors dominated Golden State from the start, routing the Warriors 113-93 on Wednesday night to complete a season sweep.

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to an NBA-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

They did it despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night. Toronto's star forward has a sore right hip and was questionable before the game before being ruled out less than 30 minutes before tip-off.

The Raptors also lost 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half.

Kevin Durant had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Golden State. The Warriors had won four straight heading into a much-anticipated showdown between two teams many expect to reach the NBA Finals.

Despite playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 123-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Toronto appeared to be the fresher team. The Raptors repeatedly beat the sluggish Warriors to loose balls and outrebounded the two-time defending champs 48-40.

It was Toronto's first win in Oakland since Feb. 8, 2004.

The Raptors beat the Warriors in overtime earlier this season behind a season-high 37 points from Leonard. Golden State didn't have Stephen Curry or Draymond Green for that game, but both were back for the rematch while Leonard sat out.

It hardly mattered.

Toronto led by 18 in the first half and was up 93-67 early in the fourth following a three-point play by Greg Monroe. Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched his starters midway through the fourth as the Oracle Arena crowd filed for the exits.

Curry scored 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Green was 1 for 5 and finished with two points as Golden State went 6 for 26 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto went 4-0 in California this season for the first time in franchise history. ... Lowry's double-double was his 100th with Toronto. ... Green picked up a technical foul less than four minutes into the first quarter. ... VanVleet (back) started after being questionable before the game.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala sat out a second straight game with a hip injury sustained during warmups Monday. Kerr said Iguodala is day to day but added the team is taking a cautious approach. ... Kerr said there is no new update on DeMarcus Cousins but left open the possibility that the All-Star center could practice again with the G-League team in Santa Cruz.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play at Portland on Friday.

Warriors: Play at Sacramento on Friday.

---

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lowry
7 PG
K. Durant
35 SF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
43.6 Field Goal % 51.3
42.9 Three Point % 51.0
83.3 Free Throw % 93.1
  Offensive rebound by Delon Wright 0:11
  C.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
+ 1 Quinn Cook made free throw 0:31
  Shooting foul on C.J. Miles 0:31
+ 2 Quinn Cook made driving layup 0:31
+ 2 OG Anunoby made finger-roll layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby 0:45
  Jacob Evans missed jump shot 0:51
+ 3 C.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Malachi Richardson 1:05
  Jacob Evans missed free throw 1:08
Team Stats
Points 113 93
Field Goals 44-91 (48.4%) 39-82 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 52 45
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 38 35
Team 4 5
Assists 27 28
Steals 12 5
Blocks 3 11
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
23 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 23-7 31262531113
home team logo Warriors 19-10 2219262693
GS -8, O/U 226.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -8, O/U 226.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 23-7 115.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Warriors 19-10 115.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 27.9 APG
Key Players
K. Lowry PG 14.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 10.0 APG 43.6 FG%
K. Durant SF 28.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.2 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Lowry PG 23 PTS 5 REB 12 AST
K. Durant SF 30 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
48.4 FG% 47.6
32.1 3PT FG% 23.1
84.2 FT% 69.2
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
D. Green
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Lowry 38 23 5 12 3 0 2 1 9/18 2/7 3/4 0 5 53 +23
S. Ibaka 28 20 12 1 1 2 1 0 7/16 0/3 6/6 2 10 36 +12
D. Green 31 15 4 5 0 0 0 1 6/11 1/5 2/2 0 4 29 +12
P. Siakam 34 13 3 3 2 1 5 2 5/10 1/2 2/2 0 3 20 +15
F. VanVleet 27 10 3 2 3 0 0 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 2 20 +10
Starters
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
D. Green
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Lowry 38 23 5 12 3 0 2 1 9/18 2/7 3/4 0 5 53 +23
S. Ibaka 28 20 12 1 1 2 1 0 7/16 0/3 6/6 2 10 36 +12
D. Green 31 15 4 5 0 0 0 1 6/11 1/5 2/2 0 4 29 +12
P. Siakam 34 13 3 3 2 1 5 2 5/10 1/2 2/2 0 3 20 +15
F. VanVleet 27 10 3 2 3 0 0 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 2 20 +10
Bench
C. Miles
J. Valanciunas
D. Wright
G. Monroe
O. Anunoby
M. Richardson
L. Brown
K. Leonard
N. Powell
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Miles 15 8 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 0 8 +11
J. Valanciunas 7 6 7 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6 13 +2
D. Wright 20 6 5 3 1 0 2 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 3 2 16 +6
G. Monroe 7 5 5 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 3 2 11 +7
O. Anunoby 19 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/2 0 3 6 +6
M. Richardson 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 4 -1
L. Brown 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -3
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 48 27 12 3 11 17 44/91 9/28 16/19 10 38 219 +100
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 33 30 7 5 0 0 5 2 13/22 2/4 2/2 0 7 42 -10
K. Thompson 34 14 3 2 1 0 0 1 7/17 0/5 0/0 0 3 22 -20
S. Curry 32 10 3 3 1 0 4 1 3/12 2/8 2/2 1 2 16 -16
K. Looney 20 4 4 2 1 2 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 3 14 -10
D. Green 24 2 5 7 2 3 4 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 5 22 -12
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 33 30 7 5 0 0 5 2 13/22 2/4 2/2 0 7 42 -10
K. Thompson 34 14 3 2 1 0 0 1 7/17 0/5 0/0 0 3 22 -20
S. Curry 32 10 3 3 1 0 4 1 3/12 2/8 2/2 1 2 16 -16
K. Looney 20 4 4 2 1 2 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 3 14 -10
D. Green 24 2 5 7 2 3 4 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 5 22 -12
Bench
Q. Cook
A. McKinnie
J. Bell
J. Jerebko
D. Lee
J. Evans
S. Livingston
D. Cousins
D. Jones
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Q. Cook 13 13 2 0 0 0 1 0 6/9 0/2 1/1 0 2 14 -3
A. McKinnie 17 7 4 0 0 2 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/1 0 4 13 +1
J. Bell 14 5 7 4 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 5 21 -2
J. Jerebko 23 3 4 4 0 2 3 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 14 -21
D. Lee 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 +3
J. Evans 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 0 4 +3
S. Livingston 15 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 0 2 -13
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 93 40 28 5 11 19 18 39/82 6/26 9/13 5 35 186 -100
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores