Williams' 7 3-pointers lift Hornets past Pistons 98-86

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Marvin Williams poured in 24 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season, 98-86 on Friday night.

The 32-year-old Williams finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and his 24 points were a season-high as the Hornets moved back ahead of the Pistons for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker finished with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and hit two 3-pointers down the stretch to seal Charlotte's second straight win at home.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who shot 39 percent from the floor and scored their fewest points of the season.

The Hornets opened a 15-point lead in the third quarter behind 13 points by Williams.

But Pistons would cut the lead to three with five minutes left in the game after the Hornets missed their first eight shots of the fourth quarter.

Enter Jeremy Lamb.

Lamb, who beat the Pistons on a last-second jumper 10 days ago, shook off a cold shooting night and scored on a driving left-handed layup and then buried a deep 3-pointer.

Walker followed by burying back-to-back 3s, the first coming after shaking off a defender. Walker even seemed to impress himself, smiling wide and holding his hands over his head mouthing the words ''Oh my!'' After his second, he ran back down the court lifting his legs high in the air while pumping his arms, knowing he had all but sealed the game.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Bench was outscored 36-23. ... Shot 23.5 percent from 3-point range. .. Only made 14 of 22 free throws.

Hornets: Cody Zeller fouled out with 4:17 left and the Hornets leading 83-78. ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points and Willy Hernangomez had 11 off the bench.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Hornets: Visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
47.3 Field Goal % 42.3
46.9 Three Point % 42.1
73.1 Free Throw % 82.8
  CHA team rebound 0:17
  Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Reggie Bullock 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:29
  Nicolas Batum missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  CHA team rebound 0:31
  Personal foul on Andre Drummond 0:31
  CHA team rebound 0:41
+ 2 Nicolas Batum made driving layup, assist by Marvin Williams 0:52
+ 2 Blake Griffin made layup 1:11
+ 1 Blake Griffin made free throw 1:45
Team Stats
Points 86 98
Field Goals 32-82 (39.0%) 33-75 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 8-34 (23.5%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 60
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 29 32
Team 7 17
Assists 21 19
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
23 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Williams PF 2
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 15-15 2119252186
home team logo Hornets 16-15 2520302398
CHA -4.5, O/U 220
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA -4.5, O/U 220
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 15-15 109.7 PPG 47.3 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Hornets 16-15 113.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 25.7 PPG 9.1 RPG 5.2 APG 47.3 FG%
M. Williams PF 9.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.0 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 23 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
M. Williams PF 24 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
39.0 FG% 44.0
23.5 3PT FG% 50.0
63.6 FT% 71.4
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
L. Kennard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 36 23 7 5 0 1 2 4 8/16 0/4 7/9 1 6 39 -7
A. Drummond 37 17 16 0 3 1 4 4 8/18 0/2 1/4 8 8 33 -12
R. Jackson 27 12 6 4 1 0 2 2 3/10 1/4 5/6 2 4 25 -14
R. Bullock 36 11 2 3 1 0 2 2 4/9 3/8 0/0 0 2 18 -7
L. Kennard 18 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 -7
Bench
B. Brown
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
L. Galloway
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Brown 15 7 1 3 0 3 0 5 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 1 17 -3
J. Calderon 20 6 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 1 14 +2
J. Leuer 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 1 6 +4
S. Johnson 21 3 2 2 2 0 3 3 1/6 1/6 0/0 0 2 8 -8
Z. Pachulia 4 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 1 6 -4
L. Galloway 14 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 2 1 -4
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 86 41 21 8 5 14 22 32/82 8/34 14/22 12 29 168 -60
Hornets
Starters
M. Williams
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Williams 31 24 6 2 2 1 2 5 7/14 7/11 3/5 0 6 35 +26
K. Walker 34 22 2 5 2 2 3 0 9/17 4/9 0/0 0 2 35 +11
J. Lamb 30 11 6 1 1 0 2 3 3/11 1/2 4/5 0 6 18 +18
C. Zeller 21 3 8 2 0 0 2 6 1/2 0/0 1/1 4 4 13 -2
N. Batum 36 2 4 4 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/2 0 4 14 +6
Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
T. Parker
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
M. Monk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 22 12 5 0 2 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 4/4 3 2 18 -10
W. Hernangomez 19 11 6 2 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/1 4 2 20 +10
M. Bridges 23 7 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 3/4 0 4 12 +5
T. Parker 19 6 2 2 0 1 3 0 1/8 0/0 4/6 0 2 10 -4
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 43 19 7 5 16 23 33/75 12/24 20/28 11 32 175 +60
