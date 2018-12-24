MEM
Grizzlies end 5-game skid by beating Lakers 107-99

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Marc Gasol had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Mike Conley added 17 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who had lost four straight road games.

LeBron James had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Brandon Ingram scored 20 for the Lakers, who had won six in a row at home.

Ivica Zubac added 19 points and Kyle Kuzma had 11. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 off the bench as Los Angeles lost for the third time in four games overall.

The Grizzlies used a 10-3 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away, with Gasol making a layup through contact for a 93-91 lead with 3:42 to play. Conley then made consecutive 3-pointers and Garrett Temple hit a 3.

James made a layup to cut the Lakers' deficit to 104-99 with 38.5 seconds remaining, but Jackson drained a 3 at the other end.

James had 11 points in the third quarter and Caldwell-Pope hit a 3 with less than a second left to put the Lakers ahead 75-72 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: There is no timetable for F Chandler Parsons to return, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. Parsons has missed 30 games because of soreness in his right knee. ''He's doing all the things, all the 5-on-5 and stuff, and we've just got to find the right opportunity to get him on the floor,'' Bickerstaff said. ... F Omri Casspi (illness) and F Joakim Noah (heel) each missed his third straight game.

Lakers: Zubac had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first half. ... C Tyson Chandler did not play because of back spasms. ... C JaVale McGee missed his fourth straight game. Los Angeles coach Luke Walton said McGee had recovered from flu-like symptoms but would need more time to get his stamina back to the point where he could play.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Cleveland on Wednesday.

Lakers: At Golden State on Tuesday.

---

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
L. James
23 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
43.9 Field Goal % 51.8
44.0 Three Point % 51.6
75.6 Free Throw % 68.4
  Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr. 0:16
  LeBron James missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson 0:19
+ 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 2 LeBron James made layup 0:47
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:52
  MEM team rebound 0:51
+ 3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
+ 3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 1:46
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:50
Team Stats
Points 107 99
Field Goals 42-90 (46.7%) 37-75 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 14-26 (53.8%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 48
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 34 35
Team 7 7
Assists 24 27
Steals 9 6
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Gasol C 33
17 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
22 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 17-16 26242235107
home team logo Lakers 19-14 2026292499
LAL -5, O/U 210
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL -5, O/U 210
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 17-16 101.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Lakers 19-14 113.3 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson Jr. PF 12.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.3 APG 51.2 FG%
L. James SF 27.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 7.2 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson Jr. PF 27 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
L. James SF 22 PTS 14 REB 7 AST
46.7 FG% 49.3
53.8 3PT FG% 33.3
64.3 FT% 68.2
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Conley
M. Gasol
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson Jr. 30 27 9 1 0 0 3 4 11/21 1/2 4/5 4 5 35 +4
M. Conley 35 17 1 8 2 0 1 0 7/13 3/6 0/0 0 1 35 +8
M. Gasol 31 17 9 8 0 1 1 2 7/16 2/4 1/3 1 8 42 +3
G. Temple 39 14 7 1 1 2 1 1 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 7 25 -4
K. Anderson 23 2 6 1 2 1 0 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 13 +4
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Conley
M. Gasol
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson Jr. 30 27 9 1 0 0 3 4 11/21 1/2 4/5 4 5 35 +4
M. Conley 35 17 1 8 2 0 1 0 7/13 3/6 0/0 0 1 35 +8
M. Gasol 31 17 9 8 0 1 1 2 7/16 2/4 1/3 1 8 42 +3
G. Temple 39 14 7 1 1 2 1 1 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 7 25 -4
K. Anderson 23 2 6 1 2 1 0 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 13 +4
Bench
J. Green
W. Selden Jr.
I. Rabb
D. Brooks
S. Mack
J. Noah
C. Parsons
M. Brooks
O. Casspi
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 22 12 5 2 2 1 1 4 4/6 2/2 2/2 0 5 23 +6
W. Selden Jr. 18 12 2 0 0 1 0 0 4/9 2/4 2/4 1 1 15 +2
I. Rabb 10 4 4 1 0 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 2 11 +1
D. Brooks 12 2 0 2 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 +6
S. Mack 16 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +10
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 43 24 9 7 9 20 42/90 14/26 9/14 9 34 205 +40
Lakers
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
I. Zubac
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 35 22 14 7 1 1 4 0 8/14 2/5 4/4 1 13 48 -3
B. Ingram 37 20 4 3 0 0 2 2 8/15 1/3 3/6 0 4 28 -2
I. Zubac 32 19 4 1 0 4 1 3 8/12 0/0 3/4 1 3 28 +13
K. Kuzma 37 11 6 6 0 0 3 3 3/8 2/6 3/6 0 6 26 -8
L. Ball 27 4 3 2 3 2 2 2 2/10 0/7 0/0 0 3 14 +1
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
I. Zubac
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 35 22 14 7 1 1 4 0 8/14 2/5 4/4 1 13 48 -3
B. Ingram 37 20 4 3 0 0 2 2 8/15 1/3 3/6 0 4 28 -2
I. Zubac 32 19 4 1 0 4 1 3 8/12 0/0 3/4 1 3 28 +13
K. Kuzma 37 11 6 6 0 0 3 3 3/8 2/6 3/6 0 6 26 -8
L. Ball 27 4 3 2 3 2 2 2 2/10 0/7 0/0 0 3 14 +1
Bench
J. Hart
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
L. Stephenson
M. Wagner
M. Beasley
J. McGee
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Caruso
T. Chandler
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 26 11 3 3 0 1 0 1 3/7 3/6 2/2 1 2 21 -8
K. Caldwell-Pope 19 10 1 1 1 0 0 2 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 1 14 -8
R. Rondo 18 2 3 4 1 0 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 11 -6
L. Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
M. Wagner 4 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 1 2 -15
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 99 41 27 6 8 16 16 37/75 10/30 15/22 6 35 192 -40
NBA Scores