ORL
CHA

No Text

Walker, Monk lead Hornets past Magic, 125-100

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 31, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker scored 24 points in just 27 minutes, and the Charlotte Hornets beat Orlando 125-100 on Monday night, their 13th straight victory over the Magic.

Walker had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half and did not play in the fourth quarter. Malik Monk added 21 points as the Hornets put six players in double figures in the easy victory over the Magic and Steve Clifford, who coached Charlotte for five seasons.

The Hornets improved to 18-18 with their second win in three games.

Aaron Gordon scored 14 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12, but he did not play after leaving the court with a knee injury late in the third quarter. Mo Bamba had 12 rebounds in 18 minutes for the Magic, who opened a six-game trip by having a two-game winning streak snapped.

Orlando led 14-4 in the opening minutes, but the Hornets answered with a 20-4 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes. Charlotte's first-quarter lead reached 36-23 after a dunk by Monk.

Walker found Monk open in the corner for a 3-pointer as the first half clock expired, giving the Hornets a 63-53 lead.

Cody Zeller added 14 for the Hornets before leaving in the third quarter with a broken right hand. Marvin Williams, Willy Hernangomez and Devonte Graham added 10 apiece.

The Hornets got a boost off the bench from rookie guard Graham, who scored all his points in the third quarter, helping the Hornets extend their lead to 95-77 through three.

TIP-INS

Magic: D.J. Augustin (sprained right ankle) and Jonathan Simmons (sprained left ankle) did not play. Jerian Grant started in place of Augustin. . With the score tied at 18, Jonathan Isaac missed a breakaway dunk. The Hornets took their first lead on the next possession on Jeremy Lamb's runner and never trailed again.

Hornets: Guard Jeremy Lamb strained his right hamstring in the first quarter and did not return. He played nine minutes and finished with nine points and hit all four of his shots. . Zeller also had six rebounds in 24 minutes.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Bulls Wednesday.

Hornets: Host Dallas Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Walker
15 PG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
52.9 Field Goal % 44.4
53.1 Three Point % 44.0
79.4 Free Throw % 82.4
+ 3 Troy Caupain made 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  ORL team rebound 0:23
  Devonte' Graham missed jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Frank Kaminsky 0:39
  Amile Jefferson missed driving layup 0:41
  Khem Birch missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Jarell Martin 1:00
+ 1 Amile Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Amile Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
Team Stats
Points 100 125
Field Goals 38-92 (41.3%) 42-85 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 30-33 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 55 50
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 35 40
Team 7 4
Assists 22 29
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
14 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
24 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 16-20 23302423100
home team logo Hornets 18-18 36273230125
CHA -8.5, O/U 210.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA -8.5, O/U 210.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 16-20 103.5 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 18-18 113.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 15.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.2 APG 45.4 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.0 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Gordon PF 14 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
K. Walker PG 24 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
41.3 FG% 49.4
28.6 3PT FG% 45.8
73.7 FT% 90.9
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
J. Grant
E. Fournier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 33 14 8 5 0 0 0 1 6/17 2/6 0/0 2 6 32 -7
N. Vucevic 23 12 5 2 1 2 0 2 5/13 1/3 1/4 1 4 24 -15
J. Isaac 22 11 2 1 0 1 1 4 4/9 1/5 2/2 1 1 15 -14
J. Grant 25 9 2 5 1 0 0 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 2 22 -9
E. Fournier 25 9 3 4 0 0 4 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 0 3 16 -20
Starters
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
J. Grant
E. Fournier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 33 14 8 5 0 0 0 1 6/17 2/6 0/0 2 6 32 -7
N. Vucevic 23 12 5 2 1 2 0 2 5/13 1/3 1/4 1 4 24 -15
J. Isaac 22 11 2 1 0 1 1 4 4/9 1/5 2/2 1 1 15 -14
J. Grant 25 9 2 5 1 0 0 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 2 22 -9
E. Fournier 25 9 3 4 0 0 4 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 0 3 16 -20
Bench
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
T. Caupain
M. Bamba
J. Martin
K. Birch
A. Jefferson
D. Augustin
T. Mozgov
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 18 10 5 1 1 0 1 0 4/14 2/7 0/0 2 3 17 -14
W. Iwundu 22 9 3 0 1 0 2 3 3/5 0/1 3/4 1 2 11 -37
I. Briscoe 27 6 2 2 0 0 3 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 -20
T. Caupain 5 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 11 +10
M. Bamba 18 5 12 0 0 2 0 5 2/5 0/1 1/2 3 9 19 -15
J. Martin 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 6 +5
K. Birch 6 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 1 1 7 +5
A. Jefferson 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0 3 +6
D. Augustin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 48 22 6 5 11 21 38/92 10/35 14/19 13 35 192 -125
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
C. Zeller
M. Williams
J. Lamb
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 27 24 3 7 0 0 3 1 10/16 2/5 2/2 1 2 38 +16
C. Zeller 24 14 6 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 8/8 0 6 23 +9
M. Williams 23 10 5 2 1 0 1 1 3/9 2/3 2/2 0 5 19 +3
J. Lamb 9 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 4/4 0/0 1/1 0 2 16 +9
N. Batum 26 7 5 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 18 +4
Starters
K. Walker
C. Zeller
M. Williams
J. Lamb
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 27 24 3 7 0 0 3 1 10/16 2/5 2/2 1 2 38 +16
C. Zeller 24 14 6 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 8/8 0 6 23 +9
M. Williams 23 10 5 2 1 0 1 1 3/9 2/3 2/2 0 5 19 +3
J. Lamb 9 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 4/4 0/0 1/1 0 2 16 +9
N. Batum 26 7 5 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 18 +4
Bench
M. Monk
D. Graham
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
B. Biyombo
T. Parker
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 24 21 3 4 1 1 1 0 7/14 3/6 4/4 0 3 33 +25
D. Graham 24 10 3 4 3 0 1 2 3/8 2/3 2/2 0 3 23 +5
W. Hernangomez 13 10 8 1 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/0 6/7 1 7 21 +9
F. Kaminsky 7 6 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 1 1 9 -5
M. Bridges 20 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 2 10 +5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 19 5 2 0 1 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 1 8 +39
B. Biyombo 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 -5
T. Parker 12 1 3 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 0 3 8 +11
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 125 46 29 8 1 8 16 42/85 11/24 30/33 6 40 230 +125
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores