Lopez has 25, Giannis monster dunk as Bucks beat Pistons

  • Jan 01, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Brook Lopez had 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a spectacular one-handed dunk and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Detroit Pistons 121-98 on Tuesday night.

Khris Middleton had 22 points and Eric Bledsoe had 18 for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had just 15 points, but his slam over Jon Leuer was the highlight of the night. Antetokounmpo blew past Andre Drummond, jumped and reached his right arm over a leaping Leuer for the slam during the first quarter.

Milwaukee has won four straight and eight of nine. The Bucks are an NBA-best 26-10.

Blake Griffin had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Reggie Jackson scored 19 points for Detroit, which fell to 16-19.

After leading 92-73 after three quarters, the Bucks built a 28-point lead midway through the fourth. Lopez made 7 of 12 shots from 3-point range and capped off the night by nailing a shot from beyond the sideline hashmark in the fourth.

The Bucks pulled away in the second quarter, leading by as many as 21 points. They held a 68-52 advantage at the break after making 70 percent of their first-half shots.

Milwaukee made 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) to grab a 35-27 lead after the first quarter. Lopez made all three of his 3-point attempts in the quarter.

Pistons: C Zaza Pachulia (right lower-leg contusion) sat out and is also likely to miss Wednesday's game at Memphis, coach Dwane Casey said. Pachulia had an MRI on Monday. ... G Ish Smith, who has been out since Dec. 7 with an abductor muscle tear, is making progress in his rehabilitation. ... Griffin fell to the court early in the second quarter holding his knee at the same time teammate Jose Calderon writhed in pain after getting hit in the face. Later in the quarter, Griffin again fell to the floor, this time holding his face after colliding with Antetokounmpo.

Bucks: F Ersan Ilyasova has returned to practice but remains out of game action after having surgery to repair a broken nose. Ilyasova hasn't played since Dec. 14. ... Thon Maker received a technical foul in the fourth quarter for arguing.

Pistons: Visit Memphis on Wednesday in the first matchup of the teams this season.

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Friday as Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer goes against his former team for the first time.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
46.6 Field Goal % 58.6
46.6 Three Point % 58.5
74.6 Free Throw % 69.5
  Defensive rebound by Jason Smith 0:13
  Luke Kennard missed fade-away jump shot 0:16
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made turnaround jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Khyri Thomas made dunk, assist by Glenn Robinson III 0:42
  Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Glenn Robinson III 0:44
  Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Glenn Robinson III 0:44
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
  Langston Galloway missed layup, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Glenn Robinson III 1:11
+ 3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 1:28
Points 98 121
Field Goals 35-92 (38.0%) 47-79 (59.5%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 51
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 29 38
Team 9 8
Assists 23 28
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 1 4
B. Griffin PF 23
29 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
15 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Pistons 16-19 2725212598
home team logo Bucks 26-10 35332429121
MIL -10, O/U 218.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -10, O/U 218.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
away team logo Pistons 16-19 107.7 PPG 46.9 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 26-10 116.9 PPG 49.9 RPG 26.1 APG
B. Griffin PF 24.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 5.2 APG 46.7 FG%
B. Lopez C 12.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.1 APG 42.7 FG%
B. Griffin PF 29 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
B. Lopez C 25 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
38.0 FG% 59.5
36.4 3PT FG% 37.0
76.2 FT% 65.4
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 29 9 4 1 1 6 5 9/20 4/9 7/7 4 5 42 -19
R. Jackson 22 19 0 3 0 0 3 2 8/10 2/3 1/1 0 0 22 -14
A. Drummond 30 15 7 1 2 0 1 2 6/12 0/0 3/5 2 5 25 -14
R. Bullock 26 6 4 3 1 0 2 2 2/8 2/5 0/1 1 3 15 -19
B. Brown 28 0 8 3 0 0 0 4 0/7 0/1 0/0 3 5 14 -15
K. Thomas
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
L. Galloway
J. Calderon
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
S. Johnson
K. Evans
H. Ellenson
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thomas 19 13 1 0 1 0 0 2 3/6 2/2 5/7 0 1 15 -6
L. Kennard 20 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/10 2/4 0/0 1 2 15 -6
J. Leuer 25 6 9 2 0 1 1 4 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 6 19 -11
G. Robinson III 7 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -2
L. Galloway 10 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/7 0/4 0/0 0 0 6 +1
J. Calderon 16 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 2 3 -10
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 98 43 23 7 2 14 26 35/92 12/33 16/21 14 29 182 -115
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 30 25 3 0 0 2 1 0 7/13 7/12 4/5 0 3 29 +16
K. Middleton 28 22 5 2 0 0 4 2 9/14 1/4 3/4 3 2 27 +20
E. Bledsoe 29 18 4 6 1 0 0 1 7/14 0/2 4/4 0 4 35 +18
G. Antetokounmpo 26 15 8 7 1 3 3 5 6/11 0/1 3/5 0 8 38 +17
M. Brogdon 25 13 4 5 0 0 1 1 6/7 1/2 0/0 0 4 26 +10
T. Snell
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
T. Maker
J. Smith
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
C. Wood
T. Duval
J. Morris
E. Ilyasova
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 17 9 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 +5
G. Hill 19 8 3 4 1 0 1 4 3/4 0/1 2/5 0 3 19 +20
P. Connaughton 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -5
S. Brown 15 4 2 1 3 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 11 +3
T. Maker 17 3 5 1 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/1 1/3 1 4 10 +7
J. Smith 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -5
D. DiVincenzo 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
D. Wilson 17 0 5 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 7 +11
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 121 43 28 7 6 13 19 47/79 10/27 17/26 5 38 220 +115
