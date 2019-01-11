DAL
Doncic leads Mavs past Timberwolves in Saunders' home debut

  • Jan 11, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 on Friday night, spoiling rookie coach Ryan Saunders' home debut.

Doncic nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 12 assists and eight rebounds. He scored seven of Dallas' final nine points.

Taj Gibson gave the Timberwolves the lead at 115-114 with a tip-in of Jeff Teague's miss with 35.7 seconds left. But with 22.9 to play, Doncic hit a pull-up 3 to put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Dwight Powell made his first seven shots from the floor and finished with 15 points for the Mavericks. JJ Barea came off the bench to add 16 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first home game since Saunders was named interim coach.

Saunders, who received a loud ovation from the Target Center crowd before the game, took over as coach after Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties Sunday. he won his first game in charge Tuesday at Oklahoma City. Saunders is the son of the late Flip Saunders, the winningest coach in Timberwolves history. A banner hangs in the Target Center rafters in honor of Flip Saunders, who died in 2015.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points, while Josh Okogie scored 15 and hit a season-high four 3s for Minnesota.

Doncic had 15 of his 29 points in the first half to help the Mavericks take a 61-50 lead into halftime.

Dallas used a 17-4 run to open up a lead. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot just 36.4 percent from the floor in the first half.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Timberwolves: host New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
K. Towns
32 C
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
43.5 Field Goal % 49.9
43.1 Three Point % 49.6
73.5 Free Throw % 83.5
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:00
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Josh Okogie 0:07
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:10
  Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose 0:10
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by DeAndre Jordan 0:30
Team Stats
Points 119 115
Field Goals 44-97 (45.4%) 47-102 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 13-38 (34.2%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 53 63
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 32 36
Team 10 10
Assists 25 27
Steals 7 5
Blocks 7 10
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
29 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
30 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 20-22 28332434119
home team logo Timberwolves 20-22 26242837115
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 29 PTS 8 REB 12 AST
K. Towns C 30 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
45.4 FG% 46.1
34.2 3PT FG% 41.7
75.0 FT% 84.6
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
M. Kleber
D. Jordan
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 29 8 12 10/23 2/9 7/10 2 34 2 0 1 2 6 +5 62
H. Barnes 23 2 0 7/19 4/7 5/5 2 33 0 0 1 1 1 -7 24
M. Kleber 13 3 0 3/4 3/4 4/4 3 30 0 2 0 0 3 -11 18
D. Jordan 8 15 0 4/7 0/0 0/3 0 29 2 0 3 5 10 -13 22
W. Matthews 4 0 4 2/10 0/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 0 -8 11
Bench
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea 16 4 7 7/14 1/4 1/1 1 21 0 0 0 1 3 +15 34
D. Powell 15 3 0 7/8 0/1 1/1 1 18 0 2 1 2 1 +15 19
J. Brunson 9 0 2 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 0 -4 14
D. Finney-Smith 2 4 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 19 1 2 0 0 4 +20 9
D. Nowitzki 0 4 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 13 1 1 0 0 4 +8 6
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 43 25 44/97 13/38 18/24 16 236 7 7 7 11 32 +20 219
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Okogie
J. Teague
T. Gibson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 30 11 2 12/21 1/3 5/5 5 30 0 4 0 3 8 +14 49
A. Wiggins 17 6 3 7/17 1/2 2/2 3 38 1 2 2 2 4 -2 30
J. Okogie 15 2 1 5/8 4/6 1/2 3 22 1 0 2 1 1 +3 18
J. Teague 12 3 6 6/14 0/3 0/0 1 30 2 2 4 1 2 +10 27
T. Gibson 10 15 1 5/12 0/1 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 5 10 +11 28
Bench
D. Rose
G. Dieng
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
D. Saric
J. Bayless
R. Covington
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 21 3 5 8/16 3/5 2/2 0 27 0 1 2 0 3 +1 33
G. Dieng 7 7 1 3/6 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 1 2 5 -15 16
T. Jones 3 2 7 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 1 1 -15 18
A. Tolliver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
D. Saric 0 4 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 2 2 -18 5
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 53 27 47/102 10/24 11/13 20 233 5 10 13 17 36 -20 224
NBA Scores