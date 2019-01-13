POR
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Trail Blazers, 116-113

  • Jan 13, 2019

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 40 points, Jamal Murray fought through a bloody lip to add 24 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-113 on Sunday night.

Jokic finished a point off his career high. He added 10 rebounds and eight assists, just missing his sixth-triple double of the season.

Murray's lip was bloodied when he took an elbow to the mouth from Jusuf Nurkic on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. Murray hit both free throws before heading to the locker room to get the injury tended to. He was back in the game within minutes, and grabbed a rebound off his own missed shot in the final moments, hitting both free throws after he was fouled to help the Nuggets stave off Portland.

Denver rebounded from a loss at Phoenix on Saturday night for its 12th home win in a row.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points, and CJ McCollum had 18 points. The Trail Blazers had won four straight.

Lillard put in a reverse layup to put the Trail Blazers up by two with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter. But the Nuggets closed the period on a 17-10 run to take a 93-88 lead into the fourth. Jokic had 15 of his points in the period, including two 3-pointers during the Nuggets' surge and also added an assist on an alley-oop pass that Mason Plumlee finished with a one-handed dunk.

Portland, though, scored the first six points of the fourth, moving in front by a point on Evan Turner's jumper.

It was tied at 108 when Jokic hit a floater in the lane to put the Nuggets on top with 1:07 left to play. He added a pair of free throws moments later only to see Lillard drive to the basket for a dunk. With 30.6 seconds, Murray hit a jumper, but McCollum connected on 3-pointer to pull Portland within one with 27.7 seconds left.

Denver ran the clock down and Murray let a jumper fly that hit the back of the rim and bounced out. Murray grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 3 seconds left. Portland had just enough time for a long 3-point try by Lillard at the buzzer, but - Paul Millsap in his face - it was off the mark.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Maurice Harkless remains sidelined by a left knee injury.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a fourth straight game with left hamstring tightness. ... F Trey Lyles missed his second game in a row with a right wrist sprain. ... Jokic scored a career-best 41 points against Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2017.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Tuesday night

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
44.4 Field Goal % 50.6
44.3 Three Point % 50.2
90.1 Free Throw % 83.7
  POR team rebound 0:00
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on CJ McCollum 0:03
  DEN team rebound 0:03
  Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot 0:05
+ 3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Turner 0:27
+ 2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot 0:30
+ 2 Damian Lillard made driving dunk 0:48
+ 1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
Team Stats
Points 113 116
Field Goals 40-88 (45.5%) 45-81 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 12-34 (35.3%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 43
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 31 31
Team 6 8
Assists 25 21
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
40 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-18 32282825113
home team logo Nuggets 29-13 34243523116
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-18 111.9 PPG 48.4 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 29-13 110.3 PPG 47.3 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.1 APG 44.6 FG%
N. Jokic C 19.2 PPG 10.2 RPG 7.5 APG 50.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 26 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
N. Jokic C 40 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
45.5 FG% 55.6
35.3 3PT FG% 40.9
95.5 FT% 85.0
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
M. Beasley
P. Millsap
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 40 10 8 15/23 4/7 6/8 4 36 0 0 3 1 9 +15 63
J. Murray 24 4 3 9/18 1/5 5/5 3 33 1 0 2 0 4 -4 33
M. Beasley 13 1 3 5/9 3/5 0/0 2 37 2 0 1 0 1 +9 21
P. Millsap 11 6 0 4/7 0/0 3/3 2 27 0 0 2 3 3 -7 15
T. Craig 3 4 2 1/4 0/2 1/1 3 24 0 0 1 0 4 +9 10
Bench
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
W. Barton
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
G. Harris
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 10 1 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 27 2 0 0 0 1 +4 19
M. Plumlee 8 7 1 4/7 0/0 0/1 2 20 0 0 0 0 7 +7 17
W. Barton 7 0 0 2/6 1/2 2/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 0 -8 6
T. Lydon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hernangomez 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1 -10 2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 35 21 45/81 9/22 17/20 20 236 5 0 11 4 31 +15 187
