Jazz beat Clips 129-109 for 1st 5-game win streak of season

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-109 on Wednesday night for their first five-game winning streak of the season.

Mitchell, coming off Western Conference player of the week honors, has averaged 30.3 points over his last six games.

Jae Crowder added 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 22 rebounds and Kyle Korver had 19 points for the Jazz, who had six players in double figures.

Leading by 16 to start the fourth, Utah got three consecutive 3-pointers, including two by Korver, to go up 104-81.

The Jazz made 30 of 37 free throws, while the Clippers were 9 of 14.

Lou Williams scored 10 of the Clippers' next 13 points to draw them to 107-92.

Williams finished with 23 points off the bench to lead the Clippers, who have lost four straight for the second time this season. Tobias Harris added 17 points and Avery Bradley 15 points.

Los Angeles rallied in the second, getting within one on a 3-pointer by Bradley. But Utah answered with an 8-2 run to go into halftime leading 56-49.

TIP-INS

Jazz: They improved to 8-7 on the road against Western Conference teams. ... The lineup of Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Joe Ingles, Favors and Gobert improved to 4-0 together.

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers got a technical early in the fourth. ... They also dropped four straight from Dec. 11-17.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Cleveland on Friday.

Clippers: Host Golden State on Friday. LA won the first matchup 121-116 in overtime on Nov. 12.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
T. Harris
34 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
65.2 Field Goal % 50.2
65.1 Three Point % 50.4
64.8 Free Throw % 88.3
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Cavanaugh 0:10
  Tyrone Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell 0:19
+ 1 Johnathan Motley made free throw 0:35
  Shooting foul on Ekpe Udoh 0:35
  Offensive rebound by Johnathan Motley 0:35
  Johnathan Motley missed jump shot 0:37
+ 3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grayson Allen 0:48
+ 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 1:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Grayson Allen 1:08
+ 2 Tyrone Wallace made jump shot, assist by Johnathan Motley 1:31
Team Stats
Points 129 109
Field Goals 44-86 (51.2%) 45-98 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 30-37 (81.1%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 61 46
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 40 30
Team 13 5
Assists 27 24
Steals 9 8
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 15 24
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
23 PTS, 22 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 25-21 31253241129
home team logo Clippers 24-20 22272337109
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 25-21 107.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 24-20 115.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 21.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 42.1 FG%
L. Williams SG 18.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.9 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
L. Williams SG 23 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
51.2 FG% 45.9
33.3 3PT FG% 45.5
81.1 FT% 64.3
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. O'Neale
J. Ingles
Bench
J. Crowder
K. Korver
G. Allen
G. Niang
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
T. Sefolosha
R. Rubio
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 23 4 2 8/15 5/11 2/4 2 29 2 1 1 1 3 +30 33
K. Korver 19 2 2 5/8 4/5 5/6 5 24 0 0 2 0 2 +8 23
G. Allen 6 0 4 2/7 1/2 1/1 1 15 1 0 2 0 0 -5 13
G. Niang 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 -10 4
E. Udoh 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
N. Mitrou-Long 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
T. Cavanaugh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 48 27 44/86 11/33 30/37 15 235 9 7 13 8 40 +100 234
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Bradley
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
T. Wallace
M. Scott
J. Motley
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
P. Beverley
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 23 6 6 11/18 0/1 1/2 0 26 1 0 1 1 5 -1 41
M. Harrell 11 7 2 5/11 0/0 1/2 5 25 3 1 2 2 5 -5 24
T. Wallace 6 1 0 2/7 1/2 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 1 -8 7
M. Scott 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +6 9
J. Motley 5 1 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 -2 10
B. Marjanovic 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
S. Thornwell 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 +6 4
P. Beverley 0 3 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 25 2 0 1 0 3 +2 10
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 41 24 45/98 10/22 9/14 24 234 8 1 12 11 30 -100 195
