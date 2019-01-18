LAL
Los Angeles
Lakers
25-21
away team logo
138
TF 0
FINAL/OT
End
OT
TNT
Thu Jan. 17
9:30pm
BONUS
128
TF 3
home team logo
OKC
Oklahoma City
Thunder
26-18
ML: +418
OKC -10, O/U 226
ML: -556
LAL
OKC

No Text

Kuzma scores 32 as Lakers top Thunder in OT without LeBron

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-128 in overtime Thursday night without injured LeBron James.

The four-time MVP missed his 12th straight game with a left groin strain, but the Lakers still pulled off a solid road win. Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 26 points and Lonzo Ball added 18 for the Lakers, who improved to 5-7 without their star.

The Lakers outscored the Thunder 16-6 in the extra period.

Paul George scored 27 points and Terrance Ferguson added 21 for Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Thunder, but he shot just 7 of 30.

The Thunder lost despite making a franchise-record 21 3-pointers and leading by 17 in the first half. They have dropped five of six.

Westbrook missed two layups in the final minute, but he was fouled on a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining and the Lakers up 122-119. Westbrook, a 64 percent free throw shooter, made all three foul shots to tie the score at 122. Kuzma missed a 3 at the buzzer, and the game went to overtime.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Rajon Rondo missed his 11th straight game since having surgery on his ring finger. ... F Michael Beasley tried to check into the game in the first quarter while wearing practice shorts. ... The Lakers made their first 11 free throws. ... Brandon Ingram had a career-high 11 assists.

Thunder: Backup center Nerlens Noel returned after sitting out four games while in concussion protocol. ... G Alex Abrines has missed the past eight games for personal reasons. ... Ferguson shot 5 of 6 on 3-pointers in the first half. ... Raymond Felton was called for a technical foul in overtime while on the bench.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Thunder: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
K. Kuzma
0 PF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
21.7 Pts. Per Game 21.7
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
46.5 Field Goal % 41.5
46.5 Three Point % 42.3
75.9 Free Throw % 64.5
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram 0:06
  OKC team rebound 0:11
  Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brandon Ingram 0:11
+ 1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:15
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made free throw 0:17
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:22
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Ivica Zubac 0:32
+ 3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 0:53
Team Stats
Points 138 128
Field Goals 50-99 (50.5%) 41-104 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 19-40 (47.5%) 22-54 (40.7%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 24-36 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 72 54
Offensive 14 15
Defensive 49 29
Team 9 10
Assists 37 31
Steals 11 10
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 23 15
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Kuzma PF 0
32 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
26 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Lakers 25-21 2740282716138
home team logo Thunder 26-18 392433266128
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 25-21 111.3 PPG 47.1 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Thunder 26-18 113.1 PPG 48.3 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Kuzma PF 19.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.4 APG 46.5 FG%
P. George SF 26.6 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Kuzma PF 32 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
P. George SF 27 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
50.5 FG% 39.4
47.5 3PT FG% 40.7
90.5 FT% 66.7
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Ingram
T. Chandler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 32 8 4 11/20 7/12 3/3 4 36 3 0 4 1 7 -4 47
L. Ball 18 6 10 7/17 4/10 0/0 5 33 1 0 4 0 6 -12 41
K. Caldwell-Pope 13 2 1 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 23 2 0 2 0 2 -13 17
B. Ingram 8 5 11 1/9 0/2 6/6 1 37 0 1 4 1 4 -9 32
T. Chandler 6 7 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 2 1 3 4 -13 14
Bench
I. Zubac
J. Hart
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
M. Wagner
J. McGee
L. Stephenson
R. Rondo
J. Williams
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Zubac 26 12 1 12/14 0/0 2/3 3 28 0 0 4 6 6 +35 36
J. Hart 12 10 5 3/6 2/4 4/5 2 33 3 1 1 1 9 +23 35
S. Mykhailiuk 7 4 1 2/7 2/6 1/1 3 18 0 0 0 1 3 +14 13
M. Beasley 5 2 2 2/6 0/1 1/1 1 8 1 0 2 0 2 +6 10
M. Wagner 5 2 0 1/3 1/1 2/2 1 7 0 1 0 0 2 +11 8
J. McGee 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 1 1 -9 7
L. Stephenson 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 3 +21 9
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 63 37 50/99 19/40 19/21 24 260 11 6 23 14 49 +50 269
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
S. Adams
J. Grant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 27 7 8 9/19 5/12 4/6 2 43 3 0 3 2 5 +4 50
R. Westbrook 26 9 13 7/30 5/12 7/10 5 43 1 1 3 2 7 +5 60
T. Ferguson 21 3 2 6/13 6/12 3/5 4 37 1 0 2 1 2 0 27
S. Adams 17 15 1 6/9 0/0 5/6 3 41 4 0 2 7 8 +10 36
J. Grant 14 3 2 5/13 2/6 2/2 3 38 0 3 1 1 2 -2 23
Bench
P. Patterson
D. Schroder
N. Noel
A. Nader
H. Diallo
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Patterson 9 0 1 3/4 3/4 0/1 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 -11 11
D. Schroder 9 1 2 3/7 1/5 2/2 1 16 0 0 3 0 1 -12 11
N. Noel 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 1 1 1 -20 8
A. Nader 1 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 -10 2
H. Diallo 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 11 0 0 0 1 2 -14 5
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 44 31 41/104 22/54 24/36 22 260 10 4 15 15 29 -50 233
NBA Scores