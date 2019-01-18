BKN
Brooklyn
Nets
24-23
away team logo
117
TF 3
FINAL
End
4th
Fri Jan. 18
7:00pm
BONUS
115
TF 5
home team logo
ORL
Orlando
Magic
19-26
ML: +111
ORL -1.5, O/U 217
ML: -131
BKN
ORL

No Text

Russell scores 40 as Nets come back to beat Magic 117-115

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) D'Angelo Russell matched his career high with 40 points and the Brooklyn Nets came back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 117-115 on Friday night.

Russell's 3-pointer with 27.1 seconds left put the Nets up for the first time since they went ahead 2-0 in the game's first minute. After missed free throws by both teams left Brooklyn with a two-point lead, Evan Fournier missed a shot in the lane that would have tied it for Orlando.

It was the 16th win in 21 games for the Nets, who made 19 of 46 3-point shots.

Aaron Gordon scored 23 points for Orlando, which has lost six of eight. Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Magic, who shot 50 percent but made only 10 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for Brooklyn.

The Magic made 11 of their first 15 shots in the second quarter to take a 58-37 lead. Russell made five 3-pointers in a span of less than four minutes to shoot the Nets back in the game.

Dinwiddie and Shabazz Napier sparked a second-half rally after the Nets had fallen behind 86-68 midway through the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: At 24-23, the Nets are above .500 after 47 games for the first time since 2012-13. ... The Nets have won six straight games by three points or less. ... Russell scored the Nets' final 19 points of the first half. ... Nets coach Kenny Atkinson called a timeout 81 seconds into the game after two Orlando dunks.

Magic: Rookie C Mo Bamba had nine points and four rebounds after missing four games with a sore left foot. ... Vucevic's 10th rebound gave him 5,000 for his career. ... The Magic distributed 13 grants worth a total of $1.2 million to 16 organizations in a pregame ceremony.

UP NEXT

Nets: At home against Sacramento on Monday afternoon.

Magic: At home against Milwaukee on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
11.9 Reb. Per Game 11.9
43.7 Field Goal % 52.0
43.4 Three Point % 52.4
81.0 Free Throw % 76.2
  ORL team rebound 0:00
  Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot 0:00
  BKN team rebound 0:09
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Jonathan Isaac 0:09
  ORL team rebound 0:22
  Terrence Ross missed 2nd of 3 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 0:22
  Shooting foul on Treveon Graham 0:22
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier 0:33
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 0:54
Team Stats
Points 117 115
Field Goals 44-97 (45.4%) 47-94 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 19-46 (41.3%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 32 37
Team 10 8
Assists 24 26
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
40 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
16 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 24-23 25293231117
home team logo Magic 19-26 32352820115
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
T. Graham
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 40 2 7 16/25 8/12 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 1 1 +10 56
J. Harris 11 1 4 4/13 3/8 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 0 1 +6 18
T. Graham 6 3 1 2/8 1/5 1/1 3 28 0 0 0 1 2 -1 11
J. Allen 6 10 2 2/6 0/0 2/3 3 25 1 4 1 1 9 +5 24
R. Kurucs 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 1 -13 7
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
S. Napier
D. Carroll
E. Davis
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Dudley
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 20 2 3 6/11 3/7 5/7 1 27 0 0 4 0 2 +4 24
S. Napier 12 4 4 4/13 4/11 0/0 2 18 0 1 0 0 4 -4 25
D. Carroll 10 4 1 5/9 0/3 0/2 1 29 1 0 1 0 4 +10 16
E. Davis 8 9 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 4 22 0 0 1 3 6 -3 18
R. Hollis-Jefferson 2 4 0 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 2 -4 6
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 41 24 44/97 19/46 10/15 19 235 5 5 11 9 32 +10 205
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 23 4 5 9/13 3/4 2/2 1 30 0 0 1 1 3 +14 36
D. Augustin 17 1 4 7/10 2/4 1/2 3 27 0 0 4 0 1 -5 22
N. Vucevic 16 17 6 7/20 1/3 1/1 0 32 0 1 0 6 11 -13 46
E. Fournier 16 8 3 6/16 1/2 3/3 3 38 4 0 2 2 6 0 32
J. Isaac 9 6 2 4/10 0/3 1/2 4 33 0 2 2 2 4 -12 19
Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
K. Birch
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 13 4 1 5/10 1/5 2/3 1 27 0 2 0 0 4 -3 21
M. Bamba 9 4 1 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 2 0 4 +11 14
W. Iwundu 6 1 1 2/3 1/1 1/1 3 13 1 0 1 0 1 -5 9
I. Briscoe 6 4 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 1 3 +3 15
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 49 26 47/94 10/26 11/14 18 235 5 6 13 12 37 -10 214
