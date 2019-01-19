MIL
Milwaukee
Bucks
33-12
118
FINAL
4th
Sat Jan. 19
7:00pm
108
ORL
Orlando
Magic
19-27
MIL
ORL

Bledsoe scores 30 points, Bucks hold off Magic 118-108

  Jan 19, 2019
  • Jan 19, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Eric Bledsoe made it easy for the Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bledsoe scored 30 points, Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Bucks won their fourth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-108 on Saturday night.

''It's great to have a lot of options and be able to go in different directions,'' Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''Eric was just great. He made some 3s, got to the basket, did a lot defensively. He just did a little bit of everything.''

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points, and Khris Middleton had 15. The Bucks are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

''Eric can go 12 of 14, score 30 points and still get everyone involved,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''He's a pass- first point guard. We play faster and more together with him. He makes the game a lot easier for me, Malcolm, Khris (Middleton) and Brook (Lopez).''

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points, Terrence Ross had 16, D.J. Augustin 14 and Jarell Martin 12. The Magic struggled with Aaron Gordon sitting out with a back injury, dropping their third straight.

''We can't play defense like we've played these last four games,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''Against (Milwaukee's) defense, the best defense in the NBA, we got 108 at home. You've got to give yourself a chance to win, but our defense is just not where it needs to be.''

Vucevic and Ross helped the Magic trim a 16-point third-quarter deficit to five going into the final period. Vucevic had a 3-pointer and three-point play in an 11-2 run, and Ross scored the Magic's last nine points of the quarter to make it 87-82.

Martin's 3-pointer on Orlando's first possession of the fourth quarter made it 87-85, but that was as close as they would get.

Bledsoe scored nine points to help the Bucks pull away. His three-point play with 9:09 left gave Milwaukee a 99-89 advantage. Orlando cut it to 106-102 with four minutes to play, but the Bucks scored on seven of their next eight possessions.

TIP-INS

Bucks: The Bucks had 31 fast-break points to just two for Orlando. ... C Brook Lopez had four blocks in the first six minutes. ... The Bucks arrived in Orlando early Thursday and had three days of rest waiting for the game.

Magic: Martin made three straight 3-pointers in his first appearance in six games. He finished with four 3-pointers, matching his total for the entire season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Dallas on Monday.

Magic: At Atlanta on Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
58.1 Field Goal % 51.8
57.9 Three Point % 52.0
70.0 Free Throw % 76.8
Points 118 108
Field Goals 47-85 (55.3%) 44-93 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 52 41
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 42 27
Team 6 9
Assists 22 31
Steals 7 5
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
25 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 33-12 33262831118
home team logo Magic 19-27 24223626108
Amway Center Orlando, FL
away team logo Bucks 33-12 117.6 PPG 49.1 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Magic 19-27 103.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 24.4 APG
E. Bledsoe PG 15.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.6 APG 48.6 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.1 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.8 APG 52.0 FG%
E. Bledsoe PG 30 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
N. Vucevic C 27 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
55.3 FG% 47.3
40.0 3PT FG% 43.8
80.0 FT% 66.7
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 30 7 2 12/14 2/3 4/5 1 30 0 0 0 0 7 +24 41
G. Antetokounmpo 25 13 5 10/17 1/3 4/6 3 32 2 0 5 2 11 +20 45
M. Brogdon 18 2 1 8/11 0/2 2/2 0 29 1 0 2 0 2 +10 21
K. Middleton 15 3 3 6/15 1/3 2/2 0 27 0 0 1 0 3 +2 23
B. Lopez 8 4 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 27 0 6 0 0 4 +3 20
D. Wilson
T. Snell
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wilson 8 10 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 4 21 0 1 1 1 9 -11 22
T. Snell 6 2 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2 +6 10
S. Brown 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 2 -4 7
E. Ilyasova 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 +8 7
G. Hill 2 2 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 23 3 0 2 1 1 -8 13
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 46 22 47/85 12/30 12/15 14 234 7 7 13 4 42 +50 209
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
J. Simmons
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 6 4 11/24 2/5 3/3 0 29 0 2 0 1 5 -1 43
D. Augustin 14 2 7 5/8 3/4 1/2 1 28 0 0 1 0 2 +1 29
E. Fournier 11 1 5 5/14 0/5 1/1 2 31 2 0 1 0 1 -10 23
J. Simmons 10 2 3 4/8 2/4 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 2 -5 17
J. Isaac 6 6 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 3 29 1 0 0 2 4 -2 17
T. Ross
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
A. Gordon
K. Birch
M. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 16 1 2 7/15 2/6 0/0 1 29 2 0 2 0 1 -6 21
J. Martin 12 2 2 4/7 4/5 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 2 -8 17
I. Briscoe 7 2 4 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 2 -11 16
M. Bamba 5 6 1 2/3 0/0 1/3 0 18 0 1 1 1 5 -9 13
W. Iwundu 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 3 +1 6
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 32 31 44/93 14/32 6/9 15 235 5 3 8 5 27 -50 202
