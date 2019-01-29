ATL
LOS ANGELES (AP) These young Atlanta Hawks are growing up over halfway through the season.

Trae Young scored 26 points, John Collins added 22 and they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-118 on Monday night for the first time in nearly three years.

Atlanta had lost five in a row to the Clippers dating to March 5, 2016. The Hawks earned their first win against a Pacific Division opponent this season after dropping their first five.

Alex Len had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Hawks, whose starters all have less than six years in the league, including rookies Young and Kevin Huerter.

''We're fighting,'' Len said. ''We're always in games. That's what you want to see from a young team.''

Tobias Harris scored 30 points for the Clippers, whose three-game winning streak ended on the second night of a back-to-back. Lou Williams finished with 21 points and nine assists, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points.

''Atlanta was better prepared and played harder,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''They came in with an intent to win the game. You could feel it through the game.''

Atlanta stretched its lead to 16 points, its largest of the game, midway through the fourth quarter.

The Clippers weren't done just yet.

Harris scored 10 of their next 19 points to close to 118-112.

But Dewayne Dedmon dunked and Young hit a 3-pointer that kept the Hawks ahead 123-114.

''He's really been composed over the last couple games,'' Collins said of Young. ''He's made an effort to really make the right play.''

The Clippers overcame a 12-point deficit to tie the game five times in the third quarter. But the Hawks closed on a 17-6 run to lead 94-83 going into the fourth. Len scored nine points and 42-year-old Vince Carter drew cheers after connecting on a 3-pointer.

The Hawks set the tone on their first basket of the game. Dedmon slammed a one-handed dunk, stopped and stared into the crowd.

The Clippers led just once after that by three points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Their bench outscored the Clippers' reserves, who lead the NBA in scoring, 51-45. ... They split the season series, having lost 129-117 at home on Nov. 19.

Clippers: Williams missed his first 11 field-goal attempts. ... They fell to 10-8 in back-to-backs, including 4-5 in the second game. ... Starting F Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) sat out his sixth straight game.

HE SAID IT

''We showed up and thought we were going to win. We're just not good enough to do that.'' - Rivers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Sacramento on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host Lakers on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
T. Harris
34 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
59.5 Field Goal % 50.3
59.3 Three Point % 50.1
73.0 Free Throw % 88.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:04
  Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:17
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell 0:21
+ 1 Patrick Beverley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Patrick Beverley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince 0:28
  Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre' Bembry 0:34
  Full timeout called 0:41
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:48
Team Stats
Points 123 118
Field Goals 44-87 (50.6%) 41-85 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 26-28 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 41
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 29 25
Team 8 3
Assists 28 27
Steals 7 10
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 25 26
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
26 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
30 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 16-33 32313129123
home team logo Clippers 28-23 25362235118
LAC -6, O/U 233
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -6, O/U 233
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 16-33 110.2 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 28-23 114.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 16.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 7.3 APG 40.6 FG%
T. Harris SF 21.2 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.6 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 26 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
T. Harris SF 30 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
50.6 FG% 48.2
29.4 3PT FG% 37.0
86.2 FT% 92.9
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 26 4 8 10/18 2/7 4/4 1 31 0 0 1 1 3 +8 45
J. Collins 22 6 0 7/10 3/5 5/5 4 30 2 0 2 3 3 -14 28
D. Dedmon 13 10 2 6/8 1/3 0/0 3 27 0 1 1 4 6 +2 27
D. Bembry 6 0 4 2/6 0/2 2/2 2 28 2 1 2 0 0 -8 15
K. Huerter 5 4 4 2/10 1/6 0/0 1 30 2 1 2 1 3 +1 18
Bench
A. Len
J. Lin
T. Waller-Prince
V. Carter
O. Spellman
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 19 9 3 7/12 0/1 5/6 2 20 1 1 3 3 6 +3 33
J. Lin 13 2 4 3/8 1/4 6/7 2 24 0 0 4 1 1 +11 19
T. Waller-Prince 9 2 0 3/9 0/2 3/5 5 30 0 2 1 1 1 +3 12
V. Carter 5 4 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 4 +11 12
O. Spellman 5 3 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 5 10 0 0 0 1 2 +8 10
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 44 28 44/87 10/34 25/29 25 237 7 6 17 15 29 +25 219
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Beverley
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 30 8 7 11/18 2/4 6/7 3 35 0 2 2 0 8 -1 52
A. Bradley 12 2 0 4/10 4/8 0/0 5 29 0 0 1 1 1 +11 13
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 11 2 2 5/7 1/2 0/0 4 24 2 0 2 1 1 -6 17
P. Beverley 10 10 6 1/5 0/3 8/8 4 38 3 1 0 4 6 +2 36
M. Gortat 10 5 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 4 1 +1 14
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
M. Scott
J. Robinson
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 21 3 9 4/17 1/5 12/12 2 31 2 0 5 0 3 -3 39
M. Harrell 18 4 0 9/15 0/1 0/0 4 32 3 1 3 2 2 -6 23
M. Scott 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -4 8
J. Robinson 3 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 0 1 2 -12 6
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 38 27 41/85 10/27 26/28 26 236 10 4 16 13 25 -25 208
