Jokic, Barton help Nuggets rally to beat Grizzlies 95-92

  • Jan 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and made a go-ahead basket with 28.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 25-point second-half deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-92 on Monday night.

Will Barton's 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining gave the Nuggets their first lead of the game at 91-89. After a 3-pointer from Memphis' Justin Holiday, Jokic scored inside to put Denver ahead to stay.

Malik Beasley had 18 points, 13 in the fourth quarter to key Denver's rally. Barton had 20 points, and the Nuggets moved to 34-15, the best start in franchise history.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists.

It was the largest deficit that Denver has overcome this season.

Memphis led 85-72 with about four minutes left when the Nuggets came charging back on a 19-4 burst, Barton's 3-pointer completing the comeback.

The Nuggets had scored at least 70 first-half points the last two games but got nowhere near that against Memphis. Denver shot 30 percent in the first quarter, and only did slightly better in the second, finishing the half at 38 percent.

Gasol, the subject of trade rumors, showed the Grizzlies what they would miss if they sent him away. Gasol had 21 points at the break, going 9 of 12 from the field.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Jamal Murray missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... The previous two times the Nuggets started 33-15 after 48 games - in 1976-77 and 2009-10 - they lost the next game. ... The Nuggets had 16 first-quarter points, was one less than a season-low for points in a quarter.

Grizzlies: F Kyle Anderson returned to the starting lineup after missing eight games with left ankle sprain suffered Jan. 12. ... F Omri Casspi missed his second game with knee soreness. F JaMychal Green sat out with left knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
M. Conley
11 PG
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
50.5 Field Goal % 43.0
50.1 Three Point % 42.8
85.0 Free Throw % 84.4
  MEM team rebound 0:00
  Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Kyle Anderson 0:02
  Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson 0:03
  Kyle Anderson missed jump shot 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson 0:08
  Kyle Anderson missed jump shot 0:10
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 0:28
Team Stats
Points 95 92
Field Goals 37-85 (43.5%) 35-78 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 8-36 (22.2%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 50
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 28 33
Team 11 8
Assists 17 26
Steals 10 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 2 0
N. Jokic C 15
24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
M. Conley PG 11
23 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 1625193595
home team logo Grizzlies 20-31 3030171592
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 112.0 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 20-31 100.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.1 PPG 10.4 RPG 7.7 APG 50.5 FG%
M. Gasol C 15.4 PPG 8.7 RPG 4.7 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 24 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
M. Gasol C 28 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
43.5 FG% 44.9
22.2 3PT FG% 28.1
92.9 FT% 68.4
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
W. Barton
G. Harris
T. Craig
P. Millsap
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 24 5 3 10/20 1/8 3/3 3 34 4 0 4 1 4 +5 35
W. Barton 20 5 2 9/15 2/6 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 2 3 +9 28
G. Harris 11 4 3 4/11 0/4 3/3 4 31 0 0 2 1 3 +4 19
T. Craig 5 4 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 20 3 1 0 2 2 -17 17
P. Millsap 4 5 1 0/5 0/1 4/4 4 29 1 1 2 0 5 +5 11
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Welsh
J. Murray
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 18 3 3 7/14 3/9 1/2 1 24 1 0 0 0 3 +14 28
M. Morris 9 2 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 0 2 +5 12
M. Plumlee 4 7 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 18 0 0 2 3 4 -4 13
T. Lyles 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 -2 -1
J. Hernangomez 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 37 17 37/85 8/36 13/14 19 235 10 2 15 9 28 +15 163
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Holiday
K. Anderson
J. Jackson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Gasol 28 9 3 11/19 2/7 4/6 1 37 0 2 7 1 8 -1 38
M. Conley 23 4 11 8/16 3/9 4/6 0 36 1 0 3 0 4 -5 47
J. Holiday 9 1 1 3/9 2/6 1/1 2 40 0 0 1 0 1 -4 11
K. Anderson 9 6 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 5 29 1 1 4 2 4 +1 19
J. Jackson Jr. 8 7 0 4/10 0/2 0/0 6 25 2 3 2 3 4 +9 18
Bench
J. Noah
B. Caboclo
S. Mack
I. Rabb
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
G. Temple
J. Green
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Noah 7 7 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 24 1 1 0 2 5 -6 20
B. Caboclo 5 5 0 1/6 1/6 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 1 4 -5 10
S. Mack 3 3 6 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 3 0 16
I. Rabb 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 42 26 35/78 9/32 13/19 22 236 5 7 19 9 33 -15 179
NBA Scores