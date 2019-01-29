MIL
Bucks beat Pistons 115-105 and improve to 13-0 after a loss

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 Tuesday night, keeping the distinction of being the league's only team without two straight losses.

The NBA-leading Bucks improved to 13-0 after losing a game.

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez scored 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo was limited to three points because he sat about half the quarter with two fouls.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points, reserve Pat Connaughton scored 16 points, Khris Middleton had 15 points and Tony Snell added 11 points for the Bucks, who have won seven of eight.

Reggie Jackson matched a season high with 25 points, Andre Drummond had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

The Lopez-led Bucks had an eight-point advantage after the first quarter and built a 13-point lead at halftime. That cushion was big enough against the Pistons, who did not appear to be motivated to potentially rally for the win.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a bruised sternum. ... Donte DiVincenzo was out with a heel injury.

Pistons: Owner Tom Gores said he's still hoping Detroit makes the playoffs, adding the franchise will explore all possibilities before Feb. 7 when the NBA has its trade deadline. ... Detroit guards Reggie Bullock (left ankle) and Ish Smith (groin) were out with injuries.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play at Toronto on Thursday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
57.3 Field Goal % 48.0
57.3 Three Point % 48.0
70.5 Free Throw % 76.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Personal foul on George Hill 0:24
  Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:36
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Shooting foul on Andre Drummond 0:38
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:39
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot 0:42
Team Stats
Points 115 105
Field Goals 47-87 (54.0%) 42-89 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 12-37 (32.4%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 49
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 33 29
Team 4 10
Assists 32 29
Steals 9 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
21 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
20 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 36-13 30322726115
home team logo Pistons 21-28 22272828105
DET +7, O/U 215.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET +7, O/U 215.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 36-13 117.3 PPG 49 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 21-28 105.9 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.6 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.8 APG 57.5 FG%
R. Jackson PG 14.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.2 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 21 PTS 8 REB 11 AST
R. Jackson PG 25 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
54.0 FG% 47.2
40.6 3PT FG% 32.4
80.0 FT% 75.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
T. Snell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 21 8 11 8/16 1/4 4/5 5 34 3 2 2 1 7 +10 54
E. Bledsoe 20 5 7 8/15 3/5 1/1 1 30 2 0 0 1 4 +17 41
K. Middleton 15 6 6 6/13 1/3 2/2 0 33 0 0 6 0 6 +15 27
B. Lopez 14 6 1 6/10 2/6 0/0 4 33 0 3 1 0 6 -5 24
T. Snell 11 2 2 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 23 1 0 0 1 1 0 18
Bench
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
D. Wilson
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
M. Brogdon
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 16 4 2 7/8 2/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 1 3 -2 24
G. Hill 9 4 3 4/9 1/5 0/0 1 29 2 0 1 0 4 +2 20
D. Wilson 9 1 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 1 0 1 0 +14 11
E. Ilyasova 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 2 -1 4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 39 32 47/87 13/32 8/10 15 234 9 6 10 6 33 +50 223
Pistons
Starters
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
L. Galloway
G. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson 25 3 5 10/15 3/8 2/2 3 36 1 0 0 1 2 +8 39
A. Drummond 20 13 4 8/15 0/0 4/5 1 35 2 1 0 5 8 -8 44
B. Griffin 18 7 9 6/16 3/9 3/4 5 38 0 0 5 1 6 -5 38
L. Galloway 2 4 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 1 20 0 0 0 1 3 -6 8
G. Robinson III 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 0 0 -7 -1
Bench
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
B. Brown
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
I. Smith
R. Bullock
I. Whitehead
H. Ellenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 19 2 2 8/16 3/8 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 0 2 -4 26
S. Johnson 8 5 4 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 29 3 0 1 0 5 0 23
Z. Pachulia 6 4 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 1 3 -2 15
B. Brown 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 0 -23 4
K. Thomas 3 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 10 0 2 1 0 0 +3 6
J. Calderon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 39 29 42/89 12/37 9/12 14 235 8 3 11 10 29 -50 202
NBA Scores