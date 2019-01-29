DETROIT (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 Tuesday night, keeping the distinction of being the league's only team without two straight losses.

The NBA-leading Bucks improved to 13-0 after losing a game.

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez scored 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo was limited to three points because he sat about half the quarter with two fouls.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points, reserve Pat Connaughton scored 16 points, Khris Middleton had 15 points and Tony Snell added 11 points for the Bucks, who have won seven of eight.

Reggie Jackson matched a season high with 25 points, Andre Drummond had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

The Lopez-led Bucks had an eight-point advantage after the first quarter and built a 13-point lead at halftime. That cushion was big enough against the Pistons, who did not appear to be motivated to potentially rally for the win.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a bruised sternum. ... Donte DiVincenzo was out with a heel injury.

Pistons: Owner Tom Gores said he's still hoping Detroit makes the playoffs, adding the franchise will explore all possibilities before Feb. 7 when the NBA has its trade deadline. ... Detroit guards Reggie Bullock (left ankle) and Ish Smith (groin) were out with injuries.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play at Toronto on Thursday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

---

