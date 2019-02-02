HOU
UTA

No Text

Harden has 43 points for 26th game in a row with 30 or more

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) James Harden had 43 points for his 26th straight game with at least 30 points in the Houston Rockets' 125-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harden's 30-point streak is the third-longest in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's runs of 65 and 31 games. Harden also had 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making 4 of 12 3-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 5:07 remaining. Houston snapped a two-game losing streak, holding the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and nine assists for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden fueled the bulk of a 17-4 run that put Houston up 60-48 with 30.1 seconds left in the first half, making three baskets and four free throws. He punctuated it by scoring on three consecutive possessions.

TIP INS

Rockets: Chris Paul did not play to rest after scoring 20 points and adding six assists against Denver on Friday night. ... Houston improved to 5-3 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Jazz: Mitchell is 14 of 42 from the field in his last two games. ... Utah outscored Houston 19-0 in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Phoenix on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
43.9 Field Goal % 65.0
43.6 Three Point % 65.5
86.7 Free Throw % 65.2
+ 2 Ekpe Udoh made hook shot, assist by Naz Mitrou-Long 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Georges Niang 0:15
  Austin Rivers missed 3rd of 3 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 3 free throws 0:17
  Shooting foul on Naz Mitrou-Long 0:17
+ 2 Tyler Cavanaugh made reverse layup, assist by Grayson Allen 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen 0:41
  Marquese Chriss missed dunk 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss 0:57
  Naz Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
Team Stats
Points 125 98
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 31-86 (36.0%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 11-41 (26.8%)
Free Throws 30-37 (81.1%) 25-36 (69.4%)
Total Rebounds 56 64
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 40 37
Team 8 13
Assists 17 19
Steals 15 8
Blocks 8 9
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 2 3
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
43 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
26 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 30-22 31322834125
home team logo Jazz 30-24 2723192998
UTA -7, O/U 222
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
UTA -7, O/U 222
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 30-22 112.5 PPG 41.7 RPG 20.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 30-24 109.0 PPG 45 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 8.1 APG 43.7 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 43 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
D. Mitchell SG 26 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
46.0 FG% 36.0
38.5 3PT FG% 26.8
81.1 FT% 69.4
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
K. Faried
J. Ennis III
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 43 12 5 12/22 4/12 15/15 4 39 6 4 5 0 12 +31 70
K. Faried 16 12 0 6/9 0/0 4/4 6 20 0 1 3 2 10 +5 26
J. Ennis III 10 5 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 2 3 +6 15
E. Gordon 9 2 1 4/12 1/4 0/2 3 29 0 0 3 0 2 +2 10
P. Tucker 2 4 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 31 3 1 0 1 3 +26 12
Starters
J. Harden
K. Faried
J. Ennis III
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 43 12 5 12/22 4/12 15/15 4 39 6 4 5 0 12 +31 70
K. Faried 16 12 0 6/9 0/0 4/4 6 20 0 1 3 2 10 +5 26
J. Ennis III 10 5 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 2 3 +6 15
E. Gordon 9 2 1 4/12 1/4 0/2 3 29 0 0 3 0 2 +2 10
P. Tucker 2 4 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 31 3 1 0 1 3 +26 12
Bench
G. Green
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Clark
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
B. Knight
C. Capela
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
C. Paul
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 25 4 1 7/12 7/12 4/5 1 25 0 1 1 0 4 +24 31
A. Rivers 16 4 5 4/13 3/6 5/7 5 34 2 0 0 1 3 +20 32
Nene 4 3 3 2/4 0/0 0/2 3 17 2 1 0 2 1 +10 16
G. Clark 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 0
M. Chriss 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +4 1
I. Hartenstein 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 1 0 1 0 1 +3 3
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Capela - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 48 17 40/87 15/39 30/37 29 236 15 8 14 8 40 +135 216
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 26 6 9 7/24 2/10 10/11 2 36 1 0 5 2 4 -8 46
J. Crowder 11 5 1 4/13 3/10 0/2 3 34 4 0 3 1 4 -8 19
J. Ingles 11 2 2 4/12 3/8 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 0 2 -21 15
R. Gobert 10 13 1 3/8 0/0 4/6 3 28 1 2 1 5 8 -15 27
R. Rubio 6 7 2 0/4 0/2 6/6 2 27 1 0 3 1 6 -12 15
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 26 6 9 7/24 2/10 10/11 2 36 1 0 5 2 4 -8 46
J. Crowder 11 5 1 4/13 3/10 0/2 3 34 4 0 3 1 4 -8 19
J. Ingles 11 2 2 4/12 3/8 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 0 2 -21 15
R. Gobert 10 13 1 3/8 0/0 4/6 3 28 1 2 1 5 8 -15 27
R. Rubio 6 7 2 0/4 0/2 6/6 2 27 1 0 3 1 6 -12 15
Bench
R. O'Neale
K. Korver
G. Niang
D. Favors
E. Udoh
T. Cavanaugh
G. Allen
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Sefolosha
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. O'Neale 10 6 1 4/9 1/4 1/2 1 23 1 1 2 2 4 -13 18
K. Korver 8 2 1 3/6 1/3 1/3 1 17 0 0 2 0 2 +3 10
G. Niang 6 6 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 12 0 0 1 2 4 -19 11
D. Favors 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 5 0 1 2 -2 12
E. Udoh 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 -10 3
T. Cavanaugh 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -10 2
G. Allen 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/4 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 -10 4
N. Mitrou-Long 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 -10 2
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 51 19 31/86 11/41 25/36 21 235 8 9 20 14 37 -135 184
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores