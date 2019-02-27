HOU
Harden, Capella lead Rockets past feisty Hornets 118-113

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) James Harden scored 30 points, Clint Capela had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-113 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

In his first game since ending his streak of 30-point games at 32, Harden struggled from the field, missing his first eight shots from 3-point range - even having one blocked by Nic Batum, who gave the MVP candidate fits all night with his defense.

Harden finished 10 of 29 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range, but he made two clutch free throws with 14.6 seconds left to put the game away.

He had plenty of support.

Capela was solid throughout, and Chris Paul heated up in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points and 10 assists for the Rockets (36-25).

Kemba Walker had 35 points for the Hornets, 27 in the first half. He was 3 of 12 from the floor after halftime.

The Rockets trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but opened with an 18-4 run behind six points from Paul, including four on fall-away mid-range jumpers.

The Hornets battled back behind Walker and Jeremy Lamb, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and had a chance to tie with 17 seconds left. Walker missed a leaning 3-pointer from the right wing and the Hornets fouled Harden, who made two free throws to make it a five-point game.

Walker missed another 3 with seven seconds left, and the Rockets escaped with the win.

Eric Gordon got the start for the Rockets over Kenneth Faried. Coach Mike D'Antoni said the move keeps Paul from covering the opposition's point guard for the entire game, which could help preserve his health down the stretch.

Gordon had six points.

The loss leaves the Hornets a half-game ahead of the Magic in the battle for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

TIP INS

Rockets: Scored 41 points in the first quarter on 61 percent shooting. ... Faried didn't start but still managed to pick up his fourth foul by the middle of the second quarter.

Hornets: Walker became the first Eastern Conference player to reach 200 3-pointers when he buried a step-back jumper against Harden in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Heat on Thursday night.

Hornets: Visit Nets on Friday night.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
43.8 Field Goal % 43.0
43.7 Three Point % 42.8
87.3 Free Throw % 83.1
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Full timeout called 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 0:26
  Jeremy Lamb missed floating jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:39
  James Harden missed floating jump shot 0:41
+ 2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 1:03
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Shooting foul on Kemba Walker 1:15
  Eric Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Batum 1:48
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:10
Team Stats
Points 118 113
Field Goals 42-91 (46.2%) 39-83 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 13-39 (33.3%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 21-24 (87.5%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 54
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 30 40
Team 9 6
Assists 23 25
Steals 11 9
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
30 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
K. Walker PG 15
35 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 36-25 41212828118
home team logo Hornets 28-33 33362519113
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
away team logo Rockets 36-25 113.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Hornets 28-33 111.0 PPG 44.4 RPG 23.1 APG
J. Harden SG 36.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 7.6 APG 44.0 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.7 APG 42.8 FG%
J. Harden SG 30 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
K. Walker PG 35 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
46.2 FG% 47.0
33.3 3PT FG% 36.4
87.5 FT% 85.2
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 30 3 7 10/29 1/11 9/9 2 35 2 1 1 0 3 -14 49
C. Capela 23 17 2 10/16 0/0 3/4 3 40 1 1 0 5 12 +13 46
C. Paul 17 4 10 7/13 2/6 1/2 2 32 2 0 6 0 4 +17 37
P. Tucker 15 2 0 5/5 5/5 0/0 3 35 1 0 1 0 2 -17 17
E. Gordon 6 1 2 3/10 0/5 0/0 3 35 3 0 0 0 1 -8 14
Bench
G. Green
A. Rivers
I. Shumpert
K. Faried
G. Clark
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
C. Chiozza
Nene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 15 5 1 4/8 2/4 5/5 2 23 2 0 0 1 4 +24 24
A. Rivers 7 2 1 2/6 2/5 1/2 3 20 0 1 1 0 2 +15 11
I. Shumpert 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -1 4
K. Faried 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 8 0 0 1 1 1 +4 3
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 37 23 42/91 13/39 21/24 22 233 11 3 10 7 30 +33 205
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
N. Batum
C. Zeller
M. Williams
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 35 4 4 12/22 4/11 7/8 5 36 5 0 6 0 4 +14 46
N. Batum 17 6 6 7/13 3/5 0/0 2 41 2 2 2 2 4 +12 37
C. Zeller 13 7 2 4/6 0/0 5/6 4 33 1 0 3 1 6 +11 22
M. Williams 12 6 3 5/10 2/5 0/2 1 33 0 0 0 1 5 +10 24
M. Bridges 9 6 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 23 0 1 0 1 5 -15 18
Bench
J. Lamb
B. Biyombo
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
S. Mack
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 18 14 6 5/15 2/7 6/6 1 31 1 1 2 1 13 +2 44
B. Biyombo 4 4 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 1 1 2 2 -19 8
T. Parker 3 0 2 1/4 0/1 1/1 1 11 0 0 3 0 0 -22 4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -8 5
M. Monk 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 -10 -1
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 48 25 39/83 12/33 23/27 22 235 9 5 18 8 40 -25 207
