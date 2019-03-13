MEM
Collins too much for Grizzlies in Hawks' lopsided win

  • Mar 13, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) John Collins had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies' three-game winning streak with 132-111 victory on Wednesday night.

It marked the most points that Memphis, the NBA defensive scoring leader, has allowed this season, seven more than it gave up in an overtime win Nov. 30 at Brooklyn.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 33 points and Mike Conley finished with 20 for the sluggish Grizzlies. Atlanta never trailed.

Collins' best moves came early in the fourth. He hit a difficult runner and then had a strong athletic move against Jonas Valanciunas, who blocked Collins' shot but still let Collins get off a second attempt - a reverse right-handed move - before his feet touched the floor to make it 116-92.

The Grizzlies began the game with the NBA's best scoring defense since the All-Star break, but they allowed 72 points, a season high for the first half and trailed by 11 at intermission. Atlanta began the game with the league's best scoring offense since the All-Star break.

Whenever Memphis pulled within a couple points of the lead, the Hawks would force a turnover or a poor shot and pull back ahead by double-digits. Miles had a season-high five 3-pointers and 17 points by the midway mark of the second, but he couldn't keep the Grizzlies close enough.

Atlanta spread out its offense to get good spacing and used screens and dribble penetration to keep Memphis on its heels.

Young and Taurean Prince each launched a long 3 on consecutive possessions to make it 80-62 early in the third, and the lead swelled to 23 on Collins' fast-break dunk at the 8:07 mark. About four minutes later, DeAndre' Bembry stole the ball and fed Alex Len for another fast-break dunk that made it a 22-point game.

Memphis pulled within 15 but Huerter hit a 3 and Vince Carter fed Len for an alley-oop dunk that made it 110-87 in the last minute of the third.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff had 11 players available. F Kyle Anderson (shoulder soreness), G Dillon Brooks (toe injury) and F Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh bruise) did not make the trip.

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon returned to the starting lineup for the first time in four games. He missed two games with a right knee contusion and came off the bench in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Washington on Saturday.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 111 132
Field Goals 38-89 (42.7%) 52-103 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 14-40 (35.0%) 17-45 (37.8%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 49 61
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 26 36
Team 14 10
Assists 28 35
Steals 8 9
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 17 26
Technicals 0 0
M. Conley PG 11
20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
J. Collins PF 20
27 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 28-41 28323021111
home team logo Hawks 24-45 33393822132
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
away team logo Grizzlies 28-41 101.6 PPG 41 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 24-45 112.4 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.5 APG
C. Miles SF 8.0 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.3 APG 36.5 FG%
J. Collins PF 19.8 PPG 9.8 RPG 1.9 APG 57.2 FG%
C. Miles SF 33 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
J. Collins PF 27 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
42.7 FG% 50.5
35.0 3PT FG% 37.8
80.8 FT% 78.6
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
J. Holiday
A. Bradley
I. Rabb
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Conley 20 4 7 6/14 1/6 7/8 2 25 1 0 1 1 3 -21 38
J. Valanciunas 8 0 0 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 19 0 1 3 0 0 -24 6
J. Holiday 6 3 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 2 18 1 1 1 1 2 -21 10
A. Bradley 5 1 1 2/8 0/4 1/1 2 19 0 0 2 1 0 -27 6
I. Rabb 4 5 3 0/5 0/2 4/4 4 24 1 0 1 2 3 -16 15
Bench
C. Miles
J. Noah
D. Wright
T. Dorsey
B. Caboclo
C. Parsons
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
J. Jackson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Miles 33 3 0 11/16 8/12 3/4 0 32 0 0 2 0 3 +6 34
J. Noah 12 8 5 5/7 0/0 2/3 2 23 1 1 0 1 7 -4 32
D. Wright 10 3 7 4/12 0/3 2/4 1 29 2 2 1 1 2 +4 30
T. Dorsey 8 3 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 20 1 1 1 1 2 -2 12
B. Caboclo 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 3 +7 8
C. Parsons 2 2 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 1 -7 11
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 35 28 38/89 14/40 21/26 17 234 8 6 14 9 26 -105 202
