GS
OKC

No Text

Curry's 33 lead Warriors past Thunder 110-88 without Durant

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points to help the Golden State Warriors roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-88 on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

Many Oklahoma City fans hoped for the chance to boo former Thunder star Kevin Durant, but the league's No. 4 scorer sat out his second straight game for the Warriors with a sprained right ankle.

Golden State made up for Durant's absence with defense. Oklahoma City shot 32 percent from the field, its worst percentage of the season, and made just 13 of 41 3-pointers.

Paul George had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. He had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Curry scored 19 points in the first half to help the Warriors lead 64-46 at the break. Curry scored 11 more in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 87-71 at the end of the period, and they were never threatened after that.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Andre Iguodala started in Durant's place and scored two points in 23 minutes. ... Shot 61 percent from the field in the first quarter and made 7 of 11 3-pointers. ... F Draymond Green had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Thunder: Oklahoma City debuted a patch with the logo of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the Thunder became the final NBA team with a corporate sponsorship. The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18 when Nike became the league's official apparel company. ... Westbrook was called for a technical foul in the second quarter after he thought he got fouled on a post-up against Thompson. It was his 16th technical of the season, which means he'll be suspended for one game unless one of his technicals is rescinded.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Miami Heat on Monday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
10.5 Ast. Per Game 10.5
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
47.3 Field Goal % 42.7
47.3 Three Point % 42.8
91.4 Free Throw % 65.2
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook 0:05
  Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Jordan Bell 0:08
+ 1 Jonas Jerebko made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo 0:21
+ 1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
  OKC team rebound 0:36
  Shooting foul on Jordan Bell 0:36
  Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Evans 0:41
+ 2 Quinn Cook made jump shot 0:50
  Deonte Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:59
  OKC team rebound 0:59
Team Stats
Points 110 88
Field Goals 39-83 (47.0%) 31-96 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 13-41 (31.7%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 60 64
Offensive 8 17
Defensive 45 35
Team 7 12
Assists 25 18
Steals 10 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
P. George SF 13
29 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 47-21 40242323110
home team logo Thunder 42-28 2719251788
OKC -2, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -2, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 47-21 118.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 29.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 42-28 114.9 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 27.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.2 APG 47.4 FG%
P. George SF 28.2 PPG 8.1 RPG 4.2 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 33 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
P. George SF 29 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
47.0 FG% 32.3
42.9 3PT FG% 31.7
77.3 FT% 56.5
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
A. Iguodala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 33 7 3 10/23 5/12 8/10 1 33 2 0 4 1 6 +19 44
K. Thompson 23 8 4 9/21 3/8 2/2 1 34 3 1 1 2 6 +22 42
D. Cousins 12 8 6 5/11 1/3 1/2 4 26 2 2 0 1 7 +19 36
D. Green 9 8 6 3/6 3/4 0/0 2 34 1 1 2 0 8 +17 29
A. Iguodala 2 1 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 23 1 1 1 0 1 +18 12
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
A. Iguodala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 33 7 3 10/23 5/12 8/10 1 33 2 0 4 1 6 +19 44
K. Thompson 23 8 4 9/21 3/8 2/2 1 34 3 1 1 2 6 +22 42
D. Cousins 12 8 6 5/11 1/3 1/2 4 26 2 2 0 1 7 +19 36
D. Green 9 8 6 3/6 3/4 0/0 2 34 1 1 2 0 8 +17 29
A. Iguodala 2 1 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 23 1 1 1 0 1 +18 12
Bench
Q. Cook
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
K. Looney
J. Jerebko
J. Bell
J. Evans
D. Lee
K. Durant
D. Jones
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Q. Cook 8 6 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 3 0 6 +3 11
A. McKinnie 7 7 1 2/5 1/2 2/2 5 17 1 0 0 2 5 -6 17
S. Livingston 6 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 0 +2 7
K. Looney 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 18 0 0 1 1 1 -1 5
J. Jerebko 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +4 3
J. Bell 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 2 1 3 +5 5
J. Evans 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 2
D. Lee 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 +4 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 53 25 39/83 15/35 17/22 22 235 10 6 16 8 45 +110 213
Thunder
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 29 13 2 9/25 4/12 7/11 2 37 1 0 2 2 11 -17 45
J. Grant 11 6 1 4/11 3/6 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 2 4 -22 17
S. Adams 9 9 1 4/7 0/0 1/4 1 33 1 2 2 7 2 -19 21
R. Westbrook 7 8 9 2/16 0/7 3/4 5 31 1 1 4 0 8 -18 31
T. Ferguson 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 2 1 1 -19 2
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 29 13 2 9/25 4/12 7/11 2 37 1 0 2 2 11 -17 45
J. Grant 11 6 1 4/11 3/6 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 2 4 -22 17
S. Adams 9 9 1 4/7 0/0 1/4 1 33 1 2 2 7 2 -19 21
R. Westbrook 7 8 9 2/16 0/7 3/4 5 31 1 1 4 0 8 -18 31
T. Ferguson 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 2 1 1 -19 2
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Morris
A. Nader
N. Noel
D. Burton
P. Patterson
H. Diallo
A. Roberson
D. Grantham
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 15 0 3 6/14 3/8 0/0 0 28 0 0 2 0 0 -2 19
M. Morris 8 5 0 3/7 2/3 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 2 3 +1 14
A. Nader 3 6 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 6 -3 9
N. Noel 3 2 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 1 1 2 0 +2 7
D. Burton 1 1 1 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -7 4
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
H. Diallo 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 52 18 31/96 13/41 13/23 18 235 4 5 16 17 35 -110 169
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores