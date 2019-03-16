IND
Millsap's floater leads Nuggets to 102-100 win over Pacers

  • Mar 16, 2019

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap hit a left-handed layup with 7 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic scored 26 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing and the Denver Nuggets moved to the verge of their first playoff spot since 2012-13 with a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

The magic number for the Nuggets dropped to one as they remained in the No. 2 spot behind Golden State. Denver ran its home record to a Western Conference-leading 30-6.

Jokic and the Nuggets were up 96-89 with 2:56 remaining when Jokic was called for a foul while jostling with Myles Turner. Jokic was incensed at the call and kept barking at official Tony Brothers, who tossed Jokic. Indiana later tied the game at 100, before Millsap hit the winner over Turner. Bojan Bogdanovic's 3-pointer bounced off the rim in the final seconds.

Millsap finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Denver, which overcame an 18-point, first-half deficit.

Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 18 points and 10 boards. The magic number for earning their fourth straight playoff spot stays at one for a Pacers team that hasn't won in Denver since Nov. 27, 2007.

Both teams entered the game coming off last-second wins. Wesley Matthews hit a follow shot with 1.8 seconds left in a victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday. Jokic hit a one-handed shot at the buzzer to get by Dallas that same night.

This one went down to the wire as well with Jokic's outburst opening the door. Bogdanovic hit the technical free throws and Turner two more for the foul by Jokic.

Turner knotted the game at 100 with 27 seconds remaining by hitting one of two free throws. That set the scene for Millsap, who drove in on Turner and just lofted it up. The Nuggets improve to 12-3 this season in games decided by three points or less.

Trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, the Nuggets closed out the half on a 15-2 run. Will Barton hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 60-57 at the break.

Jokic had a big opening quarter with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Tyreke Evans returned after missing three games due to personal reasons and a respiratory infection. He had five points.

Nuggets: The teams held a moment of silence for the victims of the mosque shootings in New Zealand. ... The Nuggets donned their rainbow skyline uniforms. Malik Beasley wore orange shoes to go with them, while Gary Harris went with red.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

The Nuggets have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons by a spot. This season, they've left nothing to chance.

''We've seen what we're capable of and we're going to hold ourselves to the highest standard possible,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

INCREASED ROLE

With Victor Oladipo's season-ending knee injury, the Paces are using Bogdanovic in even more creative ways.

''We are putting the ball in his hands and running more pick-and-roll,'' coach Nate McMillan explained.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Trail Blazers on Monday. They've lost nine straight in Portland.

Nuggets: Start a four-game trip Monday in Boston.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
59.8 Field Goal % 50.7
59.8 Three Point % 50.5
72.2 Free Throw % 83.6
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Paul Millsap made finger-roll layup, assist by Jamal Murray 0:07
+ 1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  IND team rebound 0:27
  Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez 0:27
  IND team rebound 0:27
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Offensive rebound by Gary Harris 0:29
  Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
+ 1 Myles Turner made free throw 0:47
Team Stats
Points 100 102
Field Goals 34-75 (45.3%) 39-82 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 11-38 (28.9%)
Free Throws 26-37 (70.3%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 47
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 33 30
Team 14 8
Assists 20 27
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 2
T. Young SF 21
18 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
N. Jokic C 15
26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 44-26 36241525100
home team logo Nuggets 46-22 25322223102
Pacers
Starters
T. Young
D. Collison
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 18 10 1 8/15 2/4 0/0 1 34 0 0 1 6 4 -2 29
D. Collison 17 2 4 7/12 1/1 2/3 2 30 2 0 2 0 2 -1 27
B. Bogdanovic 16 6 2 5/12 0/5 6/6 1 32 0 0 2 0 6 -11 24
M. Turner 15 5 2 3/9 0/4 9/11 3 36 2 1 1 0 5 -3 26
W. Matthews 7 5 5 2/5 2/5 1/2 3 32 0 1 2 0 5 -1 21
Bench
D. Sabonis
T. Evans
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 16 7 2 6/10 0/0 4/8 4 25 1 0 1 2 5 +1 27
T. Evans 5 5 3 1/5 0/2 3/5 2 15 0 0 0 0 5 -1 16
D. McDermott 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 +8 5
C. Joseph 1 1 1 0/3 0/0 1/2 3 20 1 0 0 0 1 0 5
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 41 20 34/75 6/24 26/37 19 237 6 2 9 8 33 -10 180
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
W. Barton
J. Murray
P. Millsap
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 26 7 5 11/21 2/7 2/2 3 34 0 0 4 3 4 +5 39
W. Barton 17 6 5 5/10 4/9 3/4 2 34 2 0 1 1 5 0 34
J. Murray 17 3 3 7/15 1/7 2/2 3 36 1 0 1 0 3 +12 26
P. Millsap 15 13 3 5/11 0/3 5/7 4 33 0 1 1 1 12 +1 34
G. Harris 10 4 2 4/10 1/4 1/2 1 28 1 1 0 2 2 +9 20
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 11 1 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 1 0 -7 14
M. Plumlee 4 2 5 2/4 0/1 0/3 6 23 0 2 0 0 2 +5 18
M. Morris 2 2 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 24 1 0 1 1 1 -6 8
J. Hernangomez 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 4 0 1 1 0 1 -9 3
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 39 27 39/82 11/38 13/20 23 236 6 5 10 9 30 +10 196
