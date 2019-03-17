ATL
ORL

No Text

Vucevic leads Magic over Hawks 101-91

  STATS AP
  Mar 17, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 101-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Aaron Gordon added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who remained a game behind Miami in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Wes Iwundu helped Orlando overcome 38.8 percent shooting with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points.

Vucevic scored Orlando's first 13 points and sparked an early nine-point Magic lead.

When the Hawks called timeout with 6:51 left in the first quarter, Vucevic had made six of eight shots while every other starter in the game was 2 of 16 from the field.

The Hawks never caught up, but were down by only five in the closing minutes when Terrence Ross came up with a steal and fed D.J. Augustin for a short jumper.

After averaging 123.1 points in their first 12 games after the All-Star break, the Hawks shot 42 percent and compiled their lowest scoring output since a 106-91 loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 14.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins, coming off five straight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, went to the bench with three fouls early in the second quarter and fouled out with 2:21 left in the game. ... The Hawks missed their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 8 for 35.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams, signed to a 10-day contract Friday, got into the game in the first quarter and played 16 minutes, putting up five points and four rebounds. ... F Jonathan Isaac went scoreless in 26 minutes. ... The Magic are 3-0 against the Hawks this season and 57-58 all-time.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Magic: Host New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 91 101
Field Goals 38-91 (41.8%) 33-85 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 8-35 (22.9%) 9-37 (24.3%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 53 62
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 42 45
Team 3 7
Assists 20 21
Steals 8 12
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 29 15
Technicals 0 1
T. Young PG 11
20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 20 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 24-47 2521222391
home team logo Magic 33-38 28281926101
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Starters
T. Young
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
T. Waller-Prince
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 20 6 5 9/18 0/5 2/3 3 32 1 0 2 0 6 -18 35
D. Dedmon 10 14 2 4/10 2/6 0/0 5 24 2 0 2 3 11 -18 28
J. Collins 10 7 1 5/9 0/1 0/0 6 20 0 1 1 3 4 -6 19
T. Waller-Prince 9 3 2 4/11 1/5 0/0 4 28 1 0 5 0 3 -7 12
K. Huerter 3 3 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 3 22 0 1 2 0 3 -16 5
Bench
A. Len
V. Carter
D. Bembry
K. Bazemore
J. Adams
M. Plumlee
T. Zeller
J. Anderson
B. Johnson
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 13 3 1 5/8 1/3 2/2 1 24 0 1 1 0 3 +2 18
V. Carter 8 0 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 26 2 0 0 0 0 +2 16
D. Bembry 8 3 3 4/9 0/1 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 2 1 +3 16
K. Bazemore 5 8 2 1/6 0/2 3/4 1 25 1 0 2 0 8 0 16
J. Adams 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/1 2 15 0 0 1 0 3 +8 9
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 50 20 38/91 8/35 7/10 29 236 8 3 18 8 42 -50 174
Starters
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 20 3 10/20 0/3 7/7 2 34 3 0 2 4 16 +6 54
A. Gordon 22 8 3 9/16 3/6 1/2 1 38 1 0 2 2 6 +13 35
D. Augustin 11 2 9 4/10 2/4 1/1 3 32 2 0 1 0 2 +10 32
E. Fournier 11 4 4 4/12 1/6 2/2 3 29 1 0 2 0 4 +18 22
J. Isaac 0 3 0 0/7 0/6 0/0 1 26 1 1 1 0 3 +6 4
Bench
W. Iwundu
T. Ross
M. Carter-Williams
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Iwundu 14 7 0 3/7 2/4 6/8 0 25 1 2 0 4 3 -9 24
T. Ross 6 4 1 2/8 1/6 1/1 1 24 3 0 5 0 4 +2 10
M. Carter-Williams 5 4 1 0/3 0/2 5/8 3 15 0 0 0 0 4 0 11
K. Birch 5 3 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 0 1 0 3 +4 7
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 55 21 33/85 9/37 26/33 15 236 12 3 14 10 45 +50 199
