Vucevic leads Magic over Hawks 101-91
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 101-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.
Aaron Gordon added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who remained a game behind Miami in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Wes Iwundu helped Orlando overcome 38.8 percent shooting with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points.
Vucevic scored Orlando's first 13 points and sparked an early nine-point Magic lead.
When the Hawks called timeout with 6:51 left in the first quarter, Vucevic had made six of eight shots while every other starter in the game was 2 of 16 from the field.
The Hawks never caught up, but were down by only five in the closing minutes when Terrence Ross came up with a steal and fed D.J. Augustin for a short jumper.
After averaging 123.1 points in their first 12 games after the All-Star break, the Hawks shot 42 percent and compiled their lowest scoring output since a 106-91 loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 14.
TIP-INS
Hawks: F John Collins, coming off five straight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, went to the bench with three fouls early in the second quarter and fouled out with 2:21 left in the game. ... The Hawks missed their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 8 for 35.
Magic: Michael Carter-Williams, signed to a 10-day contract Friday, got into the game in the first quarter and played 16 minutes, putting up five points and four rebounds. ... F Jonathan Isaac went scoreless in 26 minutes. ... The Magic are 3-0 against the Hawks this season and 57-58 all-time.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Host Houston on Tuesday night.
Magic: Host New Orleans on Wednesday night.
--
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|0:00
|DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|0:02
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:10
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|0:32
|+ 1
|Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:39
|Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon
|0:39
|+ 2
|Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Kent Bazemore
|0:46
|+ 3
|Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|0:53
|+ 2
|Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Vince Carter
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|101
|Field Goals
|38-91 (41.8%)
|33-85 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-35 (22.9%)
|9-37 (24.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|26-33 (78.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|62
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|42
|45
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|20
|21
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|29
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
|T. Young PG
|18.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|7.8 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
|N. Vucevic C
|20.6 PPG
|12.0 RPG
|3.9 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Young PG
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|N. Vucevic C
|27 PTS
|20 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|22.9
|3PT FG%
|24.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|78.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Young
|20
|6
|5
|9/18
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-18
|35
|D. Dedmon
|10
|14
|2
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|5
|24
|2
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-18
|28
|J. Collins
|10
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|6
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|19
|T. Waller-Prince
|9
|3
|2
|4/11
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|-7
|12
|K. Huerter
|3
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-16
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Young
|20
|6
|5
|9/18
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-18
|35
|D. Dedmon
|10
|14
|2
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|5
|24
|2
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-18
|28
|J. Collins
|10
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|6
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|19
|T. Waller-Prince
|9
|3
|2
|4/11
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|-7
|12
|K. Huerter
|3
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-16
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Len
|13
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|+2
|18
|V. Carter
|8
|0
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|16
|D. Bembry
|8
|3
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|+3
|16
|K. Bazemore
|5
|8
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|0
|16
|J. Adams
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+8
|9
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Poythress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Spellman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|50
|20
|38/91
|8/35
|7/10
|29
|236
|8
|3
|18
|8
|42
|-50
|174
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Vucevic
|27
|20
|3
|10/20
|0/3
|7/7
|2
|34
|3
|0
|2
|4
|16
|+6
|54
|A. Gordon
|22
|8
|3
|9/16
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|+13
|35
|D. Augustin
|11
|2
|9
|4/10
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+10
|32
|E. Fournier
|11
|4
|4
|4/12
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+18
|22
|J. Isaac
|0
|3
|0
|0/7
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|+6
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Vucevic
|27
|20
|3
|10/20
|0/3
|7/7
|2
|34
|3
|0
|2
|4
|16
|+6
|54
|A. Gordon
|22
|8
|3
|9/16
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|+13
|35
|D. Augustin
|11
|2
|9
|4/10
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+10
|32
|E. Fournier
|11
|4
|4
|4/12
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+18
|22
|J. Isaac
|0
|3
|0
|0/7
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|+6
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Iwundu
|14
|7
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|6/8
|0
|25
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|-9
|24
|T. Ross
|6
|4
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|1/1
|1
|24
|3
|0
|5
|0
|4
|+2
|10
|M. Carter-Williams
|5
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|5/8
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|11
|K. Birch
|5
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+4
|7
|T. Mozgov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Caupain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Briscoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|101
|55
|21
|33/85
|9/37
|26/33
|15
|236
|12
|3
|14
|10
|45
|+50
|199