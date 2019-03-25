SAC
Lakers ride Kuzma's hot 3rd to beat Kings 111-106

  • Mar 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kyle Kuzma scored 21 of his 29 points in the third quarter, LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers ended a five-game losing streak with a 111-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

JaVale McGee had 17 points and 14 rebounds to help the Lakers win for the third time in their past 15 games.

Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, who have lost four straight on the road.

Kuzma was 7 for 8 from the field in the third quarter, making four of his five 3-point attempts. It was the fourth time this season Kuzma scored at least 20 points in a quarter, giving the Lakers an 87-77 lead after three quarters.

The Lakers started the third quarter on a 14-0 run with Kuzma completing a three-point play and James knocking down two 3-pointers, his second giving Los Angeles a 62-49 lead.

Sacramento pulled within 106-104 with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3, but James hit four free throws down the stretch.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 51-17 in bench points. However, Bagley, Bogdanovic and Yogi Ferrell were the only Kings reserves to score. Bogdanovic had 17 points, and Ferrell scored nine. ... F Harry Giles III missed his second straight game because of a thigh contusion. Coach Dave Joerger was hopeful Giles would be available at Dallas on Tuesday.

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points while starting in place of Reggie Bullock. Bullock did not play because of plantar fasciitis. ... Los Angeles had a 31-20 edge in fast-break points. ... Coach Luke Walton expects an update on F Josh Hart (knee) this week. Hart missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Dallas on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
L. James
23 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
45.8 Field Goal % 50.8
46.0 Three Point % 51.0
87.9 Free Throw % 66.9
  LAL team rebound 0:01
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
  LAL team rebound 0:06
  Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:06
+ 2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 0:08
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:15
  5-second inbounding violation turnover 0:16
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:16
Points 106 111
Field Goals 39-104 (37.5%) 39-85 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 14-33 (42.4%) 13-40 (32.5%)
Free Throws 14-23 (60.9%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 58 66
Offensive 16 9
Defensive 34 47
Team 8 10
Assists 27 29
Steals 13 4
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 7 20
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 2
M. Bagley III PF 35
25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
L. James SF 23
29 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 36-37 20292829106
home team logo Lakers 32-41 22263924111
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Kings 36-37 114.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 32-41 111.7 PPG 46.2 RPG 25.1 APG
M. Bagley III PF 14.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.0 APG 51.9 FG%
L. James SF 27.4 PPG 8.5 RPG 8.1 APG 51.0 FG%
M. Bagley III PF 25 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
L. James SF 29 PTS 11 REB 11 AST
37.5 FG% 45.9
42.4 3PT FG% 32.5
60.9 FT% 83.3
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
H. Barnes
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 18 6 3 6/21 5/12 1/1 4 30 0 0 1 1 5 -11 29
H. Barnes 10 1 4 3/7 2/5 2/2 3 32 0 0 1 0 1 -8 18
W. Cauley-Stein 10 9 1 5/8 0/0 0/2 3 17 2 1 0 3 6 -9 24
D. Fox 9 6 4 3/16 1/4 2/2 3 27 6 1 2 2 4 -14 28
N. Bjelica 8 6 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 1 5 -6 19
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
K. Koufos
A. Burks
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
C. Demps
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 25 11 2 10/19 2/3 3/8 1 36 1 1 1 5 6 +11 41
B. Bogdanovic 17 2 4 6/12 3/4 2/4 2 29 1 1 1 2 0 +5 28
Y. Ferrell 9 2 2 2/9 1/5 4/4 0 20 0 0 1 0 2 +9 14
C. Brewer 0 6 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 2 4 +11 13
K. Koufos 0 1 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 11 1 0 0 0 1 -13 6
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Demps - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 50 27 39/104 14/33 14/23 22 236 13 4 7 16 34 -25 220
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 29 6 2 10/22 5/14 4/5 4 40 0 1 3 1 5 +6 37
L. James 29 11 11 9/22 3/6 8/9 1 35 2 1 4 2 9 +5 61
J. McGee 17 14 0 8/8 0/0 1/2 4 28 1 5 2 3 11 +16 35
K. Caldwell-Pope 16 7 4 5/15 4/12 2/2 2 33 0 0 2 0 7 +4 29
R. Rondo 3 5 9 1/6 1/4 0/0 5 37 1 0 3 1 4 +11 24
Bench
L. Stephenson
A. Caruso
T. Chandler
S. Machado
M. Wagner
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
J. Williams
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
I. Bonga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Stephenson 8 7 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 25 0 0 2 1 6 -8 19
A. Caruso 6 2 0 2/6 0/3 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 0 2 +2 7
T. Chandler 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 15 0 1 3 1 2 -2 4
S. Machado 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
M. Wagner 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 56 29 39/85 13/40 20/24 22 236 4 8 20 9 47 +25 217
