Lakers ride Kuzma's hot 3rd to beat Kings 111-106
LOS ANGELES (AP) Kyle Kuzma scored 21 of his 29 points in the third quarter, LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers ended a five-game losing streak with a 111-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
JaVale McGee had 17 points and 14 rebounds to help the Lakers win for the third time in their past 15 games.
Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, who have lost four straight on the road.
Kuzma was 7 for 8 from the field in the third quarter, making four of his five 3-point attempts. It was the fourth time this season Kuzma scored at least 20 points in a quarter, giving the Lakers an 87-77 lead after three quarters.
The Lakers started the third quarter on a 14-0 run with Kuzma completing a three-point play and James knocking down two 3-pointers, his second giving Los Angeles a 62-49 lead.
Sacramento pulled within 106-104 with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3, but James hit four free throws down the stretch.
TIP-INS
Kings: Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 51-17 in bench points. However, Bagley, Bogdanovic and Yogi Ferrell were the only Kings reserves to score. Bogdanovic had 17 points, and Ferrell scored nine. ... F Harry Giles III missed his second straight game because of a thigh contusion. Coach Dave Joerger was hopeful Giles would be available at Dallas on Tuesday.
Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points while starting in place of Reggie Bullock. Bullock did not play because of plantar fasciitis. ... Los Angeles had a 31-20 edge in fast-break points. ... Coach Luke Walton expects an update on F Josh Hart (knee) this week. Hart missed his second straight game.
UP NEXT
Kings: Visit Dallas on Tuesday.
Lakers: Host Washington on Tuesday.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|27.4
|Pts. Per Game
|27.4
|8.1
|Ast. Per Game
|8.1
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|46.0
|Three Point %
|51.0
|87.9
|Free Throw %
|66.9
|LAL team rebound
|0:01
|Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|+ 1
|Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:06
|LAL team rebound
|0:06
|Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:06
|Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|0:06
|+ 2
|Buddy Hield made driving layup
|0:08
|+ 1
|LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:15
|Personal foul on Harrison Barnes
|0:15
|5-second inbounding violation turnover
|0:16
|Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|0:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|106
|111
|Field Goals
|39-104 (37.5%)
|39-85 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-33 (42.4%)
|13-40 (32.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-23 (60.9%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|66
|Offensive
|16
|9
|Defensive
|34
|47
|Team
|8
|10
|Assists
|27
|29
|Steals
|13
|4
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|7
|20
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|0
|2
|Key Players
|
|M. Bagley III PF
|14.5 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
|L. James SF
|27.4 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|8.1 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bagley III PF
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|L. James SF
|29 PTS
|11 REB
|11 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|42.4
|3PT FG%
|32.5
|
|
|60.9
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Hield
|18
|6
|3
|6/21
|5/12
|1/1
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-11
|29
|H. Barnes
|10
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|18
|W. Cauley-Stein
|10
|9
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|17
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|-9
|24
|D. Fox
|9
|6
|4
|3/16
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|27
|6
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-14
|28
|N. Bjelica
|8
|6
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|-6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Hield
|18
|6
|3
|6/21
|5/12
|1/1
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-11
|29
|H. Barnes
|10
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|18
|W. Cauley-Stein
|10
|9
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|17
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|-9
|24
|D. Fox
|9
|6
|4
|3/16
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|27
|6
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-14
|28
|N. Bjelica
|8
|6
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|-6
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Bagley III
|25
|11
|2
|10/19
|2/3
|3/8
|1
|36
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|+11
|41
|B. Bogdanovic
|17
|2
|4
|6/12
|3/4
|2/4
|2
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|+5
|28
|Y. Ferrell
|9
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+9
|14
|C. Brewer
|0
|6
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|+11
|13
|K. Koufos
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|6
|A. Burks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mason III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Demps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|50
|27
|39/104
|14/33
|14/23
|22
|236
|13
|4
|7
|16
|34
|-25
|220
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Kuzma
|29
|6
|2
|10/22
|5/14
|4/5
|4
|40
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|+6
|37
|L. James
|29
|11
|11
|9/22
|3/6
|8/9
|1
|35
|2
|1
|4
|2
|9
|+5
|61
|J. McGee
|17
|14
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|5
|2
|3
|11
|+16
|35
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|16
|7
|4
|5/15
|4/12
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|+4
|29
|R. Rondo
|3
|5
|9
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|+11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Kuzma
|29
|6
|2
|10/22
|5/14
|4/5
|4
|40
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|+6
|37
|L. James
|29
|11
|11
|9/22
|3/6
|8/9
|1
|35
|2
|1
|4
|2
|9
|+5
|61
|J. McGee
|17
|14
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|5
|2
|3
|11
|+16
|35
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|16
|7
|4
|5/15
|4/12
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|+4
|29
|R. Rondo
|3
|5
|9
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|+11
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Stephenson
|8
|7
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-8
|19
|A. Caruso
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+2
|7
|T. Chandler
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|-2
|4
|S. Machado
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|M. Wagner
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|1
|R. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muscala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|56
|29
|39/85
|13/40
|20/24
|22
|236
|4
|8
|20
|9
|47
|+25
|217