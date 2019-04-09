MEM
DET

No Text

Pistons beat Grizzlies 100-93 and cling to playoff hopes

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 09, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Ish Smith matched a season high with 22 points, helping the Detroit Pistons come back from a 22-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93 Tuesday night and cling to a spot in the playoffs.

Detroit can clinch a postseason bid by closing the regular season with a win Wednesday night at New York.

The Pistons put their postseason position in peril by losing four straight before rallying to beat the short-handed Grizzlies.

Detroit star Blake Griffin was limited to five points and two rebounds in 18-plus minutes, barely playing in the second half because of his injured left knee.

Luke Kennard scored 15 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 12 points before going to the bench as Smith flourished in the final quarter.

Detroit opened the fourth with a 16-3 run to pull within three points. Smith made a game-tying 3-pointer and a go-ahead jumper midway through the quarter.

Drummond made two free throws with 2:33 left to put the Pistons up 91-89. Smith made a jumper to give Detroit a five-point lead with 50 seconds left and a runner to put it ahead 97-93 with 28 seconds remaining.

Delon Wright and Bruno Caboclo each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, who used just four reserves with banged-up players such as Mike Conley, Joakim Noah and rookie Jaren Jackson out with injuries.

Even though Detroit had a lot to play for - its first playoff berth in three years and second in a decade - the Grizzlies played with more effort and led 32-20 after the first quarter and 57-38 at halftime.

The Pistons picked up the intensity in the third quarter, outscoring Memphis by four to cut their deficit to 79-64.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Tyler Zeller fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with 13 points and six rebounds

Pistons: Team owner Tom Gores attended the game, cheering for his team and complaining about calls to officials. Gores hosted 40 college students as part of the Flint Promise scholarship program, which he has funded in part with $1 million.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Close regular season against Golden State on Wednesday.

Pistons: End regular season at New York on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Ivan Rabb 0:05
  Personal foul on Ivan Rabb 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:07
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday 0:10
+ 1 Wayne Ellington made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Bruno Caboclo 0:19
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Ish Smith made finger-roll layup 0:28
+ 3 Bruno Caboclo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 0:45
+ 2 Ish Smith made jump shot 0:50
Team Stats
Points 93 100
Field Goals 33-69 (47.8%) 35-88 (39.8%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 10-34 (29.4%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 53 48
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 36 26
Team 10 8
Assists 19 16
Steals 4 13
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 21 9
Fouls 24 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Wright PG 2
15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
20 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 32-49 3225221493
home team logo Pistons 40-41 20182636100
DET -11.5, O/U 210
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -11.5, O/U 210
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 32-49 103.3 PPG 41.7 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Pistons 40-41 107.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
D. Wright PG 11.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.9 APG 43.3 FG%
I. Smith PG 8.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Wright PG 15 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
I. Smith PG 22 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
47.8 FG% 39.8
41.7 3PT FG% 29.4
81.0 FT% 71.4
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Wright
B. Caboclo
T. Zeller
T. Dorsey
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 15 9 2 4/10 0/2 7/8 1 37 1 0 3 1 8 -23 26
B. Caboclo 15 3 2 6/13 2/6 1/1 5 26 1 2 1 0 3 -12 24
T. Zeller 13 6 3 4/7 0/0 5/6 6 19 0 2 3 1 5 0 24
T. Dorsey 12 4 3 5/12 1/4 1/2 1 32 0 0 4 1 3 -7 18
J. Holiday 8 4 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 35 1 2 2 1 3 -11 17
Starters
D. Wright
B. Caboclo
T. Zeller
T. Dorsey
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 15 9 2 4/10 0/2 7/8 1 37 1 0 3 1 8 -23 26
B. Caboclo 15 3 2 6/13 2/6 1/1 5 26 1 2 1 0 3 -12 24
T. Zeller 13 6 3 4/7 0/0 5/6 6 19 0 2 3 1 5 0 24
T. Dorsey 12 4 3 5/12 1/4 1/2 1 32 0 0 4 1 3 -7 18
J. Holiday 8 4 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 35 1 2 2 1 3 -11 17
Bench
C. Parsons
J. Carter
I. Rabb
J. Washburn
M. Conley
J. Noah
A. Bradley
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
J. Jackson Jr.
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Parsons 9 2 3 3/8 1/2 2/2 2 29 0 0 5 0 2 +1 12
J. Carter 9 3 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 2 +7 16
I. Rabb 9 10 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 5 28 1 0 3 2 8 -7 21
J. Washburn 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 +17 5
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 43 19 33/69 10/24 17/21 24 236 4 6 21 7 36 -35 163
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
W. Ellington
B. Griffin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 20 17 1 6/11 0/0 8/12 5 38 5 3 3 7 10 +17 44
R. Jackson 12 1 5 5/16 2/5 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 1 +2 22
B. Brown 8 3 2 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 1 2 +7 16
W. Ellington 7 2 2 1/11 0/7 5/5 2 37 2 0 1 0 2 +22 14
B. Griffin 5 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 0 2 -10 11
Starters
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
W. Ellington
B. Griffin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 20 17 1 6/11 0/0 8/12 5 38 5 3 3 7 10 +17 44
R. Jackson 12 1 5 5/16 2/5 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 1 +2 22
B. Brown 8 3 2 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 1 2 +7 16
W. Ellington 7 2 2 1/11 0/7 5/5 2 37 2 0 1 0 2 +22 14
B. Griffin 5 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 0 2 -10 11
Bench
I. Smith
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
G. Robinson III
T. Maker
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 22 3 4 9/15 1/5 3/5 3 25 0 0 1 0 3 +5 32
L. Kennard 15 2 1 5/11 5/9 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 2 +5 17
L. Galloway 7 3 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 25 1 0 0 2 1 +2 11
Z. Pachulia 3 6 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 0 0 4 2 -6 10
G. Robinson III 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 9 1 0 0 0 1 +1 3
T. Maker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -10 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 40 16 35/88 10/34 20/28 21 234 13 4 9 14 26 +35 180
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores