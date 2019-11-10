IND
ORL

No Text

Sabonis scores 21 as Pacers rally past Magic 109-102

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren scored 19 points each to help the Pacers win for the sixth time in seven games. Doug McDermott had 18 points and T.J. McConnell added 12 points and eight assists.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon added 13 points as Orlando lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Pacers used a 12-0 run at the start of the third quarter and an 18-8 run to begin the fourth to open up a 99-85 advantage that Orlando couldn't overcome.

The Pacers led 81-77 going into the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 14 points with a spark from McConnell. The Magic guards couldn't stay with McConnell on the pick-and-roll and the Pacers' backup point guard made them pay, hitting three straight short jumpers.

He also had four assists in the run while his teammates shut down the Magic offense. Orlando made only three of its first 15 shots in the fourth before D.J. Augustin's runner got things back on track.

The closest the Magic could get was 105-99 on a driving layup by Markell Fultz with 40 seconds to play.

However, Brogdon made a 3-pointer on Indiana's next possession to put the game away.

The Pacers erased a 60-51 halftime deficit by scoring the first 12 points of the second half, including six straight from Brogdon at the end of the run. Indiana outscored Orlando 31-17 in the quarter, hitting 12 of 22 shots (59 percent).

The first half was Orlando's best offensive half of the season. The Magic shot 55.3 percent, including eight of 13 from behind the 3-point line. Fournier hit all three of his 3s and four of five shots for 11 points, and Vucevic also had 11 to help Orlando to its nine-point halftime lead.

TIP INS

Pacers: G Jeremy Lamb, C Myles Turner were out with sprained ankles. . The Pacers' reserves outscored their Orlando counterparts 48-31.

Magic: Magic F Jonathan Isaac leads the NBA in shots blocked at 3.11 per game. ... Vucevic passed Tracy McGrady to become the third-leading scorer in Magic history. ... The Magic and L3Harris teamed up to donate 1,500 game tickets to active and retired military personnel in Central Florida.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Magic: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Brogdon
7 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
46.3 Field Goal % 43.6
45.5 Three Point % 43.1
97.9 Free Throw % 86.7
  Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis 0:03
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  IND team rebound 0:15
  Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic 0:15
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 0:15
+ 3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:17
+ 3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 0:19
+ 2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 0:40
Team Stats
Points 109 102
Field Goals 48-92 (52.2%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 44
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 33 30
Team 6 7
Assists 31 27
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 12
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
21 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
18 PTS, 17 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 6-4 29223028109
home team logo Magic 3-7 33271725102
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 6-4 109.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Magic 3-7 97.7 PPG 48 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
D. Sabonis PF 19.9 PPG 12.6 RPG 3.7 APG 52.9 FG%
E. Fournier G 14.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.8 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Sabonis PF 21 PTS 16 REB 7 AST
E. Fournier G 22 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
52.2 FG% 46.1
45.0 3PT FG% 41.7
80.0 FT% 83.3
Pacers
Starters
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
A. Holiday
J. Sampson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 21 16 7 9/18 0/2 3/4 2 37 1 1 2 3 13 +5 51
M. Brogdon 19 6 8 9/18 1/3 0/0 1 29 1 0 4 1 5 -4 38
T. Warren 19 2 2 9/16 1/1 0/0 1 34 1 0 1 0 2 0 25
A. Holiday 11 1 3 4/9 3/6 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 1 0 0 18
J. Sampson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 1 +1 4
Starters
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
A. Holiday
J. Sampson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 21 16 7 9/18 0/2 3/4 2 37 1 1 2 3 13 +5 51
M. Brogdon 19 6 8 9/18 1/3 0/0 1 29 1 0 4 1 5 -4 38
T. Warren 19 2 2 9/16 1/1 0/0 1 34 1 0 1 0 2 0 25
A. Holiday 11 1 3 4/9 3/6 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 1 0 0 18
J. Sampson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 1 +1 4
Bench
D. McDermott
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
T. Leaf
A. Johnson
J. Lamb
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 18 6 1 7/13 3/7 1/1 1 25 0 0 0 2 4 +9 26
T. McConnell 12 3 8 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 0 3 +6 32
J. Holiday 5 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 0 2 +10 11
T. Leaf 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 2 2 +2 7
A. Johnson 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 2 1 +6 3
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 44 31 48/92 9/20 4/5 13 234 6 3 9 11 33 +35 215
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
M. Fultz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 22 3 6 7/13 6/8 2/2 4 30 0 1 1 0 3 +1 37
N. Vucevic 18 17 3 8/17 2/5 0/0 4 34 1 2 2 3 14 -6 42
A. Gordon 13 2 3 5/10 2/5 1/1 1 30 0 1 1 1 1 -8 21
J. Isaac 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 31 0 2 3 0 3 -4 16
M. Fultz 8 2 4 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 24 1 1 0 0 2 +5 20
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
M. Fultz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 22 3 6 7/13 6/8 2/2 4 30 0 1 1 0 3 +1 37
N. Vucevic 18 17 3 8/17 2/5 0/0 4 34 1 2 2 3 14 -6 42
A. Gordon 13 2 3 5/10 2/5 1/1 1 30 0 1 1 1 1 -8 21
J. Isaac 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 31 0 2 3 0 3 -4 16
M. Fultz 8 2 4 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 24 1 1 0 0 2 +5 20
Bench
T. Ross
D. Augustin
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
W. Iwundu
B. Johnson
K. Birch
M. Frazier
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 12 2 0 5/6 2/3 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 2 -4 14
D. Augustin 8 2 6 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 0 2 -12 23
M. Bamba 5 3 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 4 1 2 1 -1 12
M. Carter-Williams 4 2 3 1/8 0/5 2/3 0 20 0 1 1 1 1 -8 12
A. Aminu 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1 +2 3
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 37 27 41/89 15/36 5/6 10 235 5 12 10 7 30 -35 200
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores