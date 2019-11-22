ATL
Pistons score 76 in first half, rout Hawks 128-103

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 23 points and 15 rebounds, helping Detroit to a 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night that included the Pistons’ highest-scoring first half since 1983.

Detroit led 76-57 at halftime, and the Pistons reached 100 points with over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Nine different Detroit players made at least one 3-pointer. Drummond wasn’t one of them, but he scored his share of easy baskets inside as the Pistons snapped their five-game losing streak.

Atlanta has dropped five straight, and the Hawks allowed at least 120 points for the eighth game in a row.

The Pistons actually trailed 17-7 before going on a 20-0 run that gave them a double-digit lead of their own before the end of the first quarter. It was 33-23 after one, then Detroit overwhelmed the Hawks with a 43-point second quarter that ended when Thon Maker of the Pistons made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It was the most points in the first half for the Pistons since they scored 77 on Dec. 2, 1983, also against the Hawks.

Detroit led 107-84 after three and finished the game with seven players in double figures. Blake Griffin scored 24 points and Bruce Brown added 14. Markieff Morris contributed 13 points.

DeAndre’ Bembry led Atlanta with 22 points.

INJURIES

Detroit is still without point guard Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction), and Tony Snell (left hip strain) missed this game as well.

Atlanta was missing rookie Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain), as well as Kevin Huerter (left rotator cuff strain) and John Collins (doping suspension).

TIP-INS

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter scored 18 points and Jabari Parker added 14.

Pistons: Detroit had not scored 76 points in either half since the Pistons scored 76 in the second half against Washington on Feb. 7, 1995. ... Langston Galloway scored 12 points, giving him a career-best 11 consecutive games in double figures.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Pistons: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
16.8 Reb. Per Game 16.8
43.1 Field Goal % 54.6
43.2 Three Point % 53.7
81.9 Free Throw % 69.7
  Defensive rebound by Christian Wood 0:02
  Chandler Parsons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Out of bounds turnover on Tim Frazier 0:16
+ 2 Alex Len made hook shot, assist by Tyrone Wallace 0:28
  Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Chandler Parsons 0:39
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Thon Maker 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe 1:05
  Thon Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
  DET team rebound 1:08
  Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando 1:08
Team Stats
Points 103 128
Field Goals 38-88 (43.2%) 49-82 (59.8%)
3-Pointers 10-37 (27.0%) 17-34 (50.0%)
Free Throws 17-17 (100.0%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 49
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 24 30
Team 7 7
Assists 26 30
Steals 12 13
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Bembry SG 95
22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
23 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 4-11 23342719103
home team logo Pistons 5-10 33433121128
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 4-11 107.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 5-10 107.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
D. Bembry SG 6.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.9 APG 51.9 FG%
B. Griffin PF 18.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 4.3 APG 34.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bembry SG 22 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
B. Griffin PF 24 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
43.2 FG% 59.8
27.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 65.0
Hawks
Starters
D. Bembry
D. Hunter
J. Parker
D. Jones
T. Young
Bench
A. Len
C. Parsons
V. Carter
T. Wallace
A. Crabbe
E. Turner
B. Fernando
B. Goodwin
K. Huerter
C. Reddish
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 12 3 1 5/7 0/0 2/2 3 15 1 1 2 1 2 0 17
C. Parsons 8 3 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 16 3 0 1 1 2 +1 13
V. Carter 3 1 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 9 0 0 4 0 1 -29 0
T. Wallace 2 0 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 2 0 0 0 0 -7 8
A. Crabbe 2 4 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 3 -24 5
E. Turner 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 0 -15 0
B. Fernando 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 2 -17 3
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Huerter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 34 26 38/88 10/37 17/17 18 233 12 2 19 10 24 -125 184
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
B. Brown
L. Galloway
L. Kennard
Bench
M. Morris
D. Rose
C. Wood
T. Maker
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Frazier
R. Jackson
T. Snell
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 13 3 0 4/5 2/3 3/4 1 12 0 0 0 1 2 +11 16
D. Rose 11 1 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 17 1 1 1 0 1 +22 17
C. Wood 11 7 1 4/4 1/1 2/2 1 12 1 4 1 1 6 +2 24
T. Maker 6 2 2 2/3 1/1 1/6 1 11 2 1 1 1 1 +8 14
S. Mykhailiuk 5 1 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 2 0 1 +17 14
T. Frazier 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 -4 0
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 42 30 49/82 17/34 13/20 17 235 13 10 18 12 30 +125 235
