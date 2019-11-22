Beal, Bryant rally Wizards to 125-118 win over Hornets
WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 125-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Davis Bertans added 20 points off the bench, hitting six 3-pointers to help the Wizards win two in a row for the first time this season. Jordan McCrae scored eight of his 13 in the fourth, including a baseline 3 that put Washington in front for good.
Beal extended his career-best streak of scoring 30 or more points to five games as the Wizards snapped a three-game skid against the Hornets.
Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 for Charlotte, which has now lost at least three in a row for a third time this season.
Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier and Malik Monk each added 19 points for the Hornets, who were on pace for their highest-scoring performance of the season until a 22-point fourth quarter.
Down 13 early in the fourth after Charlotte's 11-2 run, Washington replied with 11 straight points and ultimately outscored the Hornets 29-9 down the stretch.
Bertans hit his final 3 of the game off Beal's feed to close the margin to four. Beal followed by driving the lane to get to the foul line, sinking a pair of free throws to make it 109-107 with 6:13 left.
Several possessions later, Bertans spotted McCrae for a baseline 3 to put Washington up 116-114. And it was McCrae's contested runner that essentially sealed the victory several possessions later, making it 122-116 with 29 seconds remaining.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Went 8 for 15 (53%) from 3-point range in the first half. . Despite being 16 games into the season, this was Charlotte's first against a fellow team from the Southeast Division.
Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks played a starting five of Beal, Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Thomas for the sixth time, his most-used combination this season. . Moritz Wagner's buzzer-beating 3 pulled Washington to 34-33 at the end of the first quarter. . Bertans tied a career high by making six 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Wizards: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|30.3
|Pts. Per Game
|30.3
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|40.1
|Three Point %
|47.0
|78.7
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:00
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:04
|+ 1
|Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:09
|+ 1
|Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:09
|Personal foul on Terry Rozier
|0:09
|Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Jordan McRae
|0:09
|Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Terry Rozier
|0:13
|+ 2
|Miles Bridges made layup
|0:15
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|0:19
|Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:21
|+ 1
|Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|118
|125
|Field Goals
|48-93 (51.6%)
|48-91 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-34 (41.2%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|44
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|37
|35
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|24
|34
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|M. Bridges SF
|11.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
|B. Beal SG
|30.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|6.7 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bridges SF
|31 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|B. Beal SG
|30 PTS
|5 REB
|12 AST
|
|51.6
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Bridges
|31
|8
|0
|12/21
|3/7
|4/4
|1
|34
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-11
|40
|T. Rozier
|19
|2
|3
|8/17
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|-16
|26
|D. Graham
|19
|6
|7
|8/15
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|35
|2
|1
|4
|0
|6
|+7
|38
|P. Washington
|7
|7
|2
|3/9
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-4
|18
|C. Zeller
|4
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-9
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Monk
|19
|2
|2
|7/10
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|25
|M. Williams
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1
|14
|N. Batum
|6
|5
|7
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|+4
|23
|B. Biyombo
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-4
|9
|D. Bacon
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|3
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Co. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|118
|44
|24
|48/93
|14/34
|8/8
|18
|235
|9
|5
|16
|7
|37
|-35
|208
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Beal
|30
|5
|12
|10/19
|4/8
|6/7
|2
|42
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+11
|58
|T. Bryant
|21
|11
|0
|9/12
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|34
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|+21
|33
|R. Hachimura
|15
|2
|0
|7/12
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|18
|I. Thomas
|5
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|15
|T. Brown Jr.
|4
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-3
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Bertans
|20
|8
|4
|7/13
|6/11
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|+10
|37
|J. McRae
|13
|1
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+20
|23
|I. Smith
|10
|4
|6
|4/8
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|26
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|+10
|28
|M. Wagner
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-14
|10
|C. Miles
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-14
|3
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schofield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chiozza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mathews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mahinmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|125
|41
|34
|48/91
|14/34
|15/20
|13
|236
|10
|3
|11
|6
|35
|+35
|236