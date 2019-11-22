CHA
WAS

No Text

Beal, Bryant rally Wizards to 125-118 win over Hornets

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 125-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Davis Bertans added 20 points off the bench, hitting six 3-pointers to help the Wizards win two in a row for the first time this season. Jordan McCrae scored eight of his 13 in the fourth, including a baseline 3 that put Washington in front for good.

Beal extended his career-best streak of scoring 30 or more points to five games as the Wizards snapped a three-game skid against the Hornets.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 for Charlotte, which has now lost at least three in a row for a third time this season.

Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier and Malik Monk each added 19 points for the Hornets, who were on pace for their highest-scoring performance of the season until a 22-point fourth quarter.

Down 13 early in the fourth after Charlotte's 11-2 run, Washington replied with 11 straight points and ultimately outscored the Hornets 29-9 down the stretch.

Bertans hit his final 3 of the game off Beal's feed to close the margin to four. Beal followed by driving the lane to get to the foul line, sinking a pair of free throws to make it 109-107 with 6:13 left.

Several possessions later, Bertans spotted McCrae for a baseline 3 to put Washington up 116-114. And it was McCrae's contested runner that essentially sealed the victory several possessions later, making it 122-116 with 29 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Went 8 for 15 (53%) from 3-point range in the first half. . Despite being 16 games into the season, this was Charlotte's first against a fellow team from the Southeast Division.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks played a starting five of Beal, Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Thomas for the sixth time, his most-used combination this season. . Moritz Wagner's buzzer-beating 3 pulled Washington to 34-33 at the end of the first quarter. . Bertans tied a career high by making six 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Wizards: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
30.3 Pts. Per Game 30.3
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
41.2 Field Goal % 47.3
40.1 Three Point % 47.0
78.7 Free Throw % 82.4
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:00
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Terry Rozier 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Jordan McRae 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Terry Rozier 0:13
+ 2 Miles Bridges made layup 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:19
  Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
Team Stats
Points 118 125
Field Goals 48-93 (51.6%) 48-91 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 14-34 (41.2%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 44
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 37 35
Team 5 3
Assists 24 34
Steals 9 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Bridges SF 0
31 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
30 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 6-10 34342822118
home team logo Wizards 5-8 33292835125
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 6-10 104.9 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Wizards 5-8 119.7 PPG 42.8 RPG 28.3 APG
Key Players
M. Bridges SF 11.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.1 APG 44.6 FG%
B. Beal SG 30.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.7 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bridges SF 31 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
B. Beal SG 30 PTS 5 REB 12 AST
51.6 FG% 52.7
41.2 3PT FG% 41.2
100.0 FT% 75.0
Hornets
Starters
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
D. Graham
P. Washington
C. Zeller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 31 8 0 12/21 3/7 4/4 1 34 3 0 2 3 5 -11 40
T. Rozier 19 2 3 8/17 1/6 2/2 1 34 2 0 3 0 2 -16 26
D. Graham 19 6 7 8/15 3/9 0/0 0 35 2 1 4 0 6 +7 38
P. Washington 7 7 2 3/9 1/1 0/0 3 29 0 2 2 2 5 -4 18
C. Zeller 4 6 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 4 21 0 1 1 1 5 -9 12
Starters
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
D. Graham
P. Washington
C. Zeller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 31 8 0 12/21 3/7 4/4 1 34 3 0 2 3 5 -11 40
T. Rozier 19 2 3 8/17 1/6 2/2 1 34 2 0 3 0 2 -16 26
D. Graham 19 6 7 8/15 3/9 0/0 0 35 2 1 4 0 6 +7 38
P. Washington 7 7 2 3/9 1/1 0/0 3 29 0 2 2 2 5 -4 18
C. Zeller 4 6 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 4 21 0 1 1 1 5 -9 12
Bench
M. Monk
M. Williams
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 19 2 2 7/10 3/5 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 0 2 0 25
M. Williams 9 2 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 4 21 1 1 1 0 2 +1 14
N. Batum 6 5 7 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 1 4 +4 23
B. Biyombo 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 5 -4 9
D. Bacon 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 44 24 48/93 14/34 8/8 18 235 9 5 16 7 37 -35 208
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
I. Thomas
T. Brown Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 30 5 12 10/19 4/8 6/7 2 42 0 0 1 1 4 +11 58
T. Bryant 21 11 0 9/12 0/1 3/5 2 34 0 1 0 2 9 +21 33
R. Hachimura 15 2 0 7/12 0/1 1/2 1 21 2 0 1 0 2 -3 18
I. Thomas 5 2 5 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 0 2 -3 15
T. Brown Jr. 4 6 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 1 5 -3 11
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
I. Thomas
T. Brown Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 30 5 12 10/19 4/8 6/7 2 42 0 0 1 1 4 +11 58
T. Bryant 21 11 0 9/12 0/1 3/5 2 34 0 1 0 2 9 +21 33
R. Hachimura 15 2 0 7/12 0/1 1/2 1 21 2 0 1 0 2 -3 18
I. Thomas 5 2 5 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 0 2 -3 15
T. Brown Jr. 4 6 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 1 5 -3 11
Bench
D. Bertans
J. McRae
I. Smith
M. Wagner
C. Miles
J. Wall
A. Schofield
I. Bonga
C. Chiozza
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 20 8 4 7/13 6/11 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 8 +10 37
J. McRae 13 1 3 4/6 1/2 4/4 1 19 2 1 0 0 1 +20 23
I. Smith 10 4 6 4/8 1/1 1/2 0 26 3 1 2 1 3 +10 28
M. Wagner 7 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 4 13 1 0 2 1 1 -14 10
C. Miles 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 0 -14 3
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 41 34 48/91 14/34 15/20 13 236 10 3 11 6 35 +35 236
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores