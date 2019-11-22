Jazz hold off late rally, beat undermanned Warriors 113-109
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Mike Conley had 27 to help the Utah Jazz beat the undermanned Golden State Warriors 113-109 on Friday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 19 rebounds and seven blocks. Utah shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Golden State 48-37.
Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Warriors. Omari Spellmen added 18 while Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman chipped in 17 apiece.
Golden State rallied from a 21-point deficit and cut it to 111-109 with 22.8 seconds left on back-to-back baskets from Burks and Robinson. Mitchell and Conley each hit a free throw in the final seconds to seal the victory for Utah.
Injuries left the short-handed Warriors with just eight available players. The Jazz took advantage of that limited depth early, connecting on 61% of their field goal attempts in the first half.
Golden State managed to hang with Utah during the first quarter. The Warriors twice took a one-point lead in the period. They went up 20-19 after Burks capped an 8-0 run with consecutive baskets and then claimed a 28-27 lead on a putback layup by Marquese Chriss.
A four-point play from Mitchell helped start a 22-6 run that gave the Jazz a 60-43 lead in the second quarter. Bogdanovic finished off the spurt with back-to-back baskets.
Golden State briefly cut the deficit to single digits in the third, trimming Utah's lead to 69-60 on Eric Paschall's dunk. Conley, Mitchell and Gobert each made a basket over three straight possessions to boost Utah's lead to 76-60.
After the Jazz took a 100-80 lead on a 3-pointer from Emmanuel Mudiay early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors used a 21-6 run to cut the deficit to single digits again. Willie Cauley-Stein dunked the ball for his first basket to finish off the spurt and cut Utah's lead to 106-101 with 2:19 left.
TIP-INS
Warriors: Draymond Green (sore right heel) missed his second consecutive game and D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain) was sidelined for a fourth straight. ... Burks is 31 of 33 from the free throw line over his last five games. He is a career 77.7% foul shooter. . Golden State outscored Utah 10-0 in second-chance points and 18-8 in fast-break points.
Jazz: Gobert has 17 blocked shots over his last four games. . Royce O'Neale dished out a season-high five assists. . The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 31 points for the Warriors.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Jazz: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|24.9
|Pts. Per Game
|24.9
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|49.5
|Three Point %
|44.5
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|81.2
|Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Full timeout called
|0:04
|UTA team rebound
|0:04
|Alec Burks missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert
|0:04
|Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein
|0:10
|Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:10
|+ 1
|Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:10
|Personal foul on Omari Spellman
|0:10
|Defensive rebound by Mike Conley
|0:11
|Alec Burks missed driving layup
|0:13
|Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman
|0:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|109
|113
|Field Goals
|43-94 (45.7%)
|43-85 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-12 (91.7%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|56
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|31
|40
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|28
|23
|Steals
|11
|4
|Blocks
|3
|10
|Turnovers
|8
|17
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
|A. Burks SG
|14.5 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
|D. Mitchell SG
|24.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.9 APG
|44.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Burks SG
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|D. Mitchell SG
|30 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.7
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Burks
|20
|6
|3
|7/18
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|34
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-1
|35
|G. Robinson III
|17
|4
|5
|7/12
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-6
|31
|K. Bowman
|17
|6
|5
|7/16
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|36
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+1
|37
|E. Paschall
|12
|7
|5
|5/14
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|29
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-5
|29
|W. Cauley-Stein
|2
|4
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|+1
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|O. Spellman
|18
|5
|1
|7/9
|4/4
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+3
|24
|J. Poole
|13
|1
|1
|4/13
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|15
|M. Chriss
|10
|4
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|-10
|24
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Looney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smailagic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|109
|37
|28
|43/94
|12/28
|11/12
|18
|237
|11
|3
|8
|6
|31
|-20
|208
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Mitchell
|30
|4
|4
|12/24
|3/9
|3/4
|3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+1
|43
|M. Conley
|27
|4
|4
|9/14
|4/5
|5/6
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-3
|39
|B. Bogdanovic
|17
|5
|3
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|+1
|25
|R. Gobert
|8
|19
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|7
|3
|5
|14
|+1
|34
|R. O'Neale
|6
|3
|5
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|+1
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Mudiay
|11
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|+3
|12
|J. Green
|7
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|+8
|14
|J. Ingles
|3
|5
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|+5
|11
|D. Exum
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|4
|T. Bradley
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Niang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams-Goss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright-Foreman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|113
|48
|23
|43/85
|14/32
|13/16
|14
|234
|4
|10
|17
|8
|40
|+20
|204