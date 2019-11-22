GS
Jazz hold off late rally, beat undermanned Warriors 113-109

  • Nov 22, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Mike Conley had 27 to help the Utah Jazz beat the undermanned Golden State Warriors 113-109 on Friday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 19 rebounds and seven blocks. Utah shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Golden State 48-37.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Warriors. Omari Spellmen added 18 while Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman chipped in 17 apiece.

Golden State rallied from a 21-point deficit and cut it to 111-109 with 22.8 seconds left on back-to-back baskets from Burks and Robinson. Mitchell and Conley each hit a free throw in the final seconds to seal the victory for Utah.

Injuries left the short-handed Warriors with just eight available players. The Jazz took advantage of that limited depth early, connecting on 61% of their field goal attempts in the first half.

Golden State managed to hang with Utah during the first quarter. The Warriors twice took a one-point lead in the period. They went up 20-19 after Burks capped an 8-0 run with consecutive baskets and then claimed a 28-27 lead on a putback layup by Marquese Chriss.

A four-point play from Mitchell helped start a 22-6 run that gave the Jazz a 60-43 lead in the second quarter. Bogdanovic finished off the spurt with back-to-back baskets.

Golden State briefly cut the deficit to single digits in the third, trimming Utah's lead to 69-60 on Eric Paschall's dunk. Conley, Mitchell and Gobert each made a basket over three straight possessions to boost Utah's lead to 76-60.

After the Jazz took a 100-80 lead on a 3-pointer from Emmanuel Mudiay early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors used a 21-6 run to cut the deficit to single digits again. Willie Cauley-Stein dunked the ball for his first basket to finish off the spurt and cut Utah's lead to 106-101 with 2:19 left.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Draymond Green (sore right heel) missed his second consecutive game and D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain) was sidelined for a fourth straight. ... Burks is 31 of 33 from the free throw line over his last five games. He is a career 77.7% foul shooter. . Golden State outscored Utah 10-0 in second-chance points and 18-8 in fast-break points.

Jazz: Gobert has 17 blocked shots over his last four games. . Royce O'Neale dished out a season-high five assists. . The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 31 points for the Warriors.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Jazz: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Key Players
E. Paschall
7 PF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
49.5 Field Goal % 45.3
49.5 Three Point % 44.5
80.6 Free Throw % 81.2
Team Stats
Points 109 113
Field Goals 43-94 (45.7%) 43-85 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 56
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 31 40
Team 4 8
Assists 28 23
Steals 11 4
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 8 17
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 1 1
K. Bowman PG 12
17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
30 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 3-14 28232137109
home team logo Jazz 10-5 30352523113
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-14 108.2 PPG 44 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Jazz 10-5 104.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
A. Burks SG 14.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.5 APG 42.3 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 24.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.9 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Burks SG 20 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
D. Mitchell SG 30 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
45.7 FG% 50.6
42.9 3PT FG% 43.8
91.7 FT% 81.3
Starters
A. Burks
G. Robinson III
K. Bowman
E. Paschall
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks 20 6 3 7/18 2/6 4/4 3 34 4 0 1 1 5 -1 35
G. Robinson III 17 4 5 7/12 2/3 1/1 0 35 1 0 1 0 4 -6 31
K. Bowman 17 6 5 7/16 3/6 0/0 3 36 4 0 0 1 5 +1 37
E. Paschall 12 7 5 5/14 0/4 2/3 1 29 0 1 1 2 5 -5 29
W. Cauley-Stein 2 4 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 28 1 1 3 0 4 +1 13
O. Spellman
J. Poole
M. Chriss
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
D. Russell
K. Looney
D. Lee
J. Evans
A. Smailagic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Spellman 18 5 1 7/9 4/4 0/0 4 28 0 0 1 0 5 +3 24
J. Poole 13 1 1 4/13 1/5 4/4 2 25 0 0 1 0 1 -3 15
M. Chriss 10 4 4 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 2 2 -10 24
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 37 28 43/94 12/28 11/12 18 237 11 3 8 6 31 -20 208
Starters
D. Mitchell
M. Conley
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 30 4 4 12/24 3/9 3/4 3 34 1 0 0 1 3 +1 43
M. Conley 27 4 4 9/14 4/5 5/6 1 30 1 0 1 0 4 -3 39
B. Bogdanovic 17 5 3 7/16 3/7 0/0 0 34 1 0 4 2 3 +1 25
R. Gobert 8 19 1 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 34 1 7 3 5 14 +1 34
R. O'Neale 6 3 5 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 31 0 0 2 0 3 +1 17
E. Mudiay
J. Green
J. Ingles
D. Exum
T. Bradley
E. Davis
G. Niang
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 11 2 1 5/6 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 2 +3 12
J. Green 7 5 0 2/8 0/4 3/4 1 17 0 2 0 0 5 +8 14
J. Ingles 3 5 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 27 0 0 3 0 5 +5 11
D. Exum 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +3 4
T. Bradley 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 1 1 0 1 0 5
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 48 23 43/85 14/32 13/16 14 234 4 10 17 8 40 +20 204
