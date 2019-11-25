LAL
SA

James leads Lakers past struggling Spurs, 114-104

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LeBron James had 33 points and 13 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers won in San Antonio for the second time this season with a 114-104 victory Monday night.

The Lakers (15-2) have one game remaining against the Spurs on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles but have already won the three-game series against their longtime rivals in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers in his final game before returning to New Orleans on Wednesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeMar DeRozan added 22 for the Spurs. San Antonio fell to 6-12 after its 11th loss in 13 games.

Aldridge started the game 3 for 4, including his 10th 3-pointer of the season, while primarily being defended by James. It was one of the few times the Spurs got the best of James.

Showered with ''MVP! MVP!'' chants by a large contingent of Lakers fans at the AT&T Center, James put on a vintage performance against the Spurs.

Trey Lyles blocked Davis' short jumper in the paint with 20 seconds left in the first half. Dejounte Murray collected the block and sprinted downcourt for a layup but James ran down the Spurs' speedy point guard and blocked his attempt from behind. The play was reminiscent of James' block of Golden State's Andre Iguodala with less than 2 minutes remaining in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cleveland Cavaliers won.

James would hit consecutive step-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that produced a 93-85 lead and followed it up with a drive and alley-oop pass to JaVale McGee for his 10th assist of the evening.

James finished 13 for 24 from the field and 4 for 7 on 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

San Antonio remained in the game early by going 7 for 14 on 3-pointers in the first half. Bryn Forbes and Lyles hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Spurs a 44-40 lead.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Danny Green, who played eight seasons in San Antonio including the 2014 championship season, received a huge ovation during starting lineup introductions. Green is 3-1 against the Spurs since his departure, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. . Los Angeles is 83-89 against the Spurs in the series history. . Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14 points and shooting 5 for 10 on 3-pointers against the Spurs this season. . Dwight Howard picked up his fifth foul with 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Howard finished with no points and a rebound in 18 minutes.

Spurs: San Antonio opted to start Derrick White over Murray. White started at point guard last season after Murray suffered a knee injury during the preseason. Murray started the first 12 games he was active for but was replaced by Patty Mills and White in two games since while battling turnovers and inconsistency. . White joined Willie Anderson and Alvin Robertson as the only players in franchise history with 800 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in their first 100 career games with the Spurs.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
49.3 Field Goal % 53.3
49.1 Three Point % 53.0
68.0 Free Throw % 82.7
+ 1 Chimezie Metu made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  SA team rebound 0:02
  Chimezie Metu missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV 0:05
  Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu 0:08
  Kyle Kuzma missed driving dunk 0:10
+ 2 Derrick White made floating jump shot 0:26
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 0:39
+ 1 Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 114 104
Field Goals 44-89 (49.4%) 41-88 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 14-33 (42.4%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 52
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 30 32
Team 9 11
Assists 28 23
Steals 7 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. James SF 23
33 PTS, 3 REB, 14 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 15-2 25293228114
home team logo Spurs 6-12 22342622104
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 15-2 111.9 PPG 45.5 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Spurs 6-12 112.8 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 25.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 10.8 APG 48.9 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.1 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.5 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 33 PTS 3 REB 14 AST
L. Aldridge PF 30 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
49.4 FG% 46.6
42.4 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 80.0
Lakers
Starters
L. James
A. Davis
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. McGee
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 33 3 14 13/24 4/7 3/8 2 35 0 1 3 0 3 +6 62
A. Davis 19 12 6 7/19 1/6 4/4 3 32 2 2 0 6 6 +10 47
K. Caldwell-Pope 14 1 1 5/7 3/5 1/2 1 28 2 1 2 0 1 -2 18
J. McGee 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 1 5 +5 15
D. Green 6 9 1 3/7 0/4 0/0 1 28 0 1 0 2 7 +6 18
Starters
L. James
A. Davis
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. McGee
D. Green
Bench
R. Rondo
T. Daniels
K. Kuzma
A. Caruso
D. Howard
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
A. Bradley
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 13 5 3 5/9 3/3 0/0 2 24 1 0 3 1 4 +13 22
T. Daniels 11 0 0 4/6 3/3 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 0 +7 12
K. Kuzma 10 3 2 3/10 0/3 4/4 1 23 0 0 1 0 3 +10 16
A. Caruso 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
D. Howard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 40 28 44/89 14/33 12/18 18 236 7 6 9 10 30 +50 214
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. White
J. Poeltl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 30 5 0 12/22 1/3 5/6 1 36 1 1 1 1 4 -6 36
D. DeRozan 24 4 5 11/19 0/0 2/2 4 35 0 1 0 0 4 -2 39
B. Forbes 13 3 5 5/11 3/7 0/0 2 29 1 0 1 0 3 -3 26
D. White 11 0 4 5/6 1/1 0/1 1 25 0 0 0 0 0 +5 19
J. Poeltl 4 8 1 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 23 1 1 1 3 5 -6 15
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. White
J. Poeltl
Bench
P. Mills
R. Gay
D. Murray
T. Lyles
D. Carroll
C. Metu
L. Walker IV
M. Belinelli
Q. Weatherspoon
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 6 1 2 2/6 2/6 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1 -12 11
R. Gay 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 17 0 1 2 0 1 -13 5
D. Murray 5 8 3 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 4 1 7 -14 15
T. Lyles 3 6 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 1 5 +7 12
D. Carroll 2 3 1 0/4 0/2 2/2 4 11 0 0 1 2 1 -10 6
C. Metu 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +2 2
L. Walker IV 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 +2 1
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 41 23 41/88 10/25 12/15 22 235 4 5 13 9 32 -50 187
NBA Scores