Powell leads Raptors to 6th straight win, 90-83 over Magic

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as the Toronto Raptors won their sixth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 90-83 on Friday night.

Powell was 7-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Fred Van Fleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite Pascal Siakam's 4-for-22 shooting. Siakam finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points for Orlando, which has lost four of five. Markelle Fultz added 15 points. Aaron Gordon, who played 32 minutes for Orlando after missing three games with a right ankle contusion, had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Magic led by 11 twice in the first half. Van Fleet hit a pair of 3-pointers that helped the Raptors cut Orlando's lead to 47-40 by halftime.

Powell scored Toronto's first 10 points in the second half, eight as part of a 13-0 run that gave the Raptors a 60-53 lead late in the third quarter.

Powell's final 3-pointer gave Toronto an 83-72 lead, their largest of the game, with less than three minutes left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb) and F Serge Ibaka (sprained right ankle) sat out their 10th straight games. ... Toronto opponents are shooting .408 after 18 games. Milwaukee's .433 opposing field-goal percentage led the NBA last season.

Magic: C Nikola Vucevic missed a fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. ...The Magic unveiled new grey and orange City Edition uniforms. ... For the 27th straight year, the Magic served Thanksgiving Breakfast at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida on Thursday. Coach Steve Clifford sponsored the meal, while CEO Alex Martins led a contingent of Magic staff in serving breakfast to more than 700 men, women and children.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Magic: Host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
E. Fournier
10 SG
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
46.0 Field Goal % 46.5
47.2 Three Point % 46.3
80.7 Free Throw % 85.1
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 3 free throws 0:15
  Shooting foul on OG Anunoby 0:15
  Shooting foul on OG Anunoby 0:15
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 0:20
+ 2 Jonathan Isaac made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 0:23
+ 1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Terrence Ross 0:30
Team Stats
Points 90 83
Field Goals 31-84 (36.9%) 27-78 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 11-38 (28.9%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 17-28 (60.7%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 58 62
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 35 39
Team 12 10
Assists 21 17
Steals 16 10
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 13 22
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
F. VanVleet SG 23
22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
E. Fournier SG 10
19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 14-4 2020262490
home team logo Magic 7-11 2324122483
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 14-4 113.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Magic 7-11 102.1 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
N. Powell SG 11.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.6 APG 43.8 FG%
E. Fournier SG 18.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.3 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Powell SG 33 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
E. Fournier SG 19 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
36.9 FG% 34.6
28.9 3PT FG% 24.1
60.7 FT% 81.5
Raptors
Starters
N. Powell
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
O. Anunoby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 33 0 1 12/18 5/8 4/4 4 38 2 1 2 0 0 -3 36
F. VanVleet 22 5 4 7/20 5/12 3/5 1 41 7 0 3 1 4 +9 39
P. Siakam 10 13 5 4/22 1/7 1/3 2 39 1 1 3 5 8 +13 32
M. Gasol 6 7 1 1/6 0/4 4/4 4 32 0 0 0 1 6 +10 15
O. Anunoby 2 7 4 1/5 0/3 0/2 5 35 3 0 2 1 6 -1 18
Bench
C. Boucher
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
M. Miller
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
P. McCaw
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
O. Brissett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Boucher 7 3 1 2/4 0/1 3/6 0 11 1 2 1 0 3 -1 14
R. Hollis-Jefferson 6 6 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 21 1 0 2 3 3 +6 17
T. Davis 4 5 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 14 1 0 0 0 5 0 12
M. Miller 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 46 21 31/84 11/38 17/28 20 235 16 4 13 11 35 +35 185
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
M. Fultz
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
K. Birch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 19 4 6 3/9 1/6 12/14 2 33 2 0 4 0 4 +10 33
M. Fultz 15 4 3 5/12 1/3 4/5 2 29 1 1 5 1 3 -4 22
A. Gordon 8 8 2 2/11 1/4 3/4 2 31 2 1 0 1 7 0 23
J. Isaac 8 10 0 4/13 0/3 0/0 1 29 0 2 3 5 5 -13 17
K. Birch 4 12 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 6 27 1 3 2 1 11 -5 18
Bench
M. Bamba
T. Ross
D. Augustin
A. Aminu
N. Vucevic
A. Jefferson
M. Carter-Williams
W. Iwundu
B. Johnson
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bamba 11 7 0 4/6 1/1 2/2 2 16 0 2 3 4 3 -3 17
T. Ross 7 2 1 3/9 1/5 0/1 3 26 0 2 1 0 2 -8 12
D. Augustin 6 3 4 2/7 1/4 1/1 1 26 2 0 2 0 3 -5 17
A. Aminu 5 2 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 18 2 0 2 1 1 -7 9
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 52 17 27/78 7/29 22/27 19 235 10 11 22 13 39 -35 168
