Ross scores 26, leads Magic to 103-95 victory over Bulls

  • AP
  • Dec 23, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a 103-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31 percent shooting in the second half. Jonathan Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Ross, who made six 3-pointers, hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer on a 7-0 Magic run early in the fourth quarter to put Orlando ahead to stay.

With LaVine hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer, the Bulls scored the first nine points of the game.

Lauri Markkanen and LaVine made two 3-pointers apiece in the last 4:15 of the first half to leave Chicago with a 54-51 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Daniel Gafford left the game early in the second quarter with a cut above his right eye. He returned in the third quarter. ... Before Kris Dunn got fouled with 5:59 left in the third quarter, the Bulls were looking at a 21-2 deficit in free throw attempts.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams did not play due to a shoulder injury sustained Friday night. ... The Magic were outrebounded (48-46) for the ninth straight game. ... Markelle Fultz gave sneakers and game tickets to 20 Orlando area students as a holiday surprise.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Play at home against Atlanta on Saturday night.

Magic: Play at home against Philadelphia on Friday night.

Team Stats
Points 95 103
Field Goals 35-88 (39.8%) 39-82 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 53
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 37 40
Team 6 7
Assists 20 23
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 13
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 1
Z. LaVine PG 8
26 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
J. Isaac PF 1
13 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
W. Carter Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 26 8 2 8/26 3/13 7/7 1 38 1 1 5 1 7 -1 35
T. Satoransky 20 6 3 8/12 4/5 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 2 4 +1 32
L. Markkanen 10 3 2 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 0 3 +1 18
K. Dunn 8 5 6 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 31 3 1 2 0 5 -9 27
W. Carter Jr. 6 10 0 3/8 0/1 0/0 4 27 0 0 2 3 7 -6 14
Bench
C. White
T. Young
D. Gafford
R. Arcidiacono
D. Valentine
L. Kornet
O. Porter Jr.
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 9 2 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 1 1 0 2 -14 13
T. Young 7 7 4 2/7 1/2 2/2 4 22 1 0 2 3 4 -3 21
D. Gafford 5 2 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 2 1 2 0 -6 10
R. Arcidiacono 4 5 1 1/3 1/1 1/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 5 +1 11
D. Valentine 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -2 -1
L. Kornet 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 48 20 35/88 13/37 12/15 17 235 6 6 15 11 37 -40 180
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
M. Fultz
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 21 7 2 9/17 2/3 1/5 1 31 0 2 1 2 5 0 33
A. Gordon 16 11 4 6/14 1/3 3/6 1 31 1 3 2 2 9 -3 37
M. Fultz 13 6 4 6/11 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 1 5 0 6 -2 23
J. Isaac 13 9 5 5/8 0/1 3/4 5 33 4 3 1 1 8 +8 38
E. Fournier 8 4 2 2/5 0/2 4/4 3 31 2 0 2 0 4 0 16
Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
M. Carter-Williams
B. Johnson
K. Birch
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 26 4 0 8/17 6/13 4/4 0 31 1 0 0 0 4 +11 31
M. Bamba 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 4 0 1 1 +8 12
D. Augustin 2 2 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2 +10 14
W. Iwundu 0 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 16 2 0 1 0 1 +8 2
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 46 23 39/82 10/26 15/23 15 236 10 13 12 6 40 +40 206
