HOU
GS

No Text

Green, Lee help short-handed Warriors beat Rockets

  • AP
  • Dec 25, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets' four-game winning streak. Injury-ravaged Golden State improved to 7-24.

Russell Westbrook had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Houston. James Harden had 24 points and 11 assists, and Danuel House Jr. had 18 points. Westbrook had his ninth consecutive game of at least 20 points, the longest by any Rockets player other than Harden since Tracy McGrady did it in 10 straight games in 2007.

Ky Bowman hit a driving layup at the buzzer to give the Warriors an 92-87 edge heading into the final quarter.

After falling behind by eight points midway through the first quarter, the Rockets outscored Golden State 48-17 over the next 13 minutes to open a 53-40 advantage. Russell hit a short jumper in the final minute of the second and the Warriors drew to 68-64 by halftime.

TIP INS

Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha missed his second straight game with an illness.

Warriors: Willie Cauley-Stein scored 10 points. Green also had 11 rebounds. ... Robinson returned to the lineup after missing Monday night's game against Minnesota with a right ankle sprain. . Kevon Looney missed the game with left abdominal soreness.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Hosts Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Warriors State: Hosts Phoenix on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. Russell
0 SG
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.2 Field Goal % 42.5
45.3 Three Point % 41.6
87.5 Free Throw % 75.8
+ 1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  HOU team rebound 0:20
  Danuel House Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Alec Burks 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr. 0:20
  Draymond Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Draymond Green made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:21
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made layup 0:27
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:28
  Alec Burks missed fade-away jump shot 0:32
Team Stats
Points 104 116
Field Goals 37-100 (37.0%) 41-87 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 16-51 (31.4%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 25-28 (89.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 61
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 35 43
Team 4 7
Assists 19 27
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
24 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
D. Lee SG 1
22 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 21-10 29391917104
home team logo Warriors 8-24 28362824116
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 21-10 120.2 PPG 47.2 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 8-24 104.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook G 23.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 7.2 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Lee SG 11.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook G 30 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
D. Lee SG 22 PTS 15 REB 4 AST
37.0 FG% 47.1
31.4 3PT FG% 32.1
87.5 FT% 89.3
Rockets
Starters
R. Westbrook
J. Harden
D. House Jr.
C. Capela
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 30 12 5 11/32 0/8 8/8 5 39 0 0 4 4 8 -9 48
J. Harden 24 6 11 9/18 6/10 0/1 3 38 3 0 2 1 5 -18 53
D. House Jr. 18 5 0 5/15 5/12 3/4 3 34 1 1 0 2 3 -12 25
C. Capela 10 11 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 2 28 1 1 1 4 7 -20 22
P. Tucker 7 8 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 4 38 0 0 2 1 7 -10 17
Starters
R. Westbrook
J. Harden
D. House Jr.
C. Capela
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 30 12 5 11/32 0/8 8/8 5 39 0 0 4 4 8 -9 48
J. Harden 24 6 11 9/18 6/10 0/1 3 38 3 0 2 1 5 -18 53
D. House Jr. 18 5 0 5/15 5/12 3/4 3 34 1 1 0 2 3 -12 25
C. Capela 10 11 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 2 28 1 1 1 4 7 -20 22
P. Tucker 7 8 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 4 38 0 0 2 1 7 -10 17
Bench
A. Rivers
B. McLemore
G. Clark
T. Chandler
T. Sefolosha
E. Gordon
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 6 3 1 2/8 1/5 1/1 3 19 2 0 0 1 2 +5 13
B. McLemore 6 2 0 2/9 2/9 0/0 4 27 0 1 2 1 1 +4 7
G. Clark 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 1 +6 5
T. Chandler 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 -6 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 49 19 37/100 16/51 14/16 25 235 8 3 12 14 35 -60 190
Warriors
Starters
D. Lee
D. Green
D. Russell
G. Robinson III
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lee 22 15 4 5/9 2/2 10/10 1 31 3 0 2 2 13 +8 46
D. Green 20 11 3 8/14 2/4 2/3 2 33 0 1 3 3 8 +20 35
D. Russell 20 3 4 8/19 1/10 3/4 2 30 1 1 3 1 2 -4 30
G. Robinson III 18 4 3 6/13 2/2 4/4 2 37 1 0 0 0 4 +24 29
W. Cauley-Stein 10 4 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 31 2 4 1 0 4 +29 19
Starters
D. Lee
D. Green
D. Russell
G. Robinson III
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lee 22 15 4 5/9 2/2 10/10 1 31 3 0 2 2 13 +8 46
D. Green 20 11 3 8/14 2/4 2/3 2 33 0 1 3 3 8 +20 35
D. Russell 20 3 4 8/19 1/10 3/4 2 30 1 1 3 1 2 -4 30
G. Robinson III 18 4 3 6/13 2/2 4/4 2 37 1 0 0 0 4 +24 29
W. Cauley-Stein 10 4 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 31 2 4 1 0 4 +29 19
Bench
A. Burks
J. Evans
M. Chriss
K. Bowman
E. Paschall
O. Spellman
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
J. Poole
A. Smailagic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks 8 5 4 2/9 1/5 3/4 3 23 0 1 1 0 5 -7 21
J. Evans 8 2 1 3/5 1/2 1/1 0 8 0 0 2 0 2 -1 10
M. Chriss 6 2 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 1 1 -10 6
K. Bowman 4 5 6 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 21 0 1 1 1 4 +14 21
E. Paschall 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 3 0 -9 6
O. Spellman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poole - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 54 27 41/87 9/28 25/28 18 234 7 8 16 11 43 +60 223
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores