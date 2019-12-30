DAL
LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 9,000 assists and Anthony Davis scored 23 points as the Los Angeles Lakes defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night.

James - who turns 35 on Monday - reached the milestone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of 13 assists on the night for James as he finished with 13 points.

Davis was 8 of 12 from the field in his 26th game this season with 20 or more points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Dwight Howard scored 15. All of Howard's points came in the second quarter.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 19 points but struggled from the field one night after recording his ninth triple-double of the season. The second-year guard shot 5 of 14 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Delon Wright came off the bench to score 14.

Doncic got to shake hands with Lakers great Kobe Bryant courtside after the game.

Los Angeles - which won two straight after a four-game losing streak - led most of the way. It was up 35-31 midway through the second quarter before going on a 12-2 run to take control. The Mavericks committed four turnovers during the spurt which led to seven Lakers points, including a pair of dunks by Howard.

The Lakers' largest lead was 17 midway through the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas shot a season-low 30.4% from the field during the first half (14 of 46).

Lakers: It was the 25th time in Howard's 15-year career that he scored 15 or more in a quarter. The last time was March 21, 2018, for Charlotte against Brooklyn when he put up 19. ... Los Angeles is 4-0 during road/home back-to-back games.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Travel to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

---

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
L. James
23 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
10.8 Ast. Per Game 10.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
47.4 Field Goal % 48.7
47.2 Three Point % 49.0
81.3 Free Throw % 68.8
  Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley 0:13
  Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 2 Troy Daniels made jump shot 0:27
+ 3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson 0:49
  Jared Dudley missed dunk 0:50
  Offensive rebound by Jared Dudley 0:50
  Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:55
+ 1 J.J. Barea made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 J.J. Barea made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
  Personal foul on LeBron James 1:17
Team Stats
Points 95 108
Field Goals 32-89 (36.0%) 38-78 (48.7%)
3-Pointers 13-43 (30.2%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 52 52
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 32 33
Team 7 13
Assists 17 28
Steals 11 12
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
19 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
13 PTS, 6 REB, 13 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 21-11 1924262695
home team logo Lakers 26-7 25293024108
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 21-11 116.8 PPG 48 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Lakers 26-7 112.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 29.1 PPG 9.7 RPG 9.1 APG 47.7 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.5 PPG 9.3 RPG 3.3 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 19 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
A. Davis PF 23 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
36.0 FG% 48.7
30.2 3PT FG% 39.1
90.0 FT% 82.1
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 19 4 7 5/14 0/6 9/9 3 30 2 0 6 1 3 -13 33
D. Finney-Smith 12 6 3 4/8 3/5 1/2 3 31 1 1 1 1 5 -11 25
K. Porzingis 11 7 0 4/10 3/7 0/0 5 29 1 1 2 0 7 -8 18
D. Powell 7 11 2 2/6 0/2 3/4 1 32 2 1 1 5 6 -15 24
T. Hardaway Jr. 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 -2 4
Bench
D. Wright
J. Barea
S. Curry
R. Broekhoff
M. Kleber
J. Jackson
B. Marjanovic
J. Brunson
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
J. Reaves
I. Roby
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 14 4 3 5/9 1/2 3/3 0 19 3 0 2 2 2 -7 25
J. Barea 12 0 0 4/7 2/3 2/2 1 13 0 0 2 0 0 -1 10
S. Curry 7 1 0 3/11 1/3 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 0 1 -6 8
R. Broekhoff 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 1 +5 9
M. Kleber 3 3 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 2 1 -3 6
J. Jackson 2 3 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 1 2 -6 6
B. Marjanovic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 -1 1
J. Brunson 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1 +3 2
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 45 17 32/89 13/43 18/20 23 234 11 4 18 13 32 -65 171
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
J. McGee
D. Green
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 23 9 4 8/12 0/1 7/9 2 35 2 1 4 1 8 +16 39
L. James 13 6 13 3/10 2/4 5/6 2 34 2 0 2 0 6 +5 45
J. McGee 11 5 1 5/6 0/0 1/1 1 15 0 3 0 3 2 +6 21
D. Green 10 2 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 4 22 2 0 0 0 2 +12 18
A. Bradley 5 0 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 5 22 2 0 3 0 0 +8 4
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Howard
A. Caruso
R. Rondo
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
Q. Cook
K. Kuzma
D. Cousins
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 19 3 2 5/9 4/5 5/6 3 25 1 1 3 0 3 +5 25
D. Howard 15 3 0 6/7 0/0 3/4 1 19 1 1 0 0 3 +3 20
A. Caruso 6 1 2 2/6 0/3 2/2 2 15 1 0 1 0 1 +12 11
R. Rondo 4 3 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 1 2 1 2 +5 14
T. Daniels 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
J. Dudley 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 -3 2
Q. Cook 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
K. Kuzma 0 5 0 0/7 0/2 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 5 +2 5
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 39 28 38/78 9/23 23/28 23 234 12 7 16 6 33 +65 206
