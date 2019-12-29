SAC
Barton, Porter each score 19 as Nuggets beat Kings 120-115

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

DENVER (AP) Will Barton scored 19 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Sacramento Kings 120-115 on Sunday night.

Michael Porter Jr. got his first career start, and the rookie delivered with a season-high 19 points and six rebounds. Nikola Jokic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Denver, which has won nine of 10.

The Nuggets finished their three-game homestand with two wins, coming back after a disappointing loss to New Orleans on Christmas. Jokic had a triple-double in the win over Memphis on Saturday night but was quieter against the Kings. He sat for most of the first half with three fouls and finished with five points.

De'Aaron Fox returned to the Kings lineup with 18 points and 13 assists. Nemenja Bjelica scored 27 but couldn't prevent Sacramento from losing its seventh in a row.

Denver gave up 42 fourth-quarter points to the Grizzlies and nearly gave away the game against the Kings. The Nuggets led by 14 midway through the final period but Sacramento hit four 3-pointers, two by Bjelica and one by Buddy Hield, who finished with 20 points, to make it a three-point game.

Denver sank six free throws down the stretch and held on.

Jerami Grant scored 18 points and Mason Plumlee, a 54% free throw shooter, was 9 of 10 from the foul line and finished with 15.

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox (lower back spasms) missed the loss to Phoenix on Saturday night and played just two minutes against Minnesota on Thursday. ... Marvin Bagley III was out for the second consecutive game with a sprained left foot.

Nuggets: Porter last started a game on Nov. 10, 2017, when he was playing for the University of Missouri. ... G Gary Harris missed his first game of the season with a bruised shin. ... Paul Millsap missed his second straight game with a bruised left knee.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: At the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
41.4 Field Goal % 49.8
41.2 Three Point % 49.1
81.2 Free Throw % 81.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Harrison Barnes 0:02
+ 1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 0:08
  Full timeout called 0:16
+ 3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:17
  Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:20
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray 0:45
  De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot 0:49
Team Stats
Points 115 120
Field Goals 45-85 (52.9%) 42-81 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 28-31 (90.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 43
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 26 27
Team 9 6
Assists 32 23
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 26 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
18 PTS, 2 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
W. Barton SG 5
19 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 12-21 32252434115
home team logo Nuggets 23-9 31312632120
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 12-21 105.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Nuggets 23-9 107.9 PPG 45.5 RPG 26.7 APG
Key Players
N. Bjelica PF 11.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.7 APG 46.3 FG%
W. Barton SG 14.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.5 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Bjelica PF 27 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
W. Barton SG 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
52.9 FG% 51.9
38.2 3PT FG% 27.6
70.6 FT% 90.3
Kings
Starters
N. Bjelica
B. Hield
R. Holmes
D. Fox
H. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Bjelica 27 6 2 10/13 5/7 2/3 4 32 0 1 1 0 6 -2 37
B. Hield 20 5 8 8/18 3/9 1/2 2 35 2 1 3 1 4 0 41
R. Holmes 18 6 2 9/13 0/0 0/0 4 30 1 0 1 5 1 -13 28
D. Fox 18 2 13 7/12 0/3 4/4 5 32 0 0 4 1 1 0 42
H. Barnes 6 3 0 2/5 1/1 1/2 0 29 0 0 1 1 2 -7 8
Bench
H. Giles
B. Bogdanovic
T. Ariza
C. Joseph
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 11 3 3 4/7 0/0 3/4 5 16 1 1 0 0 3 +10 22
B. Bogdanovic 7 5 1 2/8 2/7 1/2 2 26 1 1 2 1 4 +8 14
T. Ariza 6 4 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 4 -10 14
C. Joseph 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 0 1 -11 5
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 35 32 45/85 13/34 12/17 26 234 5 4 12 9 26 -25 211
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
M. Porter Jr.
J. Grant
N. Jokic
J. Murray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 19 3 5 8/14 1/4 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 0 3 +4 32
M. Porter Jr. 19 6 1 8/10 1/3 2/2 4 26 0 0 0 3 3 +5 27
J. Grant 18 2 0 5/9 2/4 6/6 1 33 1 2 2 0 2 +4 21
N. Jokic 17 8 4 7/8 0/0 3/4 3 26 1 0 4 4 4 +8 30
J. Murray 13 4 7 3/10 3/6 4/4 3 32 2 1 3 0 4 +7 31
Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
P. Millsap
G. Harris
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 15 6 2 3/4 0/0 9/10 3 21 0 0 2 2 4 -3 23
M. Beasley 11 1 1 5/12 1/5 0/0 0 23 1 0 0 0 1 +2 15
M. Morris 5 0 2 2/6 0/1 1/1 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 -1 9
T. Craig 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 1 1 -5 5
J. Hernangomez 1 5 1 0/5 0/5 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 5 +4 8
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 37 23 42/81 8/29 28/31 18 236 6 4 12 10 27 +25 201
