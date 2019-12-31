LAC
George just misses triple-double, Clippers beat Kings 105-87

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Paul George had 21 points with season highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists to shake off a slow start, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers thumped the Sacramento Kings 105-87 on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Clippers to their 14th consecutive win in Sacramento dating to 2013. Ivica Zubac added eight points and 13 rebounds, and Maurice Harkless scored 12 points.

The Clippers played without Patrick Beverley and sixth man Lou Williams. Beverely is nursing a sprained right wrist he injured during Saturday night's loss in Utah, while Williams missed the game because of personal reasons.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings have lost eight straight.

Three days after a 13-point loss to Utah, Los Angeles took control in the first half despite both George and Leonard struggling offensively. The All-Stars missed 17 of their first 24 shots combined.

Both got going after the break.

Leonard made five of seven shots in the third quarter, and George - who missed eight of his first nine shots beyond the arc - made a 3 to open the fourth. George added another 3-pointer later that put the Clippers ahead 103-86.

Even with Leonard and George struggling most of the first half, the Clippers still built a big lead on the slumping Kings late in the second quarter. Landry Shamet's 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 57-40 halftime lead.

Leonard got going in the third and the Clippers went on a 9-2 run to extend their lead to 19. Montrezl Harrell tipped in an offensive rebound then made a pair of free throws that made it 85-66.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Beverley was injured Saturday against Utah. Although X-rays taken on his wrist were negative, Beverley is expected to miss a handful of games.

Kings: De'Aaron Fox had nine points and six assists after sitting out most of two games because of back spasms.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Return to Los Angeles to play Detroit on Thursday.

Kings: Host Memphis on Thursday. Sacramento has won two straight home games against the Grizzlies but was beaten 119-115 on Dec. 21 in Memphis.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.2 Field Goal % 41.4
45.1 Three Point % 41.2
88.7 Free Throw % 81.9
Team Stats
Points 105 87
Field Goals 36-88 (40.9%) 33-80 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 12-36 (33.3%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 57 49
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 37 30
Team 6 8
Assists 21 20
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
P. George SF 13
P. George SF 13
21 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
R. Holmes PF 22
R. Holmes PF 22
22 PTS, 10 REB
1234T
Clippers 24-11 28293117105
Kings 12-22 2317331487
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
Clippers 24-11 115.3 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.3 APG
Kings 12-22 105.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.6 PPG 7.8 RPG 5.1 APG 45.5 FG%
R. Holmes PF 12.8 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.1 APG 66.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 24 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
R. Holmes PF 22 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
40.9 FG% 41.3
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
95.5 FT% 68.4
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
M. Harkless
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 24 2 7 8/21 1/7 7/7 3 37 2 0 2 0 2 +12 40
P. George 21 11 9 6/25 3/14 6/6 1 40 3 0 0 1 10 +12 53
M. Harkless 12 7 1 5/6 1/2 1/1 1 22 1 0 0 2 5 +1 22
L. Shamet 9 2 1 3/5 3/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 2 +10 12
I. Zubac 8 13 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 1 2 5 8 +11 20
Bench
D. Walton
M. Harrell
J. Green
R. McGruder
J. Motley
J. Robinson
A. Coffey
P. Beverley
P. Patterson
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
L. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Walton 10 2 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 2 +3 14
M. Harrell 7 6 1 2/9 0/0 3/4 1 24 1 0 2 5 1 +6 14
J. Green 6 3 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 24 0 1 2 0 3 +16 8
R. McGruder 4 5 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 4 +11 10
J. Motley 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
J. Robinson 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 1 0 2 0 0 +6 3
A. Coffey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 51 21 36/88 12/36 21/22 17 234 9 2 11 14 37 +90 198
Kings
Starters
R. Holmes
B. Hield
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 22 10 0 8/13 0/0 6/6 1 31 1 3 2 5 5 -13 34
B. Hield 20 6 5 7/17 3/10 3/3 4 36 0 0 3 1 5 -9 33
D. Fox 9 4 6 3/10 1/2 2/4 1 31 2 0 1 1 3 -10 26
N. Bjelica 8 7 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 5 27 1 0 2 0 7 -13 14
H. Barnes 8 3 3 3/9 1/5 1/4 3 31 1 0 1 0 3 -6 17
Bench
C. Joseph
B. Bogdanovic
H. Giles
J. James
Y. Ferrell
W. Gabriel
T. Ariza
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Joseph 7 3 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 3 -3 11
B. Bogdanovic 6 3 3 3/7 0/2 0/0 4 24 0 2 2 0 3 -18 15
H. Giles 6 2 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 1 16 2 0 3 1 1 -5 9
J. James 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -1 2
Y. Ferrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
W. Gabriel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
T. Ariza 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 2 0 -10 5
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 41 20 33/80 8/28 13/19 23 234 8 5 15 11 30 -90 166
