NO
LAL

No Text

Davis scores 46 against former team as Lakers beat Pelicans

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Davis scored 46 points against his former team, Danny Green added 25 and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

It was Davis' second straight 40-point game against the team he played seven seasons for after he was the top overall pick in 2012. He also had 13 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season.

LeBron James had 17 points and 15 assists for the Lakers, who have won four straight after having a season-high, four-game losing streak.

Davis had 19 points during the third quarter. J.J. Redick's 3-pointer drew the Pelicans within 74-67 less than 2 minutes into the second half before Los Angeles went on a 26-9 run to take its largest lead of the game. Davis had 17 points during the spurt, including three 3-pointers.

The Lakers were up 105-83 at the end of the third quarter but the Pelicans rallied in the fourth quarter to get within eight with 5 minutes left. New Orleans though was unable to get closer.

Former Lakers Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans in their return to Staples Center. Ball scored a team-high 23 points and Ingram added 22 as the Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Green had 17 points in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers as the Lakers led by 18 late in the quarter.

Los Angeles was up 64-51 when New Orleans ran off nine straight points to get within 64-60 with 1:50 remaining in the first half. The Lakers would outscore the Pelicans 10-2 down the stretch, including seven by Davis, to lead 74-62 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Zion Williamson did some work before the game, taking part in some 3-on-3 drills ... Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart were welcomed back with a video during the first timeout.

Lakers: It is the first time this season Los Angeles has had a winning streak of four games or more. ... James had eight assists in the first quarter. The last Lakers player to have eight or more in the first 12 minutes was Kobe Bryant, who had eight against Cleveland on Jan. 15, 2015.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Travel to Sacramento on Saturday. New Orleans is 4-2 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

Lakers: Host Detroit on Sunday. The teams split their two games last season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
L. James
23 SF
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
10.9 Ast. Per Game 10.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
48.5 Field Goal % 48.7
48.7 Three Point % 48.8
85.7 Free Throw % 67.9
+ 2 Danny Green made floating jump shot 0:11
+ 2 Lonzo Ball made dunk 0:34
  Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Lonzo Ball 0:35
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made driving dunk 0:49
+ 2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 0:57
  Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by LeBron James 1:18
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 1:46
  Brandon Ingram missed jump shot 1:49
+ 3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2:08
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 2:25
Team Stats
Points 113 123
Field Goals 48-102 (47.1%) 43-86 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 51 52
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 31 39
Team 11 5
Assists 24 29
Steals 4 9
Blocks 10 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Favors PF 22
15 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 3
46 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 11-24 30322130113
home team logo Lakers 28-7 42323118123
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 11-24 112.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Lakers 28-7 112.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
L. Ball PG 11.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.3 APG 39.7 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.8 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.2 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Ball PG 23 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
A. Davis PF 46 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
47.1 FG% 50.0
29.7 3PT FG% 48.3
85.7 FT% 82.1
Pelicans
Starters
L. Ball
B. Ingram
D. Favors
J. Redick
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Ball 23 2 5 10/16 2/7 1/2 2 33 2 0 1 0 2 -12 36
B. Ingram 22 3 3 10/27 2/8 0/0 3 35 0 2 3 1 2 -21 30
D. Favors 15 14 2 7/11 0/1 1/1 3 33 0 4 0 5 9 +8 37
J. Redick 14 5 2 5/9 4/5 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 4 -22 22
J. Holiday 12 3 6 4/14 0/4 4/4 0 35 1 1 3 0 3 -12 26
Starters
L. Ball
B. Ingram
D. Favors
J. Redick
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Ball 23 2 5 10/16 2/7 1/2 2 33 2 0 1 0 2 -12 36
B. Ingram 22 3 3 10/27 2/8 0/0 3 35 0 2 3 1 2 -21 30
D. Favors 15 14 2 7/11 0/1 1/1 3 33 0 4 0 5 9 +8 37
J. Redick 14 5 2 5/9 4/5 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 4 -22 22
J. Holiday 12 3 6 4/14 0/4 4/4 0 35 1 1 3 0 3 -12 26
Bench
E. Moore
J. Hayes
J. Hart
K. Williams
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
Z. Williamson
N. Melli
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 16 3 2 7/14 2/6 0/0 3 29 0 1 1 0 3 0 23
J. Hayes 6 3 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 1 1 2 1 -18 15
J. Hart 5 4 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 3 24 1 1 1 0 4 +15 12
K. Williams 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 3 +12 3
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alexander-Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Melli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 40 24 48/102 11/37 6/7 20 236 4 10 11 9 31 -50 204
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
D. Green
L. James
A. Bradley
J. McGee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 46 13 1 15/21 3/5 13/13 3 37 3 1 3 2 11 +26 62
D. Green 25 5 5 9/14 6/10 1/2 1 32 2 0 0 2 3 +27 42
L. James 17 8 15 7/17 1/3 2/5 1 37 2 0 2 0 8 +17 55
A. Bradley 7 2 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 1 1 +21 11
J. McGee 6 7 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 2 15 1 1 0 2 5 +19 15
Starters
A. Davis
D. Green
L. James
A. Bradley
J. McGee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 46 13 1 15/21 3/5 13/13 3 37 3 1 3 2 11 +26 62
D. Green 25 5 5 9/14 6/10 1/2 1 32 2 0 0 2 3 +27 42
L. James 17 8 15 7/17 1/3 2/5 1 37 2 0 2 0 8 +17 55
A. Bradley 7 2 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 1 1 +21 11
J. McGee 6 7 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 2 15 1 1 0 2 5 +19 15
Bench
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Daniels
R. Rondo
D. Howard
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
A. Caruso
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 10 2 1 4/10 2/4 0/0 2 18 0 1 1 0 2 -13 14
K. Caldwell-Pope 5 2 1 1/7 0/3 3/4 2 26 0 0 1 0 2 -5 8
T. Daniels 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0 -5 2
R. Rondo 2 5 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 5 -19 16
D. Howard 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 2 1 2 -18 4
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 47 29 43/86 14/29 23/28 14 235 9 4 12 8 39 +50 229
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores