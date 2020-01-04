DEN
Ish Smith scores career-high 32 points, Wizards beat Nuggets

  • Jan 04, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and Troy Brown added 25 and a career-high 14 rebounds in the Washington Wizards' 128-114 victory over the Denver on Nuggets on Saturday night.

After Denver took a 101-99 lead with 9:33 left on Mason Plumlee's dunk, the Wizards scored the next 11 with the run eventually reaching 19-2 for a 118-103 lead with 4:48 remaining. Smith scored 11 points in that stretch, capping the surge with a 3-pointer.

Jamal Murray scored all 39 of his points after the first quarter for Denver, and Nikola Jokic had with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets have lost two of three on their five-game trip. They shot 6 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Washington won its second straight without scoring leader Bradley Beal. The two-time All-star remains day-to-day. He returned Wednesday against Orlando after missing two games with lower leg soreness, but sat out Friday night against Portland after re-aggravating the injury.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Inactive 7-foot-2 rookie center Bol Bol (left foot injury management) made his first trip to Washington as an NBA player. His late father, 7-foot-7 center Manute Bol, started his 10-year NBA career with the Washington Bullets in 1985. . Retired and well-traveled NBA guard Andre Miller attended the game involving two of his former nine teams. The Nuggets traded Miller to the Wizards during the 2013-14 season.

Wizards: Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas started and scored nine points in 17 minutes after being fined $25,000 earlier in the day. Thomas lasted less than two minutes Friday after making inappropriate contact with a game official. . Smith and Brown gave the Wizards their 21st and 22nd 20-plus point game from the bench, second behind only the Clippers. . The Wizards split with Denver for the third straight season.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Boston on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. McRae
52 SG
21.0 Min. Per Game 21.0
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
49.8 Field Goal % 45.1
49.9 Three Point % 46.8
81.9 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Johnathan Williams 0:10
  Monte Morris missed finger-roll layup 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Monte Morris 0:18
  Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 0:41
  Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
+ 2 Jordan McRae made driving layup 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga 1:00
  Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Michael Porter Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 1:25
+ 1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
Team Stats
Points 114 128
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 50-91 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 28-34 (82.4%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 43 56
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 24 35
Team 10 7
Assists 18 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 23 28
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Murray PG 27
39 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
I. Smith PG 14
32 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 24-11 19363524114
home team logo Wizards 11-24 31303433128
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 24-11 108.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Wizards 11-24 115.8 PPG 42 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 17.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.7 APG 43.0 FG%
I. Smith PG 10.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.2 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 39 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
I. Smith PG 32 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
46.0 FG% 54.9
20.7 3PT FG% 37.5
82.4 FT% 81.5
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
W. Barton
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 39 1 4 13/19 3/7 10/10 2 34 2 1 2 0 1 +1 49
N. Jokic 14 10 4 4/10 1/3 5/7 0 30 1 0 2 2 8 0 31
P. Millsap 12 5 1 3/9 0/2 6/7 5 22 0 0 2 2 3 +5 17
W. Barton 10 3 1 3/8 0/3 4/4 2 30 0 0 0 1 2 +2 15
G. Harris 7 5 1 3/12 0/4 1/1 3 31 1 0 0 1 4 0 15
Bench
M. Beasley
J. Grant
M. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
T. Craig
P. Dozier
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 8 0 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 0 -6 9
J. Grant 7 0 1 3/6 0/2 1/1 3 15 0 0 2 0 0 -25 7
M. Porter Jr. 7 2 0 3/5 0/2 1/2 2 12 0 1 3 1 1 -16 7
M. Morris 6 1 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 0 1 -12 13
M. Plumlee 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 15 0 0 0 2 3 -14 11
J. Hernangomez 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
V. Cancar 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 33 18 40/87 6/29 28/34 23 233 6 2 12 9 24 -70 179
Wizards
Starters
J. Williams
J. McRae
I. Thomas
I. Mahinmi
G. Payton II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Williams 12 8 1 6/8 0/0 0/0 3 30 0 3 0 2 6 +16 25
J. McRae 11 4 2 3/15 1/4 4/4 3 28 0 1 4 2 2 -10 16
I. Thomas 9 0 2 2/9 1/2 4/4 4 16 0 0 3 0 0 -12 10
I. Mahinmi 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 3 2 -17 10
G. Payton II 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2 -11 6
Bench
I. Smith
T. Brown Jr.
I. Bonga
A. Pasecniks
G. Mathews
J. Wall
D. Bertans
B. Beal
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
A. Schofield
R. Hachimura
J. Robinson
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 32 3 8 15/24 1/2 1/2 2 34 3 0 0 0 3 +18 54
T. Brown Jr. 25 14 3 10/12 2/3 3/3 2 35 1 0 1 2 12 +23 45
I. Bonga 15 4 0 5/6 0/0 5/7 1 21 0 1 0 2 2 +11 20
A. Pasecniks 13 8 1 6/8 0/0 1/2 5 22 0 1 1 3 5 +26 23
G. Mathews 7 1 0 1/6 1/5 4/5 3 20 0 0 0 0 1 +26 8
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beal - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 49 20 50/91 6/16 22/27 28 234 5 6 11 14 35 +70 217
