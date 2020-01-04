TOR
Raptors rediscover offense, beat slumping Nets 121-102

  • Jan 04, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Fred VanVleet had 29 points and 11 assists, Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from their worst offensive performance of the season to beat the slumping Brooklyn Nets 121-102 on Saturday night.

Serge Ibaka finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. They were held to season lows for points and shooting in their 84-76 loss in Miami, when they hit just 31.5% overall and went 6 for 42 from 3-point range (14.3%.)

They started slowly in this one but got back into it with a big finish to the first half before their guards - who both hit five 3-pointers - carried them in the second half for another win in what's been a one-sided rivalry.

Toronto made 13 3s and beat Brooklyn for the 17th time in 18 meetings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, who dropped their fifth straight. They had a 16-point lead in the second quarter but gave almost all of it away by halftime.

Caris LeVert returned after a 24-game absence following right thumb surgery and scored 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

The Nets shot 61% in the first quarter and were 6 of 10 from 3-point range to open a 33-24 lead. They were controlling the play in the second, pushing the lead to 52-36 on Taurean Prince's 3-pointer before a sloppy finish to the period. Toronto scored the final 12 points to trim it to 52-48.

Brooklyn had 16 turnovers in the half, leading to 20 points.

VanVleet then scored 14 in the third to keep Toronto ahead until it went into the fourth leading 83-80. Lowry's 3-pointer with 9:08 to play triggered a 15-5 spurt that turned a two-point lead into a 100-88 cushion midway through the period. They blew it open for good later in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse predicted that the order of return for his injured players would be Matt Thomas (broken finger), Norman Powell (left shoulder), Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and Piascal Siakam (groin). They were hurt in mid-December. ... There was a video tribute for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after the first quarter. The forward averaged 9.9 points in four seasons in Brooklyn.

Nets: Kyrie Irving missed his 23rd straight game with a right shoulder injury. He said he recently had a cortisone shot that he hopes will allow him to play but may need surgery. ... Brooklyn played the first of 10 games at Barclays Center this month. That's the most home games the Nets play in any games this season and matches their most home games in January, done in 1996 and 2016.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Monday.

Key Players
K. Lowry
7 PG
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.4 Field Goal % 42.9
41.9 Three Point % 42.7
87.1 Free Throw % 80.2
  Defensive rebound by Stanley Johnson 0:06
  Dzanan Musa missed driving layup 0:08
+ 1 Oshae Brissett made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Oshae Brissett made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Dzanan Musa 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Oshae Brissett 0:22
  Wilson Chandler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Wilson Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  Personal foul on Serge Ibaka 0:25
  BKN team rebound 0:25
  Patrick McCaw missed floating jump shot 0:25
Team Stats
Points 121 102
Field Goals 44-97 (45.4%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 13-35 (37.1%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 25-34 (73.5%)
Total Rebounds 55 50
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 28 32
Team 12 12
Assists 21 24
Steals 10 4
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 7 24
Fouls 26 24
Technicals 4 3
F. VanVleet SG 23
29 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
23 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
Team Stats
Key Players
F. VanVleet SG 17.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.9 APG 38.7 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 22.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
F. VanVleet SG 29 PTS 4 REB 11 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 23 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
45.4 FG% 47.8
40.6 3PT FG% 37.1
71.4 FT% 73.5
Raptors
Starters
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. McCaw
O. Anunoby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 29 4 11 11/19 5/8 2/5 3 36 0 1 1 0 4 +9 55
K. Lowry 26 4 5 6/19 5/12 9/10 5 42 2 1 1 0 4 +17 42
S. Ibaka 21 12 0 8/15 1/1 4/5 2 28 0 1 0 5 7 +11 34
P. McCaw 8 3 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 5 24 1 0 0 0 3 -1 14
O. Anunoby 7 3 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 1 2 +8 12
Bench
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
C. Boucher
O. Brissett
S. Johnson
M. Miller
M. Gasol
N. Powell
M. Thomas
P. Siakam
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 10 5 2 5/13 0/1 0/0 3 25 4 0 0 2 3 +21 23
T. Davis 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 15 2 0 4 1 0 +11 8
C. Boucher 7 7 0 3/8 0/2 1/4 2 19 0 1 1 6 1 +8 14
O. Brissett 6 1 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 9 1 0 0 0 1 +8 8
S. Johnson 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3 +1 3
M. Miller 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Siakam - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 43 21 44/97 13/32 20/28 26 235 10 4 7 15 28 +95 213
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
G. Temple
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 23 3 7 6/12 2/5 9/12 2 30 0 1 4 1 2 -14 37
J. Harris 18 3 5 4/6 3/5 7/8 2 31 0 0 3 0 3 0 28
G. Temple 12 5 3 4/11 3/8 1/2 0 30 1 0 1 1 4 -3 23
T. Waller-Prince 10 6 2 4/11 2/8 0/0 2 28 0 1 2 2 4 -8 19
J. Allen 7 5 0 3/4 0/0 1/3 2 24 1 2 1 0 5 -3 14
Bench
C. LeVert
R. Kurucs
D. Jordan
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Musa
W. Chandler
T. Pinson
K. Durant
K. Irving
N. Claxton
C. Chiozza
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. LeVert 13 0 1 5/7 2/2 1/2 0 15 0 0 3 0 0 -15 12
R. Kurucs 7 3 1 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 17 0 1 2 0 3 -5 11
D. Jordan 6 8 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 18 1 4 5 1 7 -8 18
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 3 0 0 0/3 0/3 3/3 5 16 1 0 3 0 0 -19 1
D. Musa 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
W. Chandler 1 5 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 5 22 0 2 0 1 4 -18 14
T. Pinson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 38 24 32/67 13/35 25/34 24 235 4 11 24 6 32 -95 179
