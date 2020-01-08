NY
Mudiay scores 20 against former team, Jazz rout Knicks

  • Jan 08, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 20 points against his former team, and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 128-104 win over the short-handed New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Mudiay, who played for the Knicks last season before signing with the Jazz in the summer, made 8 of 12 shots and added four assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 20 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 in limited minutes for Utah, which has won seven straight and 12 of 13.

Frank Ntilikina had 16 points in 19 minutes and Bobby Portis added 13 points and 13 rebounds for New York.

The Jazz are making the most of a soft stretch of the schedule where most opponents are under .500, but none have been quite as hapless as the current Knicks.

Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA earlier Wednesday for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter in the Knicks' 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

He started against Utah as leading scorer Julius Randle missed the game for personal reasons and, again, was whistled for a flagrant foul. This time it was ruled a Flagrant Foul 1 as he whacked Bogdanovic across the forehead on his way to the basket.

Marcus Morris was out with a sore neck and Dennis Smith Jr. sat with an oblique strain, decimating the Knick bench.

On a back-to-back and last game of a four-game road trip - all losses - the Knicks looked tired and outmatched

Behind Gobert's 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half, the Jazz sprinted to a 72-53 at the break and were never challenged the rest of the way.

Since interim coach Mike Miller implemented more spacing and a quicker pace, the Knicks are scoring efficiently, even scoring 132 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on this trip and 143 against the Atlanta Hawks three weeks ago.

However, there are glaring problems on the defensive side as the Jazz shredded the step-slow Knicks with a constant series of screens and ball movement.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York is 0-19 when it is outrebounded as Utah had 50 to the Knicks' 41 boards. ... The Knicks only attempted 11 free throws but made all of them. ... Elfrid Payton scored nine of his 13 points in the first quarter.

Jazz: Utah shot better from the field (65.0%) than the line (57.9%) in the first half. ... PG Mike Conley is still out with a sore hamstring. ... The Jazz outscored the Knicks in the paint 60-38.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Jazz: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/NBA and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
R. Barrett
9 SG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
38.8 Field Goal % 46.3
38.9 Three Point % 46.1
58.4 Free Throw % 84.2
Team Stats
Points 104 128
Field Goals 42-97 (43.3%) 49-90 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 16-43 (37.2%)
Free Throws 11-11 (100.0%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 47 58
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 27 38
Team 6 8
Assists 18 29
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
B. Portis PF 1
13 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
R. Gobert C 27
16 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-28 29241635104
home team logo Jazz 25-12 39332333128
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Knicks 10-28 104.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Jazz 25-12 108.4 PPG 45.6 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
F. Ntilikina PG 5.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 3.1 APG 39.0 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.0 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
F. Ntilikina PG 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
43.3 FG% 54.4
36.0 3PT FG% 37.2
100.0 FT% 60.9
Starters
B. Portis
E. Payton
R. Barrett
R. Bullock
T. Gibson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 13 13 6 5/17 2/4 1/1 5 28 0 0 0 7 6 -18 38
E. Payton 13 2 0 6/13 1/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 1 1 -33 14
R. Barrett 10 2 0 3/10 0/1 4/4 1 27 1 0 3 0 2 -23 10
R. Bullock 9 3 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 2 1 -30 14
T. Gibson 4 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 0 -13 4
Bench
F. Ntilikina
W. Ellington
D. Dotson
K. Knox
M. Robinson
I. Brazdeikis
K. Allen
M. Morris
J. Randle
A. Trier
I. Rabb
D. Smith Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Ntilikina 16 4 3 6/10 1/3 3/3 2 18 1 0 0 1 3 +10 27
W. Ellington 11 3 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 3 +6 17
D. Dotson 11 4 0 5/9 1/2 0/0 0 21 1 0 0 1 3 -1 16
K. Knox 6 6 0 2/10 0/5 2/2 3 29 0 0 1 1 5 -9 11
M. Robinson 6 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 1 3 -7 12
I. Brazdeikis 3 0 2 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7
K. Allen 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 6
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 41 18 42/97 9/25 11/11 18 233 3 1 9 14 27 -120 176
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 20 3 3 7/14 4/10 2/2 0 26 0 1 0 0 3 +33 30
R. Gobert 16 16 4 5/5 0/0 6/10 2 26 1 1 1 3 13 +33 41
D. Mitchell 16 3 6 6/11 2/6 2/2 3 25 1 0 0 1 2 +2 32
J. Ingles 11 2 5 4/10 2/6 1/2 0 26 0 0 0 1 1 +23 23
R. O'Neale 8 7 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 0 7 +35 20
Bench
E. Mudiay
T. Bradley
G. Niang
J. Clarkson
N. Williams-Goss
E. Davis
J. Morgan
R. Tucker
M. Conley
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 20 3 4 8/12 2/4 2/5 1 25 1 1 4 1 2 +9 29
T. Bradley 12 7 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 4 3 -4 18
G. Niang 11 4 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 19 1 1 1 0 4 -10 20
J. Clarkson 11 0 1 5/13 1/6 0/0 0 23 1 1 0 0 0 -3 15
N. Williams-Goss 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 +5 5
E. Davis 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 1 0 2 0 -5 4
J. Morgan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
R. Tucker 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 -3 4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 50 29 49/90 16/43 14/23 15 235 6 6 7 12 38 +120 241
