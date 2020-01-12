MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas likes to remind people that there’s still room for the big man in today’s NBA. But after one of his most productive games of the season, he emphasized the team philosophy.

Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and the Grizzlies dominated the second half, beating Golden State 122-102 on Sunday night to hand the Warriors their eighth straight loss.

“It wasn’t just running the play for me or somebody else,” Valanciunas said. “You just share the ball, play together, find the open man. … The ball was coming to my hands tonight.”

Valanciunas was 13 of 17 from the field, including a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies win their fifth straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21 points, while Ja Morant had 11 points and 10 assists. Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen also had 11 points each, Allen converting all three of his 3- pointers.

D’Angelo Russell, who missed the previous six games with a right shoulder contusion, led the Warriors with 34 points. Alec Burks and Jordan Poole each had 13.

“It’s the adversity that we have to keep chipping away at,” Russell said about the losing streak. “It’s not easy to win in this league. Just have to look at film and see what we can do to get better.”

The winning streak - the longest of the season for the Grizzlies - was built in the second half, Memphis outscoring the Warriors 62-43 after leading 60-59 at intermission.

Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds at halftime, and continued his dominance in the third, crashing the boards and cashing in on second-chance points. Then a 3-pointer. By the time he headed to the bench for a break late in the third, the center had 15 points in the quarter, drawing a standing ovation from the Memphis faithful.

That was part of Memphis outscoring Golden State 35-17 in the third for a 95-76 advantage after three.

“We’re all playing, sharing the ball, trying to find the open man,” Valanciunas said. “That gives us the advantage over another team. It’s fun to play that way. Just look for the open man and try to create a play for another guy.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: C Omari Spellman started his second game of the season. “We’re rewarding him for how well he’s playing,” coach Steve Kerr said. Spellman finished with 12 points. … Have lost seven straight road games and 13 of last 14 on the road. … Their last win this season was Dec. 27 against Phoenix 105-96. … The eight-game losing streak is the longest since 2011-12 season. …Draymond Green passed Tom Meschery (3,885) for sole possession of 12th on the Warriors' rebounds list.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas had his 20th double-double of the season. The 31 points were one short of his season high 32 against Chicago on Dec. 4. … Morant has seven games with at least 10 assists. … Jackson has a 3-pointer in 28 straight games. … Memphis outscored the Warriors 62-26 in the paint, the 14th time this season Memphis has scored at least 60 points in the paint. … Brandon Clarke matched his season high with 11 rebounds.

HALFWAY HEADACHE

The game was the Warriors' 41st of the season and Kerr acknowledged these are the dog days of the NBA season, especially given Golden State’s struggles with injuries and subsequently losses. “Nothing about this season has been expected or normal,” Kerr said. “We have just dealt with a lot of injuries and a lot of difficulty coming in, not really knowing quite what to expect. … The main thing is our young guys are really playing hard and competing.”

LAST WORD

“They are having a really special season when you think about it. From where they started and it being (coach Taylor Jenkins’) first year to where they are now and what they’ve done the last few weeks is really impressive. …They are one of the best stories in the league this year.” - Kerr on the Grizzlies.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Open a three-game homestand against Dallas on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

