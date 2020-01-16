ORL
LAL

No Text

Magic snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Markelle Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute while scoring 21 points during his second career triple-double, and the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory Wednesday night.

Fultz added 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead basket as the Magic became the first sub-.500 team to beat the Western Conference-leading Lakers this season despite blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

Wes Iwundu scored a career-high 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth quarter of the Magic's eighth win in 12 games.

LeBron James had 19 points and matched his career high with 19 assists before missing a tying 3-pointer with 3 seconds left for the Lakers (33-8), who hit the halfway point of their regular season with their first loss since Christmas.

Quinn Cook scored a season-high 22 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, while Troy Daniels added a season-high 17 for the Lakers. Los Angeles finally lost in its fourth straight game without injured superstar Anthony Davis.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also scored 17 points for the Lakers in their final home game before a five-game road trip while the Grammy Awards take over Staples Center.

The Lakers erased an 87-66 deficit early in the fourth quarter with an impressive rally, but the Magic answered and traded big scores down the stretch. Gordon's basket with 2:03 left reclaimed the lead for Orlando.

Cook and James hit late 3-pointers that trimmed the Magic's lead to one point, but Fultz drove for a clutch layup with 15 seconds left to put Orlando up 118-115, and James' tying attempt went in and out.

The Magic played without injured regulars Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin in their third stop on a six-game road trip.

Davis remained out of the lineup since he bruised his backside eight days ago, but the six-time All-Star likely won't be sidelined much longer.

Iwundu was outstanding for Orlando while starting in place of Fournier, who sat out with a bruised right quadriceps. The speedy guard surpassed his previous career high early in the third quarter.

Orlando jumped to a 20-point lead in the second quarter with an impressive scoring flurry against the Lakers' normally solid defense. The Magic had seven players with at least seven points in their exuberant first half.

The Lakers trimmed their deficit to seven points at halftime, but then gave up a 21-4 run by the Magic. The Lakers responded with a 28-6 rally, but couldn't finish.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier's unavailability was determined shortly before game time. ... Augustin sat out for the second time in three games with a bruised left knee. ... Carter-Williams has missed 12 straight games with a sprained left shoulder.

Lakers: G Rajon Rondo missed his second straight game with a broken right ring finger. ... Alex Caruso went to the locker room after he got accidentally smacked in the face while stealing the ball from Mo Bamba in the second quarter. A concussion evaluation was inconclusive, and the valuable backup guard didn't return to the game. He will be re-evaluated Thursday.

UP NEXT

Magic: Stay at Staples Center to face the Clippers on Thursday.

Lakers: Visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday to open a stretch of five road games in eight days.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 35
LAL Lakers 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Danny Green missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:34   Khem Birch missed layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:30 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 2-0
11:22   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
11:18   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
11:07 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Avery Bradley 2-2
10:47   Out of bounds turnover on Wes Iwundu  
10:36 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 2-4
10:16   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:07 +2 JaVale McGee made hook shot, assist by LeBron James 2-6
9:51   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
9:51 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 3 free throws 3-6
9:51 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-6
9:51 +1 Wes Iwundu made 3rd of 3 free throws 5-6
9:33 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 5-8
9:07   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
9:00   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:55   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
8:55 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
8:55 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
8:44   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:34   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
8:28 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Wes Iwundu 9-8
8:16 +2 JaVale McGee made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 9-10
8:03 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 12-10
7:50 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot 12-12
7:36 +2 Wes Iwundu made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 14-12
7:16   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:07 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 16-12
6:43   Kyle Kuzma missed fade-away jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
6:38 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 18-12
6:23   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
6:20   Markelle Fultz missed layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
6:20   ORL team rebound  
6:15   Khem Birch missed hook shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:54   Danny Green missed driving layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
5:48   Lost ball turnover on Wes Iwundu, stolen by Danny Green  
5:44 +2 Danny Green made layup 18-14
5:31   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:28 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 20-14
5:16 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot 20-17
5:01 +2 Wes Iwundu made jump shot 22-17
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by B.J. Johnson  
4:34 +2 B.J. Johnson made dunk 24-17
4:13   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:09 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 24-19
4:09   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Terrence Ross 26-19
3:38   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
3:27   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by B.J. Johnson  
3:10   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
3:10 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 27-19
3:10 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-19
2:56   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:51 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made dunk 28-21
2:34   B.J. Johnson missed floating jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Quinn Cook, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
2:23   Mo Bamba missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:18 +2 Quinn Cook made layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 28-23
2:02 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by B.J. Johnson 31-23
1:49 +2 Quinn Cook made jump shot, assist by Dwight Howard 31-25
1:30   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:19   Quinn Cook missed layup  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:14   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:05   Wes Iwundu missed driving layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook  
1:01   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso  
0:46   B.J. Johnson missed jump shot  
0:42   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:41 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 33-25
0:30   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Mo Bamba, stolen by Alex Caruso  
0:26 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 33-27
0:26   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:22   Personal foul on Quinn Cook  
0:22 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
0:22 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
0:05 +2 Quinn Cook made jump shot 35-29
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 30
LAL Lakers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 38-29
11:34   LeBron James missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:24 +3 B.J. Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 41-29
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Jared Dudley, stolen by Terrence Ross  
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on B.J. Johnson  
11:00   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
10:53   Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
10:44   Terrence Ross missed layup  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:41 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 43-29
10:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:41 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 44-29
10:36   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
10:36   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:15   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:08 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 46-29
9:58   Dwight Howard missed layup  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:56   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by B.J. Johnson  
9:49 +2 B.J. Johnson made dunk 48-29
9:36 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 48-31
9:22 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 51-31
9:08   LeBron James missed floating jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:07   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
9:07   ORL team rebound  
8:54   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:44 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 51-33
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Avery Bradley  
8:17 +3 Jared Dudley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 51-36
7:56 +2 Gary Clark made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 53-36
7:49 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 53-39
7:32   Mo Bamba missed hook shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:24   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:18   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   ORL team rebound  
7:05   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
6:55 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot 55-39
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Jared Dudley, stolen by Mo Bamba  
6:37 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup 57-39
6:21   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
6:21 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-40
6:21   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:15   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:06 +2 B.J. Johnson made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 59-40
5:40 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 59-42
5:27   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook  
5:15 +2 Dwight Howard made hook shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 59-44
4:53   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:39   Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
4:31   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:13 +2 Danny Green made jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 59-46
4:10   Full timeout called  
3:57 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 61-46
3:47   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
3:28   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
3:18   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
3:11 +2 Danny Green made layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 61-48
2:55   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by JaVale McGee  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
2:50 +2 Markelle Fultz made fade-away jump shot 63-48
2:38   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
2:20   Markelle Fultz missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by JaVale McGee  
2:14   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
2:10   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:03 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk 63-50
1:44   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
1:35   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
1:30 +2 LeBron James made driving layup, assist by Danny Green 63-52
1:18 +2 Wes Iwundu made finger-roll layup 65-52
1:19   Violation  
1:06 +2 Troy Daniels made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 65-54
0:54   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:38   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
0:31   Terrence Ross missed driving dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
0:27   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:18 +3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 65-57
0:18   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
0:18 +1 Troy Daniels made free throw 65-58
0:02   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:00   End of period  