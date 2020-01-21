SA
PHOENIX (AP) Bryn Forbes lived a shooter's dream during the first half on Monday night, making seven 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs built a big early lead.

The second half wasn't nearly as fun. But Forbes made one more from long distance and it was huge for the Spurs, who coughed up a 20-point cushion before rallying in the final minutes for a 120-118 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Forbes' eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining put the Spurs up 114-113, providing a pivotal morale boost right after they had lost the lead for the first time all night. San Antonio didn't trail again and won for the fifth time in eight games.

''It felt good, man. It felt good to see a big shot go down,'' Forbes said. ''I think my teammates did a great job finding me, slashing and kicking. Just keep shooting. It should be the same mentality always - ups, downs, keep shooting.''

Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points and Forbes added 24, all on 3s. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 and DeMar DeRozan added 18.

San Antonio led 78-58 midway through the third quarter and 96-83 going into the fourth, but Phoenix chipped away. Suns center Deandre Ayton made two free throws with 3:55 left that tied it 108-all and capped 15-0 run. Ricky Rubio hit a layup while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111 with 2:55 left.

''The guys in our group fight until the end and I'm proud of that,'' Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. ''That's a DNA that we're about every day.''

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wasn't surprised by the Suns' rally in the second half. He also wasn't surprised his team was able to recover.

''It's called basketball, it's the NBA and it happens all the time,'' Popovich said.

The Suns trailed 119-117 with 6.4 seconds left and Rubio had a chance to tie the game with two free throws, but missed the first attempt before making the second. Aldridge responded by making one of two free throws to leave the Spurs up 120-118 with 5.6 seconds left.

That set up a dramatic final possession, and Devin Booker missed a long 3 with about two seconds left that would have won it.

Booker led the Suns with 37 points. He had 22 during the third quarter in a nearly single-handed effort to keep Phoenix close, but his final look wasn't particularly clean. He was forced far beyond the 3-point line and shot it from about 35 feet.

''I think the whole world knew it was going to Booker,'' White said. ''He was killing it the whole night. Just tried to make it tough and contested.''

Forbes was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half and made six in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 guard peeled around a screen in the final seconds of the period, making his seventh 3 over the outstretched arm of Kelly Oubre Jr. to give the Spurs a 66-51 halftime lead.

The Suns climbed out of that hole, but couldn't get the win.

''The margin for error is zero, simple as that,'' Oubre said. ''We have to put ourselves in a different mind-frame than where we're at. We have to think bigger picture, think of the next play, think of putting our brother before ourselves.''

San Antonio made 12 of 20 shots (60%) from 3-point territory in the first half. Dario Saric and Ayton both scored 10 points for the Suns before the break. Ayton finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight game of at least 20 points and 10 boards.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeMarre Carroll and Rudy Gay both missed the game because of illness. ... The Spurs shot 17 of 31 (55%) from 3-point range.

Suns: Oubre was back in the starting lineup after missing two games while in concussion protocol. ... F Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) and G Cameron Johnson (bruised right quad) were also out. ... It was the first time since opening night that Rubio, Booker, Oubre, Saric and Ayton started in the same game. ... The Suns are one win from 19, which would match last season's total. ... Booker played the entire second half.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Play at New Orleans on Wednesday.

Suns: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 28
PHO Suns 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
11:31   Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Ricky Rubio  
11:31   SA team rebound  
11:29 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 3-0
11:11   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:06   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
11:02 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-2
10:41   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:33 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 5-2
10:18 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 5-5
9:59 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 7-5
9:39 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 7-7
9:21 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 10-7
9:01 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 10-9
8:49 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 12-9
8:40   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
8:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:06 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 12-12
7:49   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:39   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
7:39 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
7:39 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-12
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
7:14 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 16-12
7:03 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-14
6:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 18-14
6:37 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 18-16
6:21   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Trey Lyles  
5:58   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
5:43   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:35   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
5:02   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:48   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
4:33 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 21-16
4:15   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:04 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 24-16
3:49   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
3:31   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:12 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 24-18
2:55   LaMarcus Aldridge missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
2:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot 24-20
2:22   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:17   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
2:17   Turnover on Devin Booker  
2:06   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:57 +2 Cheick Diallo made floating jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 24-22
1:40 +2 Marco Belinelli made layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl 26-22
1:15   Jevon Carter missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:05   Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot  
1:05   SA team rebound  
1:05   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
0:50   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
0:50 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
0:50 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
0:35   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
0:28 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 28-24
0:07   Derrick White missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:02   Personal foul on Derrick White  
0:00 +2 Cheick Diallo made finger-roll layup, assist by Jevon Carter 28-26
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 38
PHO Suns 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Cheick Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
11:33   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:30   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
11:12 +2 Derrick White made reverse layup 30-26
10:56 +2 Ricky Rubio made reverse layup 30-28
10:43   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
10:26   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:10 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 32-28
9:53   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
9:53   PHO team rebound  
9:42   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:31 +2 Jakob Poeltl made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White 34-28
9:18 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 34-31
9:04   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:48 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 34-34
8:33 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 36-34
8:12   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:07   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:42 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 38-34
7:27 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 38-36
7:09 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 41-36
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:49   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:37   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
6:16   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:15   Devin Booker missed dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
6:15   PHO team rebound  
6:05   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:01   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:01 +2 Dario Saric made dunk 41-38
6:01   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:01 +1 Dario Saric made free throw 41-39
5:35   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:27   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:17   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:55 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 44-39
4:48   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:45   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
4:45 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
4:45 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-41
4:24 +2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 46-41
4:10   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
4:10 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 46-42
4:10 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
3:54 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-43
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
3:31 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 52-43
3:18 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 52-45
3:01   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:42   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:33 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 55-45
2:09   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:09   SA team rebound  
2:01 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White 57-45
1:48   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 57-47
1:38   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
1:26 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot 60-47
1:16   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
1:16 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 60-48
1:16 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-49
1:05 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 63-49
0:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 63-51
0:28   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
0:00 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 30
PHO Suns 32

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup, assist by Dario Saric 66-53
11:24   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:23   SA team rebound  
11:12   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:12   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12   SA team rebound  
11:12 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-53
10:57   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:57 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 67-54
10:57 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-55
10:42   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 68-55
10:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-55
10:35   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
10:35   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35   PHO team rebound  
10:35 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-56
10:17   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:17 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 70-56
10:17 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
10:07   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:01   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:59   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:56   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:43   Dario Saric missed hook shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:16   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
9:05   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:52 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 73-56
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:30 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 76-56
8:12   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:57   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:57   Bryn Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   SA team rebound  
7:57   Bryn Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:39   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:30