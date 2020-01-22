LAC
Collins, Goodwin rally Hawks from 21 down, beat Clips 102-95

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) With Trae Young cheering him on from the bench, two-way player Brandon Goodwin did a pretty good impression of the Atlanta Hawks' star.

Goodwin scored 19 points - all in the fourth quarter - and the Hawks rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday night.

John Collins scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but it was Goodwin who took control in the final period. He made 6 of 11 shots, including all three attempts beyond the arc, and dished off to De'Andre Hunter in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 99-93 lead with 1:43 remaining.

''Obviously, when I first got in there, I wasn't doing much,'' Goodwin said. ''When that first 3 fell, I was kind of relieved. I started to hit my shots.''

Young, the NBA's third-leading scorer at 29.2 points a game, didn't dress because of a right thigh contusion. Recently acquired Jeff Teague started in his place, but the Hawks turned to a guy who has spent a good portion of the season in the G League with the game on the line.

''He controlled the offense and made big plays,'' Collins said. ''To give us the minutes he did was extremely valuable.''

The Clippers seemingly seized control with a 20-0 run in the first quarter, despite missing starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly.

Los Angeles went with a lineup that was averaging a cumulative 44.5 points a game. They had no trouble scoring in the first half against the Hawks' 28th-ranked defense, building a 60-41 at the break.

But the Clippers were dismal offensively in the second half, hitting just 12 of 37 (32.4%) from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range.

`A rough start,'' Collins said. ''But they didn't have a couple of their big guns. We knew we could play with them.''

Clippers coach Doc Rivers felt his team squandered a chance to build an even bigger lead in the final minutes of the first half.

Then, in the first five minutes of the third quarter, Los Angeles let the Hawks back in the game.

''Once it became a 10-point game, you're like, `Oh boy, it's going to be a tough night,'' Rivers said.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 30 points, but his struggles at the foul line (6 of 13) gave the Hawks a chance to rally.

Rivers didn't seem too concerned about the loss, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

''A one-off-game,'' he called it.

Leonard skipped the back-to-back after a 36-point effort the previous night in a victory at Dallas. Beverly missed the game after going down out with a groin injury against the Mavericks. George missed his seventh straight game recovering from a strained left hamstring.

With many fans still settling into their seats, the Clippers suddenly turned a 12-10 deficit into a 30-12 lead. The Hawks missed 15 straight shots during a nearly six-minute scoring drought, despite giving themselves plenty of second chances by grabbing five offensive rebounds.

The Hawks rallied with a barrage of 3-pointers, hitting 10 of 23 over the final two quarters after going 1 of 12 in the first half.

They were essentially a two-man team in the final period. Goodwin and Collins combined for 27 of the team's 33 points.

TEAGUE STARTS

Recently acquired Jeff Teague made his first start for the Hawks since May 8, 2016, when Atlanta lost at Cleveland to complete a four-game sweep in the second round of the playoffs.

He returned to the Hawks last week in a trade with Minnesota, mainly to serve mainly as the backup point guard. With Young out, he moved into the starting lineup, rekindling memories of his starring role on the 2014-15 team that won 60 games and reached the Eastern Conference final.

Teague managed just 3 points on 1 of 7 shooting, though he did lead the team with eight assists.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Lou Williams and Terance Mann started in the Clippers backcourt. Williams scored 18 points, but Mann contributed just two assists and a single point in 15 1/2 minutes of playing time. ... Landry Chamet committed a dismal foul on Goodwin in the closing minutes, slamming into the Atlanta player after he misfired on a 3-pointer. Goodwin made all three free throws to give the Hawks a 96-91 lead.

Hawks: Bruno Fernando started at center, scoring six points and grabbing nine rebounds. ... Kevin Huerter (12 points) and Cam Reddish (10) were also in double figures for Atlanta. ... Improved to 6-16 at State Farm Arena, though still far off their pace from a season ago when they went 17-24 on their home court.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Travel to Miami to face the Heat on Friday night, the fourth stop on their six-game trip.

Hawks: Hit the road for a game Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 32
ATL Hawks 16

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter  
11:27   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:15 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 0-2
10:46   Landry Shamet missed driving layup  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 2-2
10:35   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:18   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by John Collins  
10:04 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 2-4
9:47   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:33 +2 De'Andre Hunter made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 2-6
9:06 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 4-6
8:49 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 4-9
8:31   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:24   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
8:23   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:21 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup 4-11
8:03 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 6-11
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Landry Shamet  
7:48 +2 Landry Shamet made layup 8-11
7:31   Bruno Fernando missed driving layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:27   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
7:16 +2 Landry Shamet made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 10-11
7:06   Personal foul on Terance Mann  
6:51   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
6:51 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
6:51   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:40 +2 Lou Williams made turnaround jump shot 12-12
6:26   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
6:13   Terance Mann missed finger-roll layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:05   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:00   Bruno Fernando missed dunk  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:57   Bruno Fernando missed turnaround jump shot  
5:57   ATL team rebound  
5:54   Offensive foul on Alex Len  
5:54   Turnover on Alex Len  
5:41   Shooting foul on John Collins  
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 13-12
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-12
5:41 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-12
5:24   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
5:09 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 17-12
4:45   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:37 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 19-12
4:16   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:05 +2 Rodney McGruder made running Jump Shot, assist by Lou Williams 21-12
4:05   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
4:05 +1 Rodney McGruder made free throw 22-12
3:45   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:37   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:14   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:04   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
2:54 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 24-12
2:41   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
2:36 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-12
2:36 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-12
2:28   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:15   Rodney McGruder missed floating jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 28-12
1:53   Vince Carter missed turnaround jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:48   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
1:30   Vince Carter missed driving layup  
1:23   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Alex Len missed dunk  
1:18   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 30-12
0:58 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 30-14
0:39 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Jerome Robinson 32-14
0:30 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 32-15
0:30 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-16
0:13   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
0:01   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
0:01   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 28
ATL Hawks 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Offensive foul on Damian Jones  
11:51   Turnover on Damian Jones  
11:35   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
11:19   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
11:19 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-16
11:19   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:13   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
11:06   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
10:58   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
10:58 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 33-17
10:58 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-18
10:37   JaMychal Green missed floating jump shot  
10:37   LAC team rebound  
10:37   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
10:34   Jerome Robinson missed driving layup, blocked by Bruno Fernando  
10:34   ATL team rebound  
10:30 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 33-20
10:30   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
10:30 +1 Cam Reddish made free throw 33-21
10:19 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Derrick Walton 35-21
10:01   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Terance Mann  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
9:55   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:47 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terance Mann 38-21
9:36   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:32 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 38-23
9:16 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Terance Mann 40-23
9:16   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
9:16 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 41-23
9:02 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Cam Reddish 41-25
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by John Collins  
8:32   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:12   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
8:06   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:58   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
7:56 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 43-25
7:43   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
7:38   Rodney McGruder missed driving layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:36   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
7:29   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:18   Rodney McGruder missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by JaMychal Green  
7:08   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
7:08   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:08   LAC team rebound  
7:08 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-25
6:49   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
6:49 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 44-26
6:49 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-27
6:39 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 47-27
6:17 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup, assist by John Collins 47-29
5:58   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
5:52   Maurice Harkless missed dunk, blocked by John Collins  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:41   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
5:32 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Brandon Goodwin 47-31
5:20   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
5:05 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 47-33
4:54   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:42 +2 John Collins made jump shot 47-35
4:19 +2 Lou Williams made jump shot 49-35
4:02   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
3:53   Shooting foul on John Collins  
3:53   Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:53   LAC team rebound  
3:53 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-35
3:40   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
3:22   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:22 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 51-35
3:22 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-35
3:12   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Len  
3:00   Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
2:46   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
2:46 +1 Alex Len made 1st of 2 free throws 52-36
2:46   Alex Len missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
2:26 +2 Ivica Zubac made jump shot, assist by Patrick Patterson 54-36
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Landry Shamet  
2:02   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
2:02 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 2 free throws 55-36
2:02 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-36
1:53   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:46   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
1:42   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
1:42   Treveon Graham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:42   ATL team rebound  
1:42 +1 Treveon Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-37
1:27   Offensive foul on Maurice Harkless  
1:27   Turnover on Maurice Harkless  
1:15   Out of bounds turnover on Vince Carter  
0:57 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot 58-37
0:46 +2 Alex Len made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 58-39
0:43   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
0:41   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   LAC team rebound  
0:41   Personal foul on Alex Len  
0:41 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-39
0:41 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-39
0:32 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by Vince Carter 60-41
0:32   Violation  
0:10   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
0:01   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless  