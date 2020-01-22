SAC
DET

No Text

Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.

Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a floater on his first attempt and played well in his 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 8 of 14 and handling out four assists.

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th straight game, tying the career high he set in 2010-11, his MVP season in Chicago. He also eclipsed 11,000 career points and added 11 assists.

Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points off the bench, the 11th time in 12 games that he's scored in double figures.

De'Aaron Fox had 22 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line (52.2%).

Kent Bazemore made his Kings' debut after being traded from Portland in a five-player deal on Tuesday that also netted Sacramento Anthony Tolliver. Bazemore scored seven points.

Both teams were without their starting post players because of injuries. Sacramento was missing Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), while Detroit was without Andre Drummond (lip) and Blake Griffin (knee), who is likely out for the season.

TIP-INS

Sacramento: Tolliver also played his first game of the season for Sacramento, where he played in 2016-17, the 13th NBA stop of his 12th season. He's also made two stops apiece in Detroit, Portland and Minnesota.

Detroit: Without league leader Drummond, the Pistons earned a 50-44 rebounding edge. Thon Maker tied his career high with his ninth rebound less than a minute into the second half. He finished with 10. Markieff Morris grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

BACK TO THE BENCH

Bagley missed eight games with an injured foot suffered on Dec. 26 and returned to action Jan. 13, but was sore after Monday's loss at Miami, Kings coach Luke Walton said.

''It's nothing major, just being cautious with it,'' Walton said. ''We were hopeful we were past that but you know it's something that we'll be safe and smart about it, and then take it day to day and hopefully have them back soon.''

The second-year player from Duke has also suffered a broken thumb this season and has played 13 games.

UP NEXT

Sacramento: The Kings are playing the fourth of a five-game trip Friday at Chicago.

Detroit: The Pistons play the second of a four-game home stand Friday against Memphis.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 27
DET Pistons 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 3-0
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Buddy Hield  
11:09   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:02 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 5-0
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:46 +2 Thon Maker made hook shot 5-2
10:46   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:46 +1 Thon Maker made free throw 5-3
10:31   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
10:21 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 5-5
9:54   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:39   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:28   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:17   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:11 +2 Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup 7-5
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
8:40   Buddy Hield missed layup, blocked by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:34   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:29   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:20   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
8:14   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
8:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14   SAC team rebound  
8:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:02   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:02 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
8:02 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
7:54   Personal foul on Derrick Rose  
7:45   DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
7:27   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
7:07 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 9-7
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
6:50   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:42 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 9-10
6:29   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
6:20   Derrick Rose missed layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:14   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
6:07   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:46   Markieff Morris missed layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:39 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield 14-10
5:24   Derrick Rose missed layup, blocked by Harrison Barnes  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:05 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 16-10
4:56 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 16-12
4:56   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
4:56 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 16-13
4:21 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 19-13
4:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:12   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:12   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   DET team rebound  
4:12 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
4:00   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:58 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made floating jump shot 18-14
3:43 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 18-16
3:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
3:16   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:08   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
2:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:42   Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver  
2:42 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
2:42   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:23   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Langston Galloway  
2:12   3-second violation turnover on Christian Wood  
1:59 +2 Kent Bazemore made reverse layup, assist by Harry III Giles 20-17
1:36 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 20-19
1:24 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Anthony Tolliver 22-19
1:17   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:17 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
1:17 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
1:05 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 24-21
0:54   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:50 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 26-21
0:32 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 26-24
0:27   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
0:27 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
0:27   Harry III Giles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
0:05 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 27-26
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
0:00   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 23
DET Pistons 31

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Harry III Giles  
11:17 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 29-26
11:00   Jumpball  
11:00   Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
10:46   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:35 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 29-28
10:35   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:35 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 29-29
10:22 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 32-29
10:11 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 32-31
9:50   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Cory Joseph  
9:28   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:20 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 32-33
9:10   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:10 +1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
9:10   Cory Joseph missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:55   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
8:55   Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:55   DET team rebound  
8:55 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
8:47   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
8:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
8:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
8:34   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:31   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
8:31 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 35-35
8:31 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-36
8:11   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:59   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:59 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
7:59 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
7:47 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-38
7:37   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
7:15 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 39-38
7:08   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
7:08 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
7:08 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-40
6:50   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:38   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:32   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
6:27   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:27   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:22   Reggie Jackson missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:16 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot 41-40
6:16   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
6:16 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made free throw 42-40
5:54 +2 Markieff Morris made hook shot 42-42
5:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
5:28   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:18   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:13   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
5:05   Markieff Morris missed layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
4:56   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:52   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
4:47 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 42-44
4:30   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
4:08 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 42-47
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
3:28 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 42-50
3:10   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:00   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:00 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
3:00 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
2:52 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 44-52
2:35 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 44-54
2:24   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
2:08   Derrick Rose missed reverse layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:44   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
1:27   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
1:24   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
1:24 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 44-55
1:24   Derrick Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:04 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 47-55
0:45   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:33 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 50-55
0:15 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 50-57
0:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  