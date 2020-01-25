IND
Warren scores 33 to help Pacers hold off Warriors 129-118

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Golden State's plan to double-team Domantas Sabonis in the post allowed Indiana's big man to show off his passing skills and gave the Pacers plenty of open looks from the perimeter.

Sabonis nearly got his second triple-double in six days, too.

Sabonis had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, T.J. Warren scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half and the Pacers beat the Warriors 129-118 on Friday night.

''We just needed to be patient, space the floor and get the ball out. Domas did a really good job in the post,'' Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ''When they sent the double-team he did a good job getting that ball out and our guys on the weak side were able to knock down shots.''

Doug McDermott was one of the primary beneficiaries of Sabonis' passing. McDermott made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and matched his season high with 24 points as the Pacers (30-16) won their seventh in eight games. T.J. McConnell and Aaron Holiday scored 12 apiece.

''It's great to have a player like that because Domas has really great vision and he's always looking to pass,'' McDermott said. ''He's a very unselfish player, so he's fun to play with. He sets screens and it's really a shooter's dream.''

Sabonis brushed off his night as nothing more than adjusting to what the Warriors were doing defensively.

''In the second half they started collapsing more and more, not letting us roll to the basket easily or in the post,'' Sabonis said. ''I just tried to find my teammates for open shots.''

D'Angelo Russell had 37 points for Golden State. The Warriors lost for the 13th time in 14 games and fell to an NBA-worst 10-37.

''Sabonis puts a lot of pressure on you,'' coach Steve Kerr said. ''He's a really good dive man off the pick-and-roll. He's a handful in there.''

Golden State was working to complete a trade with Dallas that would send Willie Cauley-Stein to the Mavericks in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The deal will reportedly be finalized when Dallas makes room on its roster for the 7-foot Cauley-Stein.

The Pacers held a 56-28 advantage in the paint, scored 33 points off 20 Warriors turnovers and got steady production from the bench to beat Golden State for the fourth time in 11 games.

It didn't come easily for McMillan's squad.

Indiana let most of a 16-point halftime lead slip away in the third quarter, then nearly blew another big lead in the fourth before pulling away.

After Eric Paschall's two free throws got Golden State to 121-115, Aaron Holiday - who made back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter - hit his third and Warren later added another 3-pointer to make it 129-118.

Sabonis gave the Pacers a scare when he went down after taking an elbow to the lower stomach early in the third quarter just as a timeout was called. Sabonis stayed down for several moments, then walked off the court before pausing near the scorer's table to rub his head.

''It knocked the air out of me,'' Sabonis said.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Warren was called for a technical foul after scoring in the third quarter. . Sabonis had four steals by halftime to match his previous career high.

Warriors: With Cauley-Stein out because of the pending trade and Kevon Looney sitting out because of abdominal soreness, Marquese Chriss started at center had 13 points with three rebounds. . Russell was hit with a technical foul in the second quarter. . Injured starts Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) will be re-evaluated in early February.

UP NEXT

Pacers: End their five-game road trip in Portland on Sunday. The Trail Blazers have won four straight against Indiana.

Warriors: Play the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday to begin a five-game trip.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 35
GS Warriors 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:22   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:15   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   IND team rebound  
11:01 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 2-3
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by T.J. Warren  
10:32   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:22   T.J. Warren missed dunk  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:14 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 2-5
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
10:00 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Damion Lee 2-7
9:41   Myles Turner missed layup, blocked by Glenn Robinson III  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:36 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Draymond Green 2-9
9:24   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
9:24 +1 T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
9:24 +1 T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
9:11 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 4-11
8:51 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 6-11
8:44   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
8:44 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
8:44 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-13
8:29 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 8-13
8:17 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 8-16
7:57 +2 Myles Turner made driving dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 10-16
7:45 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 10-19
7:26 +2 T.J. Warren made hook shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 12-19
7:11   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
6:59   Domantas Sabonis missed floating jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 14-19
6:45   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:32 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 16-19
6:19 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 16-21
6:09   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:04   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
6:04   Glenn Robinson III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04   GS team rebound  
6:04 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:53   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by T.J. Warren  
5:30 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 19-22
5:04   Damion Lee missed driving layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
4:56 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 22-22
4:32   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:23 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 24-22
4:08   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
4:07   Offensive foul on Eric Paschall  
4:07   Turnover on Eric Paschall  
3:58   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
3:58 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
3:58 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
3:47   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:37   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
3:28   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
3:09   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
3:03   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
2:52   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:40   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Edmond Sumner  
2:22 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 29-22
2:00 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 29-25
1:42 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 31-25
1:26   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:26   Omari Spellman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:06 +2 Doug McDermott made reverse layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 33-26
0:45 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 33-29
0:45   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
0:45 +1 Alec Burks made free throw 33-30
0:34   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:21   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
0:03   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
0:03 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 34-30
0:03 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-30
0:02   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 32
GS Warriors 21

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Doug McDermott, stolen by Eric Paschall  
11:42 +2 Omari Spellman made layup, assist by Alec Burks 35-32
11:22 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 38-32
11:13   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
11:01 +2 Edmond Sumner made alley-oop shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 40-32
10:51   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:45   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:42 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 40-35
10:29   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
10:16   Aaron Holiday missed driving layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
10:06 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 40-38
9:50 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 43-38
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Omari Spellman, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
9:06 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by Justin Holiday 45-38
8:53   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Edmond Sumner  
8:45   Discontinue dribble turnover on Edmond Sumner  
8:31   Omari Spellman missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:13 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 48-38
7:59   Personal foul on Edmond Sumner  
7:53   Lost ball turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Doug McDermott  
7:47   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
7:43   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
7:43   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
7:19   Jeremy Lamb missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:09   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
6:48   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:35   Alec Burks missed floating jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:26 +2 T.J. McConnell made layup 50-38
6:16   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
6:05   Draymond Green missed jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:59 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 50-40
5:44   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Damion Lee  
5:40   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
5:31 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Doug McDermott 52-40
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Justin Holiday  
5:14   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
5:08   Traveling violation turnover on Draymond Green  
5:02 +2 Justin Holiday made reverse layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 54-40
5:02   Full timeout called  
4:50   GS team rebound  
4:44 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 54-42
4:27   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:22 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot 57-42
4:09 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 57-45
3:53 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 60-45
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by T.J. Warren  
3:25 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 62-45
3:24 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 62-47
3:24   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
3:24   Alec Burks missed free throw  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:03 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 64-47
2:47   Alec Burks missed layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:40 +2 Doug McDermott made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 66-47
2:28   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
2:08   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
1:53   T.J. Warren missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
1:44   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:26   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:13   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
1:00   T.J. Warren missed layup  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:54 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 66-49
0:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:35 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 67-49
0:25   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
0:03 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 67-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 31
GS Warriors 35

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
11:34 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 70-51
11:18 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 70-53
11:04   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot, blocked by Draymond Green  
10:51   T.J. McConnell missed fade-away jump shot  
10:46 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 70-56
10:22 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 72-56
10:06   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
9:51   Backcourt turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:43   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Draymond Green  
9:25 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 72-58
9:13 +2 T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot 74-58
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Myles Turner  
8:58   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
8:48   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
8:48 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 75-58
8:48 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-58
8:37 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 76-60
8:23   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
8:23 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 77-60
8:23 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-60
8:14 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot 78-62
8:01   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:45 +3 Marquese Chriss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 78-65
7:30   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:22 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 78-68
7:00 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 80-68
6:49 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 80-71
6:35   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
6:29