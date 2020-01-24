MIL
CHA

No Text

Antetokounmpo thrills Neymar & Mbappé as Bucks beat Hornets

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

PARIS (AP) With the world’s two most expensive soccer players cheering him on in Paris on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a while to entertain them.

The Greek star found his rhythm late in the game and had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 for their eighth straight win.

The first NBA regular-season game in France drew some famous faces to the Bercy Arena, among them Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé - France's World Cup-winning star.

“It's insane. The crazy part is that we’re really big fans of them and they’re big fans of the team. You never expect them to know who we are and what we do, and be fans of the Bucks," said Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP and PSG fan. “But it was amazing they came to the game. They came to the locker room afterwards, we exchanged jerseys, took pictures with them.”

Milwaukee improved to 40-6. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.

It was slow-going early on, however, for a sluggish-looking Bucks side which had perhaps done a little too much sight-seeing in recent days, including a visit from Antetokounmpo to PSG's stadium.

"I only practiced once before the game. It’s kind of hard to get into a rhythm. We weren’t moving the ball as much,” said Antetokounmpo, who had his fourth triple-double of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. “Hopefully, we can learn from the game. Close to the third quarter the bench came back in and did a great job. In the fourth quarter we were able to close out the game.”

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks, while Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.

“I thought Malik was fantastic, made plays for us. He’s an incredible athlete,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “The challenge now is to do it on a night-to-night basis.”

The Hornets have lost eight in a row - the longest for the Hornets since dropping 10 straight in the 2014-15 season.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

“Our guys competed hard, put us in a position to win the game against the best team in the NBA,” Borrego said. “The start of the fourth starts with a turnover and that set the tone for the rest of the quarter. It spiraled from there.”

Budenholzer, meanwhile, improved to 100-28 in regular-season games with the Bucks.

There was a reason why this win was such a grind for long periods.

“I thought Charlotte was great tonight,” Budenholzer said. “Their defense was great.”

There was, naturally, a French feel to the night.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker was given a huge ovation by the crowd when he was presented to fans before the game. So was Ronny Turiaf, an NBA champion with the Miami Heat in 2012.

Nicolas Batum, who scored five points for the Hornets, raised his hand to the crowd chanting his name at the end.

TIP-INS

Bucks: This was Milwaukee’s second time playing a regular-season game outside of North America. The Bucks beat New York in London on Jan. 15, 2015. ... Antetokounmpo, who will captain one of the teams at the Feb. 16 All-Star Game in Chicago because he was the leading Eastern Conference vote-getter, is set to become the first player in Bucks history to start four consecutive All-Star Games.

Hornets: When the NBA picked the Hornets to play in the game back on March 28, Charlotte had Parker and All-Star guard Kemba Walker on the roster. That was before Parker retired and Walker signed with Boston in free agency.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host New York on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 24
CHA Hornets 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Nicolas Batum missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:20   Brook Lopez missed driving layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
11:04 +2 Terry Rozier made running Jump Shot, assist by P.J. Washington 0-2
10:53   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
10:35   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Cody Zeller  
10:18   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:09   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
9:54   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:50   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 2-2
9:23 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 2-5
9:08 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 4-5
9:00   Cody Zeller missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:00   MIL team rebound  
8:48   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
8:28 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 4-8
8:30   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
8:30 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 4-9
8:18   Lost ball turnover on Brook Lopez, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
8:13 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Batum 4-12
7:59 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup 6-12
7:45   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:29 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 8-12
7:19   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:19 +1 Cody Zeller made free throw 8-15
7:09 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 11-15
6:50   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:41   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
6:37   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
6:29   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
6:26   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
6:08   Cody Zeller missed driving layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
6:05 +2 Nicolas Batum made dunk 11-17
6:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
5:45 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 11-19
5:26 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 14-19
4:59   Nicolas Batum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:51 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 16-19
4:33   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
4:26   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Bismack Biyombo, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:20   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Marvin Williams  
4:02 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 16-22
3:45   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
3:41 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Kyle Korver 18-22
3:30 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 18-24
3:21   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:11 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 18-27
2:54   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
2:38   Miles Bridges missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
2:26 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 21-27
2:02   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Dragan Bender  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:58   Bismack Biyombo missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
1:53   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
1:49 +2 Terry Rozier made layup 21-29
1:49   Violation  
1:25 +2 George Hill made fade-away jump shot 23-29
1:04   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Kyle Korver  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
0:57   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:44   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:44 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 3 free throws 23-30
0:44   Malik Monk missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:44   CHA team rebound  
0:44 +1 Malik Monk made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-31
0:31   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:31   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:09   Marvin Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:03   Shooting foul on Willy Hernangomez  
0:03 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
0:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
0:00   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
CHA Hornets 24

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 27-31
11:28   Willy Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Kyle Korver  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
11:22 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Kyle Korver 29-31
10:58 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 29-34
10:58   Shooting foul on George Hill  
10:58 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 29-35
10:50   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
10:39   Dragan Bender missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
10:25   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
10:25 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
10:25 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
10:11   Shooting foul on Nicolas Batum  
10:11 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
10:11 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
9:51   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
9:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made hook shot, assist by Dragan Bender 33-37
9:26   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
9:23 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 33-40
9:07   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
8:56   Offensive foul on Willy Hernangomez  
8:56   Turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
8:42   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:37   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
8:31   Terry Rozier missed layup  
8:31   MIL team rebound  
8:16   Traveling violation turnover on Brook Lopez  
8:01   Nicolas Batum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
7:55 +2 Marvin Williams made dunk 33-42
7:46   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:35   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Cody Zeller  
7:22   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
7:09   Brook Lopez missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:55 +2 Wesley Matthews made floating jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 35-42
6:39   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
6:30 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 37-42
6:12 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 37-44
5:51 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 39-44
5:34   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
5:34 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
5:34 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
5:29   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
5:14   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
4:58 +2 Malik Monk made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 39-48
4:50   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
4:50 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
4:50 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
4:37   Cody Zeller missed layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:32   Shooting foul on Malik Monk  
4:32   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   MIL team rebound  
4:32 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
4:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:00   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
3:55   Terry Rozier missed layup, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:53   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
3:48   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:42 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 44-48
3:18   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:18 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
3:18   Cody Zeller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:17   MIL team rebound  
3:05   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Malik Monk  
2:59   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:54 +2 George Hill made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 46-49
2:43   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:41   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
2:28   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
2:28   Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   MIL team rebound  
2:28 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
2:14   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   CHA team rebound  
2:04 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 47-52
1:49   Shooting foul on Nicolas Batum  
1:49   Ersan Ilyasova missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:49   MIL team rebound  
1:49 +1 Ersan Ilyasova made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
1:29   Marvin Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:16 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup 50-52
1:00   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:47   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
0:37 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 50-55
0:25   Ersan Ilyasova missed driving layup, blocked by Malik Monk  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
0:15   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:12   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
0:02   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
0:02   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
0:00   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  